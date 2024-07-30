Advertiser Disclosure
ASPCA pet insurance review
In 2006, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) partnered with a leading pet insurance company, PTZ Insurance Agency Ltd., to offer ASPCA pet health insurance.
This insurance company gives pet owners a financial cushion to soften the blow of unexpected vet bills, ensuring your furry children receive the best possible care in their time of need. With its comprehensive and customizable coverage, it stands out as one of the best pet insurance companies.
ASPCA
Summary
Annual deductible options: $100–$500
Reimbursement percentage: Up to 90 percent of eligible expenses
Claim turnaround time: Up to 30 days
Enrollment age: 8 weeks - no upper age limit
Direct vet pay: No
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance coverage options
ASPCA pet insurance plans offer coverage for pets with a diverse range of medical needs and for pet owners with varying budgets.
The insurer (not to be confused with the ASPCA organization itself) aims to give pet owners peace of mind that their pets will receive the best possible care should unexpected vet bills arise. Their plans are comprehensive and customizable, and unlike many other insurers, they cover not only cats and dogs but also horses.
ASPCA pet insurance plans and customizations
With ASPCA insurance plans, you can customize your policy according to your budget and pet's needs. You can decide on the deductible you pay (from $100 to $500 per plan year) and the reimbursement rate you'd like to opt for (up to 90 percent of eligible expenses).
It can take some time to understand how pet insurance works, but it's worth the effort to ensure that you get the most out of your pet's insurance plan. Here are the plans ASPCA offers and an idea of what each plan covers.
Accident-Only Plan
This policy covers diagnostic services and treatments for unexpected injuries.
Complete Coverage Plan
This comprehensive plan covers accidents and illnesses.
Basic Preventive Care Add-On
With the basic add-on, your pet is covered for a basic list of wellness and preventive care tests, vaccines and medications to help protect them from getting sick.
Prime Preventive Care Add-On
This plan covers a more extensive list of preventive care tests, vaccines and medications to protect your pet from getting sick.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Accident-only plans: Pet owners can choose an accident-only plan, a great option for those on a budget or older dogs that don't qualify for other policies.
- Comprehensive coverage options: ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers multiple coverage options, such as accidents, illnesses and preventive care.
- Covers horses as well as cats and dogs: Many pet insurers limit coverage to cats and dogs. ASPCA is one of the few pet insurers offering coverage for horses.
- Discounts available: ASPCA offers discounts for insuring multiple pets, employee groups and more.
Cons
- Higher premiums for older dogs and certain breeds: Older dogs and breeds prone to specific health conditions (such as brachycephalic or giant breeds) may face higher premiums.
- Limited coverage options for pre-existing conditions: Unless a condition is "curable," it qualifies as a pre-existing condition and will not be covered.
- Long claim turnaround times: Claims can take up to 30 days to be processed, which is longer than many other insurers.
Additional features of ASPCA pet health insurance
Apart from the wide range of coverage and customizable options, ASPCA pet insurance offers a few extra features to improve the experience for pet owners.
Staff discounts and group benefits
A few programs save pet owners 10 percent of their base plan premium (per insured pet):
- Employee benefits program: The ASPCA offers employers the option of offering pet insurance to their employees as part of their benefits package.
- Veterinary employee discounts: Veterinary practices can offer their staff 10% off their plan for every pet insured with ASPCA.
On top of the 10 percent employee or group discount, pet owners are eligible for an additional 10 percent discount for insuring multiple pets.
Discounts and eligibility may vary across states.
ASPCA mobile app
The user-friendly app allows you to submit claims, track your deductible and access important policy information—all from your smartphone or tablet.
Exclusions and restrictions
Each insurance company and specific policy lists exclusions of conditions that aren't covered and other restrictions limiting what you can expect from your insurance plan. Some details may be hidden in the fine print. If you're unsure about anything or need something covered, it's worth contacting customer service or your broker for clarification.
Apart from the exclusions listed earlier, here are a few other restrictions to consider when choosing a policy.
Age restrictions
- Puppies and kittens: A puppy or kitten should stay with its mother for at least the first eight weeks of its life. Laws are in place to hold people to those age restrictions. Most pet insurers set their age limits with these laws in mind and won't insure a puppy or kitten under eight weeks.
- Older dogs and cats: Some pet insurance companies have an upper age limit. If the pet already has an active policy, you can often keep it after that age. However, if you are enrolling an older dog for the first time, coverage options may be limited (for example, to an accident-only plan) or come with a hefty price tag.
Waiting periods
A waiting period is the time between buying your pet insurance plan and beginning coverage, and it varies drastically among pet insurers.
The ASPCA's waiting period is 14 days. This includes accidents, illnesses, cruciate ligament issues and orthopedic conditions. It is much shorter than some other competitors' waiting periods for these conditions.
If your pet already has these conditions when you buy the policy, they qualify as pre-existing conditions and won't likely be covered.
Location restrictions
The Complete Coverage plan lets you take your pet to any licensed veterinarian in the U.S. or Canada. This includes animal hospitals, emergency clinics or veterinary specialists such as cardiologists, dermatologists or oncologists.
ASPCA pet health insurance costs
Pet insurance policy costs depend on factors like where you live and how old your pet is. We gathered sample quotes to give you an idea of pricing, however, you should get a quote to know more specifics of what you might pay.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$110
|$145
|$261
|$110
|Labrador retriever
|$76
|$100
|$181
|$253
|Golden retriever
|$62
|$101
|$181
|$253
|German shepherd
|$65
|$85
|$154
|$214
|Poodle
|$80
|$106
|$191
|$267
|Dachshund
|$44
|$47
|$80
|$146
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$28
|$33
|$50
|$71
|Maine coon
|$44
|$52
|$79
|$112
|Persian
|$44
|$52
|$79
|$112
|Exotic
|$51
|$61
|$91
|$132
|Devon rex
|$28
|$33
|$50
|$71
|British shorthair
|$44
|$52
|$62
|$112
How to file a claim with ASPCA
There are a few different ways to file a claim with ASPCA pet insurance.
The ASPCA insurance app makes filing a pet insurance claim easy and efficient.
You'll simply need to follow these steps:
-
Open the app and select "Claims."
-
Briefly explain what happened to your pet.
-
Add a picture of your invoice.
-
Select "submit" and get reimbursed for eligible vet bills.
If you're not using the app, you can either submit a claim online through the Member Center or download a claim form and submit it via email, mail or fax. You should get a payout in 30 days or less if your claim is eligible for reimbursement.