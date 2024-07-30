Advertiser Disclosure
Nationwide pet insurance review
Nationwide is one of the most experienced insurance providers in the United States. Initially focused on automobile insurance, Nationwide has expanded its offerings to include comprehensive coverage for pets, providing owners with peace of mind when it comes to their furry friends' health care.
For over 40 years, Nationwide has offered a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of pet owners. From accident and illness coverage to wellness plans, Nationwide provides extensive options that cater to different budgets and pet health needs, ensuring various pets receive the best possible care.
Nationwide
Summary
Annual deductible options: $100–$250
Reimbursement percentage: 50–80 percent
Claim turnaround time: Up to 30 days. Complex claims take more time.
Enrollment age: 8 weeks to 8 years
Direct vet pay: No
Why Nationwide is the best for insuring exotic pets
Nationwide is one of the only pet insurance companies that insures exotic pets. Nationwide offers pet insurance plans that cover birds, rabbits, mini pigs, mini goats, lizards, reptiles, frogs, guinea pigs, freets and small mammals. This coverage differs from typical pet insurance policies since exotic animals have different health needs than dogs and cats. Our review focuses on typical insurance policies, but pet owners of other animal types can contact Nationwide for more details about exotic pet plans.
Nationwide coverage options
Keep in mind: Nationwide has started non-renewing around 100,000 pet insurance policies across the US, citing inflation in the cost of veterinary care as the cause. It is unclear at this time what Nationwide's long-term plans are. Customers considering long-term plans for their pets may want to consider this before deciding what pet insurance company to choose.
Nationwide pet insurance provides a range of coverage options tailored to the needs of different pets. After you meet the annual deductible, the company will reimburse a percentage of the vet bills for covered conditions and treatments.
The plans are known for being comprehensive and versatile, covering a wide array of potential health issues. Nationwide’s policies include coverage for accidents and illness, and you can add wellness coverage for preventive care costs.
What Nationwide covers
What Nationwide does not cover
Like most other pet insurance companies, Nationwide does not cover pre-existing conditions unless they have been cured for six months.
Pre-existing conditions, such as allergies, arthritis, diabetes and epilepsy, refer to illnesses or injuries that were present before coverage started. In addition, conditions such as feline leukemia virus make your pet ineligible for Nationwide’s pet insurance policies.
In addition, Nationwide policies do not cover:
- Congenital anomalies or developmental disorders (only available on select plans if signs or symptoms of the condition were not apparent before signing up)
- Costs not directly related to veterinary expenses, such as tax, waste disposal or record accessing or copying
- Cruciate ligament problems that originate during the waiting period
- Grooming
- Hereditary disorders (Major Medical plan offers limited coverage)
- Non-emergency boarding
Further exclusions may apply. To avoid unpleasant surprises, refer to policy documents for a complete list of exclusions.
Nationwide plans and customizations
Nationwide offers four different insurance plans for cats and dogs.
My Pet Protection
Nationwide’s My Pet Protection plans are only available through benefits programs. The policy includes coverage for accidents and illnesses, with the option of a wellness add-on for preventive care. Reimbursement options are 50 percent or 70 percent. The maximum annual benefit is $7,500 with a deductible of $250.
Modular Pet Insurance Plan
This pet insurance plan allows you to build an insurance plan that suits your needs. The modular pet insurance plan includes coverage for accidents, illnesses and wellness.
Reimbursement options range from 50 percent to 80 percent. The annual deductible is $250, and you can select $5,000 or $10,000 maximum annual benefits. The wellness add-on has per-condition annual benefits of $450 or $800.
Major Medical®
These Nationwide policies offer defined annual benefits per condition, starting from $25 per month for major medical or $43 for major medical with wellness. Pay a $250 deductible for accidents or illnesses. Preventive care is not subject to a deductible.
Whole Pet
The Whole Pet plan includes coverage for accidents and illness. Choose between 50 percent reimbursement for $34 per month and 70 percent reimbursement for $46 per month. After fulfilling a $250 deductible, Nationwide will reimburse eligible vet expenses up to $10,000 annually.
Pet insurance for exotic pets
Nationwide is one of the few pet insurance companies to cover exotic pets such as rabbits, birds, ferrets and reptiles. You can choose from two different policies for exotic pets:
- My Pet Protection: My Pet Protection is only available through workplace or membership-based benefits programs. This policy includes coverage for accidents and illness. The annual deductible is $250, and the maximum annual benefit is $7,500. Choose between 50 and 70 percent reimbursement to adjust your monthly payments to suit your budget.
- Whole Pet: The Whole Pet policy also includes coverage for accidents and illness. You can choose between 50 and 70 percent reimbursement. Your annual deductible is $250. The only difference with this plan is that the maximum annual benefit is $10,000.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage options: Nationwide offers plans that cover accidents, illnesses and wellness care, providing extensive protection for pets.
