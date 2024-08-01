Advertiser Disclosure
MetLife pet insurance review
MetLife, a well-established name in the insurance industry, now extends its expertise to pet insurance, offering comprehensive coverage for your beloved pets. With a history dating back to 1828, MetLife has built a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness. MetLife pet insurance, offers a range of services designed to provide peace of mind and financial support for their furry friends' health care needs.
MetLife pet insurance offers a single policy with multiple deductibles, reimbursement and coverage options that pet parents can tailor to meet the diverse needs of their pets. The company offers a highly adjustable accident and illness policy and a comprehensive preventive care add-on.
MetLife
Summary
Annual deductible options: $0–$2,500
Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80 and 90 percent, and a 50 percent option for policies underwritten by MetGen
Annual limits: $500–$25,000
Claim turnaround time: Most claims are processed within 10 days
Enrollment age: None
Direct vet pay: No
MetLife Pet Insurance coverage options
Each pet insurance company has its own selling points for its insurance policies. When it comes to choosing the right pet insurance policy that will best suit your fur family and your budget, it's essential to understand what your plan will cover.
MetLife plans and customizations
MetLife offers a single accident and illness policy with the option to add a wellness plan. The MetLife Core Benefits insurance plan provides comprehensive coverage for pet owners seeking to protect their pets from various health issues and unexpected accidents.
MetLife Core Benefits Plan:
The Core Benefits plan covers a wide range of medical issues:
- Injuries due to accidents and illnesses such as infections, cancer and chronic conditions.
- Diagnostic tests (X-rays, MRIs, blood tests) and treatments (surgeries, hospitalization, medications)
- Hereditary and congenital conditions without age restrictions
- Alternative therapies like acupuncture and chiropractic care
- Behavioral issues, which many insurers do not commonly cover
Customization options
MetLife is one of the most flexible pet insurance providers for customizing its accident and illness policies.
Deductibles
MetLife operates on an annual deductible basis, meaning once you meet your deductible for the year, all covered expenses are reimbursed up to the policy limits.
The flexible deductible options allow pet owners to choose from a range of deductible amounts from $0 to $2,500. Most pet insurance companies offer deductibles up to a maximum of $1,000. Pet owners with a solid rainy-day savings plan may be able to bear the brunt of a $2,500 deductible in favor of significantly lower monthly premiums.
Reimbursements
The reimbursement percentage refers to the portion of eligible veterinary expenses your insurance company will pay you after you've met your deductible.
MetLife’s Core Benefits plan offers the usual range of reimbursement options, from 70 percent to 90 percent, allowing pet owners to balance premium costs with out-of-pocket expenses.
A higher reimbursement option will mean higher insurance premiums, but more coverage when the time comes to pay vet bills.
Annual coverage
The annual limit is the maximum reimbursement you can receive from your insurance policy within a given policy period. This limit is separate from your deductible and resets at the beginning of each new policy period. More annual coverage means a higher premium.
MetLife helps pet owners tweak their monthly premiums to suit their budgets by offering various annual benefit options ($500–$25,000).
Preventive care plan
MetLife offers a preventive care add-on for assistance with routine wellness costs for your four-legged friend.
Most insurance providers reimburse for a fixed amount for routine care costs. MetLife’s preventive care coverage stands out because it covers up to 90 percent of wellness expenses up to your annual limit.
The Standard Wellness Plan includes coverage for the following expenses:
- Dental care and teeth cleaning
- Preventive care for fleas, ticks, heartworm and Lyme disease
- Spay and neuter
- Vaccinations
MetLife’s preventive care add-on will also cover the following treatments and interventions if they are recommended by a vet for illness, injury or prevention:
- Anal gland expression
- Behavior training
- Dew claw removal and tail docking
- Genetic testing, only if purchased through a vet
- Nail trimming
- Radiograph screenings, EKG and Gastropexy
- Vitamins and supplements
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage: MetLife includes coverage for alternative and holistic therapies such as acupuncture and chiropractic care.
- Coverage for exotic pets: MetLife covers exotic pets such as birds, ferrets, rabbits and reptiles.
- Deductible reductions: Deductibles decrease by $25–$50 and coverage limits increase for each claim-free year.
- Discounts: Multiple discounts are available for health care workers, first responders, active and veteran military members, pet care workers and employer-sponsored plans.
- Employee benefits: MetLife partners with some employers to offer their employees reduced rates or payroll deductions.
- Exam fee coverage: With MetLife's preventive care policy add-on, exam fees are reimbursed according to your policy's specifications.
- Family plans: One policy can cover up to three pets, with a single deductible and annual limit.
- No upper age limits or breed exclusions: MetLife does not restrict coverage based on your pet’s age or breed.
- Short accident waiting period: MetLife covers accidents from midnight ET of your policy’s start date.
