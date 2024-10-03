Best pet wellness plans for October 2024

Written by
Nina Kulenkampff
Edited by
Aylea Wilkins
Edited by
Aylea Wilkins
Updated October 03, 2024

There are three types of pet insurance plans: accident-only, accident and illness and wellness plans. The first two cover your pet's treatment when they get hurt or sick, but wellness, aka preventative care plans, exist to help you keep up with your pet's routine veterinary care. Wellness plans aren't technically pet insurance, but you can often get them as part of your policy.

These optional wellness plans or riders can cover everything from vaccinations or dental cleanings to regular check-ups, all of which can contribute positively to your pet's overall health and well-being. In other words, if something isn't covered in your comprehensive insurance plan, you might be able to buy additional coverage for it.

Pet Insurance best for tech-savvy pet owners

Lemonade

4.3
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$15 - $40
Annual allowance
$265 - $650
Compare Plans
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Preventative
  • Preventative+
  • Preventative for puppies
pet insurance best for horse wellness plans

ASPCA

4.4
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$9.95 - $24.95
Annual allowance
$250 - $450
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Basic
  • Prime
  • Routine horse
  • Platinum horse
Pet Insurance Best for customizable wellness plans

Embrace

4.5
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$18.75 - $52.09
Annual allowance
$250 - $650
Learn More
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Cat wellness
  • Dog wellness
  • Puppy and kitten wellness
Pet Insurance Best for user-friendly app

Figo

4.4
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$9.50 - $16.50
Annual allowance
$135 - $250
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Wellness Basic Powerup
  • Wellness Plus Powerup
Pet Insurance Best for flexible and high-coverage wellness plans

Hartville

4.5
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$9.95 - $24.95
Annual allowance
$250 - $450
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Basic preventative care
  • Prime preventative care
Pet Insurance Best for simple wellness plan

ManyPets

4.1
Info Icon
Monthly cost
$34.95
Annual allowance
$600
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Wellness plan
Pet Insurance Best for prescription diet coverage

MetLife

4.7
Info Icon
Annual Deductible
$0-$2,500
Maximum Coverage
$500-$25,000**
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Preventative care add-on
Pet Insurance Best for exotic pets

Nationwide

3.9
Info Icon
Monthly cost
Starts at $17
Annual allowance
$800
Read Review
Verified Badge IconVerified Lender

Available Wellness Plans:

  • Pet wellness
On This Page

Best wellness plans for pets

Some of the best pet insurance companies offer wellness plans as optional policies, but choosing the right wellness plan for your pet involves thorough research and careful consideration. 

We evaluated the plans based on coverage options, customization and cost. Our selection process includes comparing benefits and assessing the flexibility of each plan. These factors ensure that the recommended wellness plans provide substantial value and quality care for your pet's routine health care needs.

Best for: Tech-savvy pet owners

4.3
Bankrate Score

Overview

Lemonade offers affordable wellness plans that cater to essential and advanced preventive care needs, all accessible through a highly intuitive app. With the addition of the Preventative for Puppies plan, Lemonade also provides specialized care tailored to the unique needs of young pets.

Read Bankrate's Expert Lemonade Review

ASPCA: Best for horse wellness plans

4.4
Bankrate Score

Overview

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers robust wellness plans tailored to dogs, cats and horses. Its plans focus on preventive care to help pet owners proactively manage their animals' health.

Read Bankrate's Expert ASPCA Review

Best for: Customizable wellness plans

4.5
Bankrate Score

Overview

Embrace offers wellness plans that function more like a flexible fund rather than having caps on specific treatments. This allows pet owners to allocate their wellness budget toward any listed preventative care services their pets need, providing greater control and adaptability across various tiers of care.

Read Bankrate's Expert Embrace Review

Best for: User-friendly app

4.4
Bankrate Score

Overview

Figo provides a range of wellness plans designed to suit different budgets and pet needs, all integrated into an easy-to-use app. Plans offer a blend of basic and advanced preventive care options.

Read Bankrate's Expert Figo Review

Best for: Flexible and high-coverage wellness plans

4.5
Bankrate Score

Overview

Hartville Pet Insurance wellness plans offer a well-rounded approach to pet care, balancing affordability and comprehensive preventive coverage. Its plans cater to a variety of pet health needs, ensuring that routine and more advanced care are both covered.

Read Bankrate's Expert Hartville Review

Best for: Simple wellness option

4.1
Bankrate Score

Overview

ManyPets offers a straightforward wellness plan to cover your pet's essential preventive care needs. This plan provides coverage for routine exams, vaccinations and dental care, making it an excellent choice for pet owners who prefer a single, comprehensive plan.