- Exotic pet coverage: Nationwide is unique in offering coverage for exotic pets, which includes reptiles, rodents, birds and small mammals.
- Multi-pet discount: Owners with multiple pets can benefit from discounts, making it more affordable to insure all their pets.
- Nationwide availability: Coverage is available across the United States, making it accessible for pet owners in most regions.
Cons
- Age restrictions: Pets older than age 10 may not be eligible for new enrollment, limiting options for senior pets.
- Exclusions: Certain conditions and treatments are not covered, which may limit the effectiveness of the insurance for some pet owners.
- Waiting periods: Some conditions have waiting periods before coverage kicks in, potentially delaying treatment.
Additional features of Nationwide
With its 24/7 VetHelpline app and coverage that protects you at home and while traveling, Nationwide prides itself on covering your pets, no matter where you are. Regardless of the policy you select, all pet insurance members can benefit from the following plan features.
Coverage anywhere, anytime
You may use your own vet or visit any licensed veterinarian, emergency vet clinic or veterinary specialist. Nationwide’s coverage is global, so your policy protects you wherever you travel. You can submit claims from any licensed veterinarian, specialist or emergency care provider anywhere in the world.
Nationwide VetHelpline® app
Nationwide offers 24/7 virtual vet care through its VetHelpline® app. Receive advice from licensed veterinary professionals about any concerns about your pet’s health at any time of day or night.
Nationwide PetRxExpress℠
Nationwide members benefit from preferred pricing and automatic claim submission when filling pet prescriptions at Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacies. You only need to bring your written prescription (or have your vet call it in) and show your digital pet insurance ID card at checkout.
Risk-free cancellation
Nationwide offers risk-free cancellation at any time. If you want a refund, your state may offer a Free Look Period (also known as the right to examine and return a policy), which allows you a limited time to obtain a refund.
You must not have filed a claim under the policy to be eligible. Participating states require you to inform Nationwide of your decision to use the Free Look option within the specified timeframe. Please refer to your policy for more details, as terms may vary by state.
Multiple pet savings
You can save on your pet insurance if you insure multiple pets. You'll save 5 percent on each policy for two or three pets. You'll save ten percent on each pet’s policy for four or more pets.
Exclusions and restrictions
When considering Nationwide pet insurance, it's essential to be aware of any exclusions and restrictions that apply. These limitations can affect coverage availability and the overall suitability of the insurance for your pet's specific needs. Understanding these factors will help you make an informed decision and choose the best possible plan for your pet's health and well-being.
Age restrictions
Nationwide has age restrictions for new enrollments, typically accepting pets from 8 weeks to 8 years old. Existing policyholders can continue coverage beyond this age, but new enrollments for older pets are not accepted.
Waiting periods
Nationwide pet insurance plans are usually effective 14 days after your application is approved and payment is received.
The waiting periods for specific conditions vary from state to state. For example, the waiting period for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and patella injuries is generally 12 months. However, in Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Washington, there is no waiting period for ACL issues. The same applies to the waiting period for hereditary conditions under the Major Medical plan.
Location restrictions
Nationwide pet insurance is available across the United States. However, coverage and pricing may vary based on location due to differing veterinary costs and regulations.
Nationwide pet insurance costs
Pet insurance costs vary depending on the plan selected, the reimbursement percentage, the annual deductible, the pet’s age and breed and your location.
Typically, premiums start from $16 to $46 per month for dogs and $5 to $46 monthly for cats. Exotic pet insurance prices start at $16 per month but are determined individually based on the species and other factors.
To illustrate how much you might pay with Nationwide, we gathered some sample quotes for illustrative purposes.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
**Nationwide required a health exam for pets at these ages, so we could not collect quotes for these pets.
|French bulldog
|$96
|$170
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Labrador retriever
|$74
|$108
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Golden retriever
|$72
|$107
|N/A**
|N/A**
|German shepherd
|$71
|$103
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Poodle
|$67
|$101
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Dachshund
|$62
|$91
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
**Nationwide required a health exam for pets at these ages, so we could not collect quotes for these pets.
|Ragdoll
|$33
|$38
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Maine coon
|$49
|$63
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Persian
|$49
|$63
|N/A **
|N/A**
|Exotic
|$52
|$69
|N/A**
|N/A**
|Devon rex
|$46
|$58
|N/A**
|N/A**
|British shorthair
|$49
|$63
|N/A**
|N/A**
How to file a claim with Nationwide
The process of filing a claim with Nationwide is straightforward:
-
Visit any licensed vet for treatment.
-
Pay for the services out of pocket and collect an itemized invoice.
-
Submit the claim through the Nationwide mobile app, website or by mail, including the invoice and a completed claim form.
-
Wait for reimbursement, which can take up to 30 days. For complex cases, claims may take longer.
If you sign up at my.petinsurance.com, you can receive your claim reimbursements as a deposit directly to your bank account. If you don’t sign up for electronic reimbursement, Nationwide will send you a check in the mail.