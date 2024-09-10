Lemonade
Bankrate Rating = 4.3/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Overview
Lemonade operates primarily through an app and leverages AI to process claims quickly, which reduces administrative costs. These savings are passed on to customers in the form of lower premiums. Lemonade offers significant customizations and allows you to tailor your coverage by adjusting your deductible, reimbursement rate and annual limit. This flexibility helps you find a plan that fits your budget. Lemonade's claims processing time means you get cash back quickly, which can be a big relief when money is tight.
- Annual deductible options: $100–$500
- Reimbursement percentage: Up to 90 percent of eligible expenses
- Annual maximum coverage: $5,000–$100,000