Read Bankrate's Expert ManyPets Review

Best for: Prescription diet coverage

4.7
Bankrate Score

Overview

MetLife offers a straightforward wellness plan that integrates seamlessly with its pet insurance policies. This plan covers a wide range of preventive care services, including routine exams, vaccinations and dental cleanings. Additionally, it stands out by including coverage for prescription diets, which is a rare feature among pet insurers.

Read Bankrate's Expert MetLife Review

Best for: Exotic pets

3.9
Bankrate Score

Overview

Nationwide provides a single, versatile wellness plan that covers a broad range of preventive services for both common and exotic pets, ensuring comprehensive care.

Read Bankrate's Expert Nationwide Review

How do wellness plans work?

Wellness plans provide reimbursement up to a certain amount for certain veterinary services. During the year, you can go to the vet and get reduced costs or free services like vaccinations or dental cleanings. 

Pet wellness plans are available as supplementary options to pet insurance or as individual plans. Certain veterinary clinics offer wellness programs to assist pet owners in managing the costs of routine pet healthcare. These programs may only be applicable at their clinic or within their network. Not all pet insurance companies provide wellness plans or preventive care extras. 

Most wellness plans through insurance companies require you to pay at the time of service, submit a claim and wait for reimbursements.

What do wellness or preventative care plans cover?

Wellness or preventive care plans are designed to help pet owners manage the costs of routine veterinary care, promoting overall health and early detection of potential health issues. 

These plans typically cover various services, including vaccinations, annual exams and dental cleanings. Preventive care plans may also include coverage for flea, tick and heartworm prevention, routine blood work and screenings. 

Some plans offer additional benefits such as nutritional counseling, spay/neuter procedures and behavioral training sessions. By including these services, wellness plans help pets receive comprehensive and consistent care throughout their lives, helping to prevent more serious and costly health problems later.

Do you need pet wellness insurance?

Deciding whether to invest in pet wellness insurance depends on several factors, including your pet's age, breed and health history, as well as your financial situation. 

Wellness insurance can be particularly beneficial if you want to budget for routine veterinary care and avoid unexpected expenses. It also encourages regular check-ups and preventive care, which may lead to early detection of health issues and lower long-term medical costs.

If you have a young pet or one with a history of health issues, wellness insurance might be a wise investment to ensure they receive consistent and comprehensive care. On the other hand, if you have a healthy adult pet and are comfortable managing routine expenses out of pocket, you might opt for accident and illness coverage only.

What do pet wellness plans cost?

Wellness plans generally have fixed monthly costs that vary by plan rather than pet characteristics such as age, breed and health conditions.

Most companies offer a basic plan and a more advanced option that covers more treatments and has a higher limit. Pet insurance companies also often only have wellness plans as an add-on, so you'll need to factor in the cost of your pet insurance plan along with the cost of the wellness plan.

Company Basic wellness plan monthly cost
Note that costs may vary by state and other factors.
Lemonade From $15
ASPCA $9.95
Embrace $18.75 for cats; $35.42 for dogs
Figo $9.50
Hartville $9.95
ManyPets $34.95
MetLife Not advertised
Nationwide From $17

Remember that some plans may cost less but cover fewer services or have lower limits. Make sure to compare all of the options to get the best deal.

How do you decide if a pet wellness plan is worth the cost?

Many people pay for dental or vision insurance but may not ever go to the dentist or optometrist to use those benefits. Similarly, pet wellness plans are only valuable if you use those services.

If you don't plan on getting care for your pet that the wellness plan covers, it's probably not worth buying the add-on. However, a wellness plan could be a useful investment if you are careful about using your allowance and getting your pet preventative care.

How do you pick a wellness plan for your pet?

When choosing a wellness plan for your pet, consider the following factors:

  • Claim process: Consider the ease and speed of the claims process. Some providers offer direct vet pay, which can be convenient and reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
  • Cost: Compare the monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs for different plans. Make sure the plan fits your budget while providing adequate coverage.
  • Coverage options: Look for a plan that covers a wide range of preventive care services such as vaccinations, dental cleanings, flea and tick prevention, and regular check-ups.
  • Customization: Choose a plan that allows you to tailor coverage to meet your pet's specific needs. Some providers offer add-ons or flexible options that let you adjust the level of coverage.
  • Provider reputation: Research the insurance provider's reputation for customer service, claim processing and overall reliability. Reviews and testimonials can provide insight into other pet owners' experiences.