Nina Kulenkampff

8 ways to spot personal loan scams
Follow these tips to avoid falling prey to personal loan fraudsters.
6 min read Mar 20, 2024
Nina is a professional freelance writer and editor with over 7 years of experience. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Stellenbosch and specializes in insurance, with a focus on the dynamic field of pet insurance. Nina is committed to simplifying the complexities of personal finance and is dedicated to empowering your financial journey.
Follow these tips to avoid falling prey to personal loan fraudsters.