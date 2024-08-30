Exclusions and restrictions

Figo prides itself on making medical care accessible to people with different lifestyles and budgets. However, there are still exclusions and restrictions that may limit the care available to pet owners. To avoid frustration and disappointment, it's important to familiarize yourself with what is and isn't covered under your specific insurance policy.

The company's website does not have a consolidated list of what isn't covered. The best way to get all the information on coverage limitations is to ask customer service or your insurance broker for more details.

Age restrictions

Puppies and kittens

To give your puppy or kitten the best chance of a healthy life, it's best to leave them with their mother until they are at least eight weeks old. In many states, it's illegal to insure puppies or kittens under the age of eight weeks.

There are exceptions to this rule, but insuring newborn puppies or kittens isn't standard practice.

Older cats and dogs

The older your dog or cat is, the more expensive it becomes to insure them. Pets in their golden years are more prone to developing medical conditions and therefore merit increased insurance premiums.

However, unlike many other pet insurance companies, Figo does not place an upper age limit on pets you want to enroll for coverage. You can rest assured that you can afford your pets the retirement they deserve for giving you a lifetime of loyalty.

Waiting periods

A waiting period is the period from when you enroll your pet to when their coverage begins. This period varies from one insurer to the next, so it's something to look closely at before signing the dotted line.

Figo offers you the option to waive the waiting period for certain conditions. Generally, Figo's waiting time is shorter than competitors.

Figo has a one-day waiting period for accidental injuries and a 14-day waiting period for illnesses. There's also a six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, but you can sign a waiver to reduce this period. There is no waiting period for Figo's Powerups.

Waiting periods may vary by state.

Location restrictions

Figo is licensed to operate in all states. This provides peace of mind that you'll be reimbursed the agreed-upon rate when you take your dog or cat to any licensed veterinarian anywhere in the U.S. This includes emergencies and visits to a specialist.

It's important to note that some pet insurance companies might not operate in all states, so to avoid disappointment, assess how accessible an insurer is before signing up. Rates and offers may also be subject to change depending on location.