Pet insurance is an excellent way to protect your furry friend and avoid hefty vet bills, but it can sometimes feel like an added expense on top of your other expenses. Finding the right balance of affordable premiums and manageable out-of-pocket costs can be challenging.

Fortunately, there are practical tips and strategies to help you find affordable coverage that meets the needs of your four-legged friend while keeping your budget in check. Whether you’re a new pet owner or looking to cut costs on an existing policy, these insights will help you make the most of your pet insurance.

1. Choose a more affordable plan type

One of the most effective ways to save money on pet insurance is by selecting a plan that best fits your budget and your pet’s needs. Pet insurance plans typically come in three varieties: accident-only, accident and illness and wellness.

Accident-only plans are the most affordable but provide limited coverage, only paying out for injuries caused by accidents, such as broken bones or poisoning. If your pet is generally healthy and your primary concern is the hefty cost of vet bills for treating unexpected injuries or mishaps, this might be your most cost-effective option.

Accident and illness plans are more comprehensive, covering injuries and various illnesses. While these plans are more expensive, they offer broader protection.

Wellness plans, on the other hand, cover routine care such as vaccinations and dental cleanings and are usually the priciest.

If your main goal is to safeguard against major expenses rather than everyday care, opting for an accident-only or a basic accident and illness plan can save you money while offering valuable protection.

2. Opt for less expensive plan features

Pet insurance providers typically offer customization options to help pet parents tailor their coverage and premiums. You can often reduce your monthly premiums by adjusting certain elements of your policy’s coverage.

Lower reimbursement rates

When choosing a pet insurance plan, you can usually select the percentage of vet bills the insurance will cover, known as the reimbursement rate. Typical options include 70 percent, 80 percent or 90 percent. reimbursement.

Opting for a lower reimbursement rate means your insurer will pay less of your vet bills, but your monthly premiums will also be lower. This trade-off can be worth it if you want to keep your premiums manageable and can pay a higher share of the vet bill out of pocket.

Higher deductibles

Another way to reduce pet insurance costs is by choosing a higher deductible. The deductible is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance begins to cover costs. Plans with higher deductibles typically come with lower monthly premiums.

If your pet is generally healthy and you don’t anticipate frequent visits to the vet, selecting a higher deductible can help you save on insurance costs while still providing coverage for major expenses.

Lower annual limits

Most pet insurance plans have annual limits on how much they will pay out each policy year. Choosing a lower annual limit can significantly reduce your premiums. However, if your pet requires extensive or costly treatment, you may pay more out of pocket once you have reached the limit.

This option might be suitable if you’re comfortable covering costs beyond the limit or your pet’s risk of needing expensive care is relatively low.

3. Check for discounts

Many pet insurance providers offer discounts that can help lower your premiums.

Insurers like ASPCA, Embrace, Figo, Hartville and Spot include multi-pet discounts for insuring more than one animal, reducing the overall cost.

Companies like Lemonade give discounts for paying your premium annually instead of monthly.

MetLife offers savings for pet parents who sign up online as well as for owners, staff and volunteers at animal care facilities.

Many insurers also offer discounts for military members and veterans.

Check with your employer to see whether employee benefits programs are available for pet insurance.

It’s worth asking your insurer about any available discounts and taking advantage of them to reduce your insurance costs. Many discounts can even be stacked to offer greater savings.

4. Ask your vet for advice

Your veterinarian can be a valuable resource to help you select the right pet insurance plan. They can provide insights into the most common health issues for your pet’s breed or age, helping you choose a plan that covers what your furry friend is most likely to need.

Additionally, they may know which pet insurance companies have the best reputation for processing claims efficiently and covering necessary treatments. You can make a more informed decision that balances cost with appropriate coverage by consulting with your vet.

5. Shop around

As with any purchase, shopping around is crucial to finding the best deal. Pet insurance providers vary widely in pricing, coverage options and customer service.

Getting quotes from multiple insurers allows you to compare the cost and what you’re getting for your money. Most insurance companies have online quote tools to help you calculate your potential premium costs in just a few minutes.

Look for a plan that offers the coverage your pet needs at a price that fits your budget. Don’t be afraid to switch providers if you find a better deal elsewhere.

6. Enroll early

Finally, enrolling your pet in an insurance plan early in their life can save you money in the long run. Most insurers base premiums on your pet’s age, and younger animals typically cost less to insure. Additionally, pets are less likely to have pre-existing conditions when they’re young, so your plan will cover more treatments and conditions.

By enrolling early, you can lock in lower rates and ensure comprehensive coverage throughout your pet’s life. Most pet insurance providers will allow you to upgrade your policy if you feel the need as your pet ages.

Next steps

Saving money on pet insurance doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality care for your furry friend.

The next step is to review your current or prospective pet insurance plan. Consider which tips align best with your pet’s needs and your financial situation and adjust as necessary. If you’re still selecting a plan, use these insights to guide your decision-making and secure coverage that offers both protection and affordability.