- Some pre-existing conditions covered: If you switch to MetLife, you may be able to get pre-existing conditions included that were covered by your previous insurer.
Cons
- Different underwriters for plans: Wellness plans, coverage and waiting periods may vary depending on the underwriter.
- Excessive documentation for claims: Submitting claims can require significant documentation.
- Online quote tool lacks clarity: Coverage explanations are not always clear.
Additional features of MetLife
Discounts
To help reduce the cost of pet insurance premiums, MetLife offers several discounts stackable up to the value of 30 percent.
- Animal care discount: A 10 percent discount for owners, staff and volunteers at animal care facilities.
- Additional discount: A 10 percent discount for health care workers, first responders and military members (active and veteran).
- Online sign-up discount: If you purchase your coverage online, a discount will be applied to your monthly premiums for the first year of your pet's policy.
Grief counseling
MetLife Pet Insurance provides access to grief counseling after losing a beloved pet. These counseling services are available through a partnership with TELUS Health, an independent third-party provider (not available in NY).
MetLife Pet Family Plan
MetLife is the only pet insurance provider that offers a single policy for multiple pets. You can cover up to three cats and/or dogs under the same policy. This means that all pets on the policy share the annual deductible and coverage limit.
Regardless of which pet received treatment, all covered expenses contribute toward the deductible. The policy is limited to dogs under the age of 12 and cats under the age of 14.
There are no multi-policy discounts available with family plans. However, you may receive a 5 percent discount when you enroll up to three pets on the same family plan.
MetLife Pet app
The MetLife Pet mobile app is free for all MetLife Pet Insurance policyholders. The app comes with a bunch of useful features:
- Access and update your policy information and benefits.
- Easily file and monitor the status of your claims.
- Get AI-recommended articles tailored to your pet’s species, age and breed.
- Get alerts about vaccinations, claim statuses and more.
- Keep your pet’s information up to date.
- Upload and store all health records in one place.
- Use location-based services and intelligent search to find grooming and training providers nearby.
Pre-existing conditions coverage
If you are a MetLife group policyholder, you may benefit from coverage of certain pre-existing conditions when you switch from your current pet insurance provider to MetLife Pet Insurance.
Unlike most pet insurance providers, MetLife Pet may reimburse you for expenses related to a pre-existing condition covered under your current policy.
Virtual veterinary services
Powered by AskVet, MetLife offers a 24/7 online vet chat through the MetLife Pet App. Say your dog ate something indistinguishable while out on a walk. Do you need an emergency vet visit, a regular check-up or vigilant monitoring at home? Licensed veterinary partners will help answer these questions and more about your pet’s health, diet and behavior.
Exclusions and restrictions
Exclusions and restrictions
Age restrictions
MetLife does not enforce an upper age limit.
Waiting periods
Waiting periods are a standard part of pet insurance policies. Unlike many other pet insurance companies, with MetLife's Core Benefits policy, accident coverage is almost immediate. MetLife provides accident coverage from 12:00 a.m. EST of the day your policy becomes active.
The waiting period for illnesses is 14 days. Cruciate ligament injuries and intervertebral disc disease are subject to a six-month waiting period.
Location restrictions
MetLife Pet Insurance reimburses pet care costs at any licensed vet in the U.S. However, there may be slight variations in policy details based on state regulations and policy underwriters. Pet owners should review their state's policy guidelines to understand any unique provisions or restrictions.
MetLife pet insurance costs
We gathered example quotes to give a rough idea of how prices can change across pet breeds and ages. Note that your costs for pet insurance will depend on your location, discounts and pet.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$82
|$110
|$200
|$284
|Labrador retriever
|$66
|$83
|$141
|$196
|Golden retriever
|$73
|$90
|$154
|$214
|German shepherd
|$62
|$71
|$129
|$186
|Poodle
|$55
|$60
|$113
|$168
|Dachshund
|$43
|$63
|$103
|$135
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$40
|$43
|$61
|$75
|Maine coon
|$40
|$43
|$61
|$75
|Persian
|$40
|$43
|$61
|$75
|Exotic
|$28
|$28
|$28
|$28
|Devon rex
|$29
|$31
|$49
|$63
|British shorthair
|$29
|$31
|$49
|$63
How to file a claim with MetLife
MetLife makes it easy to file your claim for reimbursement of the applicable vet expenses. You must submit your claims and accompanying documents within 90 days of the invoice or treatment date.
MetLife Pet Insurance policyholders can submit claims via the online portal, mobile app, email, snail mail, fax or text message.
For an efficient claims process, submit the following documents:
-
A completed and signed claim form (downloadable from MetLife’s website)
-
Briefly explain what happened to your pet.
-
An itemized invoice from your veterinarian or vet specialist
-
For your first claim, MetLife will also require your pet’s veterinary records from the last year
Claim processing typically takes five days if all necessary paperwork is submitted. Claims processors may contact your veterinarian for additional information.