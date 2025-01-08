Advertiser Disclosure
HealthyPaws Pet Insurance review
Founded with the mission to help pets and their families access necessary healthcare, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance has provided reliable pet insurance coverage since 2009. It was co-founded by Rob Jackson, who drew inspiration from his experiences at a nonprofit animal rescue organization, and Steve Siadek, a pet owner and passionate animal advocate.
The company focuses exclusively on accident and illness coverage, offering pet owners peace of mind by covering the costs of unexpected medical expenses. With a reputation for high customer satisfaction and fast claims processing, Healthy Paws is one of the more prominent names in the pet insurance industry.
Healthy Paws coverage options
Healthy Paws provides comprehensive accident and illness coverage that includes various medical treatments and procedures. Healthy Paws covers many issues that can lead to costly vet bills, from accidents and unexpected injuries to chronic conditions.
What Healthy Paws covers
- Accidents
- Allergies
- Alternative treatments: Acupuncture, chiropractic care, hydrotherapy, laser therapy, physical therapy
- Cancer
- Chronic conditions
- Congenital and hereditary conditions (Bladder stones, brachycephalic syndrome, degenerative myelopathy, epilepsy, heart disease)
- Diagnostics (Blood tests, ultrasounds, X-rays)
- Emergency and specialty care
- Hospitalization and surgery
- Illnesses
- Veterinary herbal therapy and homeopathy
What Healthy Paws does not cover
- Anal gland expression
- Conditions related to racing, commercial guarding or law enforcement
- Dental health, unless the injury is a result of a covered accident
- Elective procedures such as tail docking and ear cropping
- Examination fees
- Grooming and nail trimming
- Preventive care such as parasite control, vaccinations and titer tests.
- Pre-existing conditions
- Spaying and neutering
- Training and behavioral therapy
Healthy Paws plans and customizations
Healthy Paws offers one easy-to-understand pet insurance plan, focusing solely on accident and illness coverage. Within this plan, pet owners can choose from various deductible and reimbursement levels to suit their budgets and preferences:
- Deductibles: Annual deductibles of $250, $500 or $1,000 allow owners to decide on an affordable balance between monthly premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.
- Reimbursement levels: After the deductible is met, pet owners can choose to be reimbursed for 70, 80 or 90 percent of eligible vet bills, helping reduce the financial strain of costly treatments.
With no cap on the annual or lifetime benefits, the Healthy Paws plan provides substantial coverage, particularly for serious or recurring health issues.
Pros and cons
Pros
Comprehensive alternative care: Coverage includes acupuncture, chiropractic care, hydrotherapy and more, which is appealing for pet owners seeking diverse treatment options.
Quick claims processing: With most claims processed within two days, pet owners receive reimbursement quickly, helping to manage unexpected costs.
Simple plan options: Healthy Paws offers one straightforward accident and illness policy, making it easy for pet owners to understand their coverage.
Unlimited coverage benefits: Healthy Paws policies do not have an annual or lifetime cap, allowing pet owners to access care for even the most expensive treatments.
Cons
Age restrictions on hip dysplasia: Pets enrolled at six years or older are not covered for hip dysplasia treatment, limiting older pets’ access to this coverage.
Lengthy waiting periods: Healthy Paws' waiting period for accident claims is 15 days, which is longer than most other insurance providers.
Limited to accident and illness coverage: Some pet owners may prefer a more customizable plan with wellness add-ons or dental options.
No direct vet pay: Pet owners must pay their vet bills up front and then submit claims for reimbursement, which might be a drawback for those unable to pay large sums in advance.
No wellness or preventive care options: Healthy Paws doesn’t cover wellness exams, vaccinations or other preventive treatments, which may require out-of-pocket payments.
Additional features of Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws Pet Insurance offers a few noteworthy features beyond standard accident and illness coverage, enhancing its value and ease of use for pet owners.
Mobile app
The Healthy Paws mobile app allows pet owners to upload their vet bills and submit claims in seconds. The app also offers a platform for managing policy details, checking claim status and accessing customer support.
Charitable foundation
The Healthy Paws Foundation is dedicated to helping homeless pets receive medical care and find permanent homes. A portion of all pet insurance premiums goes toward this foundation, allowing pet owners to contribute to pet welfare causes.
Since Chubb acquired Healthy Paws Pet Insurance in the second quarter of 2024, the company has strengthened its commitment to animal welfare by establishing The Healthy Paws Pet Foundation at Chubb. This foundation enables Healthy Paws to continue expanding its charitable initiatives, supporting pets in need, and promoting the overall well-being of animals.
