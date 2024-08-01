MetLife plans and customizations

MetLife offers a single accident and illness policy with the option to add a wellness plan. The MetLife Core Benefits insurance plan provides comprehensive coverage for pet owners seeking to protect their pets from various health issues and unexpected accidents.

MetLife Core Benefits Plan:

The Core Benefits plan covers a wide range of medical issues:

Injuries due to accidents and illnesses such as infections, cancer and chronic conditions.

Diagnostic tests (X-rays, MRIs, blood tests) and treatments (surgeries, hospitalization, medications)

Hereditary and congenital conditions without age restrictions

Alternative therapies like acupuncture and chiropractic care

Behavioral issues, which many insurers do not commonly cover

Customization options

MetLife is one of the most flexible pet insurance providers for customizing its accident and illness policies.

Deductibles

MetLife operates on an annual deductible basis, meaning once you meet your deductible for the year, all covered expenses are reimbursed up to the policy limits.

The flexible deductible options allow pet owners to choose from a range of deductible amounts from $0 to $2,500. Most pet insurance companies offer deductibles up to a maximum of $1,000. Pet owners with a solid rainy-day savings plan may be able to bear the brunt of a $2,500 deductible in favor of significantly lower monthly premiums.

Reimbursements

The reimbursement percentage refers to the portion of eligible veterinary expenses your insurance company will pay you after you've met your deductible.

MetLife’s Core Benefits plan offers the usual range of reimbursement options, from 70 percent to 90 percent, allowing pet owners to balance premium costs with out-of-pocket expenses.

A higher reimbursement option will mean higher insurance premiums, but more coverage when the time comes to pay vet bills.

Annual coverage

The annual limit is the maximum reimbursement you can receive from your insurance policy within a given policy period. This limit is separate from your deductible and resets at the beginning of each new policy period. More annual coverage means a higher premium.

MetLife helps pet owners tweak their monthly premiums to suit their budgets by offering various annual benefit options ($500–$25,000).

Preventive care plan

MetLife offers a preventive care add-on for assistance with routine wellness costs for your four-legged friend.

Most insurance providers reimburse for a fixed amount for routine care costs. MetLife’s preventive care coverage stands out because it covers up to 90 percent of wellness expenses up to your annual limit.

The Standard Wellness Plan includes coverage for the following expenses:

Dental care and teeth cleaning

Preventive care for fleas, ticks, heartworm and Lyme disease

Spay and neuter

Vaccinations

MetLife’s preventive care add-on will also cover the following treatments and interventions if they are recommended by a vet for illness, injury or prevention: