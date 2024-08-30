Advertiser Disclosure
Figo Pet Insurance review
Figo Pet Insurance prides itself on designing insurance for pets and their people. The company's goal is to be inclusive and make pet insurance accessible and easy to understand for people with diverse lifestyles and insurance needs.
With core values such as simplicity and transparency, Figo prioritizes making sure pet parents understand their coverage and know what they're signing up for.
Figo
Summary
Annual deductible options: $100–$1,500
Reimbursement percentage: Up to 100 percent of eligible expenses
Claim turnaround time: 2.6 working days**
Enrollment age: 8 weeks minimum–No upper age limit
Direct vet pay: No
*For "curable" pre-existing conditions only.
**Claims can take up to 30 days to be processed but their average turnaround time is 2.6 days.
Figo coverage options
Understanding your pet's medical (or potential medical) needs is key to choosing the right coverage and plan.
To a degree, you can anticipate what coverage your pet might need. A lot can go wrong, but pets of certain age, breed and pedigree are more prone to developing some medical conditions than others. If things you're concerned about are listed below, Figo might be a good potential option for your pet's insurance plan.
Broken out by category, here are more specifics of Figo insurance coverage.
What Figo does not cover
- Breeding, pregnancy, giving birth
- Cloned pets or cloning procedures
- Cosmetic surgeries
- Experimental procedures
- Pre-existing conditions
Figo Pet Insurance plans and customizations
Pet owners can choose between three plans with different pricing tiers. Owners can also add one or both of the two "Powerups" that offer additional coverage.
- Essential: This plan offers a reimbursement rate of up to $5,000 for eligible veterinary medical expenses annually.
- Preferred: According to Figo, this is the company's most popular plan. With this insurance plan, pet owners can expect to be reimbursed a maximum amount of $10,000 per year for eligible expenses.
- Unlimited: This one is for pet parents who want peace of mind that all of their eligible vet expenses will be reimbursed.
Figo offers wellness and preventative care add-ons, aka "Powerups" that provide more coverage.
Wellness Powerup:
- Dental
- Neutering
- Routine exams
- Spaying
- Vaccines
Veterinary exam fees Powerup
This add-on offers reimbursement for exam or consultation fees for covered injuries and illnesses. It does not include routine checkups.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- 24/7 live vet chat: Figo customers have free access to a veterinary professional, regardless of the time.
- Coverage for certain curable pre-existing conditions: Certain "curable" pre-existing conditions may be covered if the pet is symptom-free for a minimum of 12 months.
- No upper age limit: Competitors often limit their policies for older animals, but Figo ensures that dogs in their golden years get the care they need.
- One-day waiting period for accident coverage: Many insurers have at least a 14-day waiting period for accidents, making this a good selling point for Figo.
- Waiting period waiver: Pet parents can choose to have the waiting period waived. For example, the company offers awaiver for orthopedic conditions, which usually have a waiting period of six months.
Cons
- Extended waiting periods apply for certain conditions: Unless they sign a waiver, pet owners have to wait six months before coverage for hip dysplasia and orthopedic conditions begins.
- No accident-only insurance plan: Accident-only plans may not offer as much coverage as plans that also cover illnesses, but they are often the only plan some pet parents need or can afford.
Additional features of Figo Pet Insurance
Figo made our list of the best pet insurance companies because it offers some features that aren't standard offerings across the board. Note that pricing and eligibility of these features may vary across states.
Discounts
Figo offers a 5 percent discount to people who enroll two or more pets. In most states, Figo also offers a 5 percent military discount.
No per-incident caps
Rather than splitting reimbursement rates across various conditions, Figo doesn't cap claims per specific condition.
One annual deductible
Figo's deductible applies to all covered incidents on an annual basis, so you don't get dinged for each incident. You can rest assured that once that fee is paid, you won't have more deductibles coming your way with each claim you submit.
Personalized pet tag
Pets insured with Figo get a personalized tag, making it easy to identify them should they go missing. If anyone finds a lost pet with a Figo tag, they can simply go to the website to track down the owner with the tag number.
Pet Cloud
Figo's app, Pet Cloud, makes pet insurance easy and accessible. The app allows you to consolidate your pet's information and even arrange playdates.
Waiver
This is not something all pet insurers offer. There is fine print, of course, and you'll have to pay a fee, but you can sign a waiver to eliminate the waiting period for certain conditions.
24/7 live vet line chat
The live chat, also on the Pet Cloud app, gives pet parents access to a licensed veterinary specialist at any given hour. The professional on duty is there to guide people through emergencies.
Exclusions and restrictions
Figo prides itself on making medical care accessible to people with different lifestyles and budgets. However, there are still exclusions and restrictions that may limit the care available to pet owners. To avoid frustration and disappointment, it's important to familiarize yourself with what is and isn't covered under your specific insurance policy.
The company's website does not have a consolidated list of what isn't covered. The best way to get all the information on coverage limitations is to ask customer service or your insurance broker for more details.
Age restrictions
Puppies and kittens
To give your puppy or kitten the best chance of a healthy life, it's best to leave them with their mother until they are at least eight weeks old. In many states, it's illegal to insure puppies or kittens under the age of eight weeks.
There are exceptions to this rule, but insuring newborn puppies or kittens isn't standard practice.
Older cats and dogs
The older your dog or cat is, the more expensive it becomes to insure them. Pets in their golden years are more prone to developing medical conditions and therefore merit increased insurance premiums.
However, unlike many other pet insurance companies, Figo does not place an upper age limit on pets you want to enroll for coverage. You can rest assured that you can afford your pets the retirement they deserve for giving you a lifetime of loyalty.
Waiting periods
A waiting period is the period from when you enroll your pet to when their coverage begins. This period varies from one insurer to the next, so it's something to look closely at before signing the dotted line.
Figo offers you the option to waive the waiting period for certain conditions. Generally, Figo's waiting time is shorter than competitors.
Figo has a one-day waiting period for accidental injuries and a 14-day waiting period for illnesses. There's also a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, but you can sign a waiver to reduce this period. There is no waiting period for Figo's Powerups.
Waiting periods may vary by state.
Location restrictions
Figo is licensed to operate in all states. This provides peace of mind that you'll be reimbursed the agreed-upon rate when you take your dog or cat to any licensed veterinarian anywhere in the U.S. This includes emergencies and visits to a specialist.
It's important to note that some pet insurance companies might not operate in all states, so to avoid disappointment, assess how accessible an insurer is before signing up. Rates and offers may also be subject to change depending on location.
Figo Pet Insurance costs
How much your pet insurance policy costs will depend on many individual factors. However, we gathered some sample quotes to give an idea of how premiums change based on breed and age. You should get your own quote to have a better idea of what you might pay.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
* Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$110
|$173
|$298
|$451
|Labrador retriever
|$78
|$121
|$209
|$316
|Golden retriever
|$70
|$109
|$188
|$284
|German shepherd
|$76
|$119
|$205
|$310
|Poodle
|$58
|$91
|$157
|$238
|Dachshund
|$39
|$61
|$105
|$158
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes. purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$31
|$45
|$77
|$106
|Maine coon
|$31
|$45
|$77
|$106
|Persian
|$31
|$45
|$77
|$106
|Exotic
|$33
|$47
|$81
|$112
|Devon rex
|$33
|$47
|$81
|$112
|British shorthair
|$33
|$47
|$81
|$112
How to file a claim with Figo Pet Insurance
Filing a claim with Figo is easy and seamless with the Pet Cloud app. Here's how it works.
When using the app:
-
Log into Your Figo Pet Cloud account from any device.
-
Select "claims" and answer a few simple questions online.
-
Upload or attach a copy of the paid vet bill and hit "submit."
-
Ask your vet to send through your pet's medical records.
Alternatively, you can download a claims form and submit it via:
Fax: (773) 966-0769
Phone: (888) 223-0596
Email: claims@figopetinsurance.com
Should your claim be rejected, you can appeal twice. If your claim is still rejected, you can file an official complaint.