Exclusions and restrictions
As with all pet insurance companies, Healthy Paws pet insurance policies have some exclusions and restrictions that may limit coverage in certain situations. Pet owners should consider these when evaluating whether this provider fits their needs.
Age restrictions
Healthy Paws has a specific limitation regarding hip dysplasia coverage for older pets. If your pet is six years of age or older at enrollment, any hip dysplasia treatment will not be covered. However, other conditions may still be eligible.
Waiting periods
The policy waiting period for accidents and illnesses is 15 days, starting from the policy’s effective date. For hip dysplasia, the waiting period extends to 12 months, which is essential for pet owners of certain breeds to consider when budgeting for care.
Pre-existing conditions
Like most pet insurance providers, Healthy Paws does not cover pre-existing conditions. This means any illness, injury or health issue that your four-legged friend had before enrollment or that occurs during the initial waiting periods will be excluded from coverage. Healthy Paws defines a pre-existing condition as any health issue that shows symptoms or requires treatment before the policy's effective date or within the waiting period after enrollment.
Clinical examinations
To qualify for coverage with Healthy Paws pet insurance, your pet must undergo a comprehensive physical exam by a licensed veterinarian. However, additional diagnostic tests like X-rays or blood work are not necessary. The required timing for this exam varies depending on your pet’s age at enrollment:
- Pets under six years of age at the time of enrollment must have had a complete clinical examination either within 12 months before the policy’s start date or by 15 days after the policy becomes active.
- For pets six years and older, a full clinical exam must have been conducted within 30 days before the policy’s start date or by 15 days following the policy's effective date.
Location restrictions
Healthy Paws coverage is available throughout the United States, though certain restrictions or limitations may apply based on state regulations.
How much does Healthy Paws cost?
Pet insurance costs depend on many factors, including your location, add-ons, deductible, reimbursement level and your pet's health.
To give you an idea of what your insurance policy could cost with Healthy Paws, we've gathered sample quotes.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $550 deductible, 70 percent reimbursement limit and an unlimited annual benefit limit. Other companies were quoted at ninety percent reimbursement with a $250 deductible. That was not available in the simple quote option for this company. Quotes are rounded to the nearest dollar. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$126
|$166
|$251
|$497
|Labrador retriever
|$89
|$118
|$159
|$313
|Golden retriever
|$89
|$118
|$159
|$313
|German shepherd
|$89
|$118
|$159
|$313
|Poodle
|$73
|$97
|$130
|$258
|Dachshund
|$66
|$87
|$118
|$233
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $550 deductible, 70 percent reimbursement limit and an unlimited annual benefit limit. Other companies were quoted at ninety percent reimbursement with a $250 deductible. That was not available in the simple quote option for this company. Quotes are rounded to the nearest dollar. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
*Rates last collected January 6, 2025.
|Ragdoll
|$32
|$42
|$56
|$112
|Maine coon
|$47
|$62
|$83
|$165
|Persian
|$38
|$51
|$69
|$136
|Exotic
|$32
|$42
|$56
|$112
|Devon rex
|$32
|$42
|$56
|$112
|British shorthair
|$32
|$42
|$56
|$112
How to file a claim with Healthy Paws
For your first claim, you must submit a copy of your pet’s full medical history. After that submitting claims is quick and easy via the Healthy Paws app or website:
Visit any licensed veterinary clinic or hospital in the U.S. with your furry friend.
No claim form is needed for processing. Submit your claim by taking a photo of your vet bill.
Log in to your profile on the Healthy Paws app on your mobile device and upload the photo of your invoice. Alternatively, upload it through the online Customer Center on the Healthy Paws website.
Claim processing usually happens within two days. Once your claim is approved, Healthy Paws will reimburse you via direct deposit or a mailed check.
If you prefer a claim form, a personalized, pre-populated version is available for download in the My Account section of Health Paws' website. Alternatively, you can send your invoice(s) and any supporting medical documents to claims@healthypawspetinsurance.com.
Direct vet pay
If you’re unable to pay your vet up front, you can request direct payment to your vet for a covered claim by contacting Healthy Paws in advance. This allows the claims team time to arrange the payment. Note that approval for direct payment does not guarantee coverage, and you are responsible for any remaining balance.
If the claim is approved and your veterinary hospital accepts direct payment, Healthy Paws can work with the vet to quickly access your pet's medical records and speed up claim processing. This direct payment option is available with any licensed vet in the U.S., without restrictions to a specific vet network.