Key takeaways Dental care is crucial for pets' health, but procedures can be expensive.

Deductibles, copays, premiums, annual/lifetime limits and reimbursement rates all impact your out-of-pocket costs.

Some pet insurance plans cover extractions, root canals or periodontal treatment, while others might require add-ons. Pre-existing conditions and routine care are often excluded.

Pet dental insurance can ease financial burdens by covering vet bills for certain unexpected dental emergencies or surgeries.

Like humans, pets need routine dental care to maintain overall health and well-being. Poor dental hygiene in dogs and cats can negatively impact their health, so keeping those pearly whites clean and gums healthy is key to ensuring your furkid lives a long, healthy life.

Unfortunately, dental procedures like cleanings, extractions or surgeries can cost a pretty penny. However, pet dental insurance can help cover dental health costs.

Pet dental insurance basics

Many pet insurance companies include dental coverage in their comprehensive plans or as preventive care add-ons. Before buying a pet insurance policy, you should look into what coverage the plan offers and what costs are involved in insuring your pet’s teeth.

Before choosing an insurance plan or add-on to ensure your pet’s dental (and overall) health, familiarize yourself with a few key concepts:

Annual and lifetime limits : These are the maximum limits the insurance company will pay out per year or over your pet’s lifetime (for covered services).

: These are the maximum limits the insurance company will pay out per year or over your pet’s lifetime (for covered services). Copayments (or copays) : Similar to a human health insurance copayment, this is the fixed amount of the vet bill you’re responsible for paying out of pocket.

: Similar to a human health insurance copayment, this is the fixed amount of the vet bill you’re responsible for paying out of pocket. Deductibles : A deductible is a predetermined amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance company pays its share. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premiums.

: A deductible is a predetermined amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance company pays its share. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premiums. Premiums : A premium is the monthly fee you pay the insurance company for coverage. The premium is calculated based on your pet’s age, breed, location and plan type.

: A premium is the monthly fee you pay the insurance company for coverage. The premium is calculated based on your pet’s age, breed, location and plan type. Reimbursement rate (or coinsurance): This is the percentage of the covered costs you share with the insurance company. For example, suppose your insurance plan has a reimbursement rate of 80 percent. In that case, the insurance company will reimburse you 80 percent of the costs incurred, and you will be responsible for the remaining 20 percent.

Pet dental insurance coverage and exclusions

Familiarize yourself with the details of your pet’s insurance plan or policy to avoid disappointment or frustration when the time comes for reimbursement. Here are a few examples of what may be covered under your pet’s dental insurance policy.

Typical dental coverage

Crowns : Most plans cover dental caps to protect damaged or fractured teeth.

: Most plans cover dental caps to protect damaged or fractured teeth. Extractions : These procedures are necessary when a tooth becomes abscessed, infected, or otherwise unsalvagable

: These procedures are necessary when a tooth becomes abscessed, infected, or otherwise unsalvagable Oral surgery : Certain oral surgeries (such as tumor or abscess removal) are covered, depending on your pet’s insurance plan or add-on.

: Certain oral surgeries (such as tumor or abscess removal) are covered, depending on your pet’s insurance plan or add-on. Periodontal disease treatment : Some plans (mostly preventative care or wellness add-ons) cover treatments such as scaling or polishing to prevent or treat gum disease.

: Some plans (mostly preventative care or wellness add-ons) cover treatments such as scaling or polishing to prevent or treat gum disease. Root canals: Sometimes, the insurer will pay for a root canal procedure to save a damaged tooth.

Common exclusions

Cosmetic procedures : Dental procedures for cosmetic purposes (such as teeth whitening) are commonly excluded from coverage.

: Dental procedures for cosmetic purposes (such as teeth whitening) are commonly excluded from coverage. Orthodontic procedures : Yes, dogs can wear braces, but like any other procedures for correcting teeth alignment, they’re typically not covered.

: Yes, dogs can wear braces, but like any other procedures for correcting teeth alignment, they’re typically not covered. Pre-existing conditions : These dental problems diagnosed before your pet’s enrollment (or during their waiting period) are not usually covered by pet insurance plans.

: These dental problems diagnosed before your pet’s enrollment (or during their waiting period) are not usually covered by pet insurance plans. Routine care: Unless you have purchased a preventive add-on, your insurance will likely not cover the costs of routine care, such as dental cleanings.

Certain breed-specific conditions

Some breeds are prone to specific dental issues that might not be covered by standard policies. For example:

Breeds like boxers, mastiffs and Great Danes may have a higher propensity for gum disorders. Overgrown gums may lead to gingival hyperplasia, an inflammatory response caused by excess plaque.

may have a higher propensity for gum disorders. Overgrown gums may lead to gingival hyperplasia, an inflammatory response caused by excess plaque. Brachycephalic breeds (Boston terriers, bulldogs and pugs) may have teeth that fail to erupt (grow out) properly due to incorrect jaw positioning. The overcrowding and misalignment of teeth in the jaws of many brachycephalic breeds make them more prone to bacterial build-up and periodontal disease.

may have teeth that fail to erupt (grow out) properly due to incorrect jaw positioning. The overcrowding and misalignment of teeth in the jaws of many brachycephalic breeds make them more prone to bacterial build-up and periodontal disease. Small breeds such as Yorkshire terriers, Pomeranians and Maltese poodles are known for having persistent deciduous teeth. This means that their baby teeth and adult teeth occupy the same space. The ramifications include periodontal disease due to food getting stuck in hard-to-clean spaces and adult teeth failing to grow out or protruding at incorrect angles.

This is a general overview of what coverage your policy or add-on might or might not include. Note that every company will be different, so look carefully at your policy. Because coverage details may be hidden in the fine print, it’s worth contacting the company’s customer service or your broker if you have any questions.

Costs of pet dental insurance

How much pet insurance costs depends on your pet’s age, breed, location and the type of insurance plan or add-on you purchased.

In the U.S., dog owners can expect to pay between $17 (accident-only plan) and $56 (accident and illness plan) monthly for pet insurance. For cats, the costs range from $10 (accident-only) to $32 (accident and illness plan).

Most accident or accident and illness plans have limited dental coverage for dogs and cats. To ensure you can keep up with their dental health, it’s worth looking into preventive care and wellness add-ons, which offer additional coverage. Some companies even have specific dental illness add-ons.

You can potentially avoid the hefty price tag of dental-related vet bills by implementing good dental hygiene. Regular brushing and dental checkups can prevent or mitigate many dental conditions in dogs and cats.

“Proactive dental care for dogs is vital,” says veterinarian Dr. Melissa Meyer. “Regular brushing and dental checkups can significantly reduce the risk of future complications like pain, tooth loss and even systemic health issues. Investing in good dental hygiene practices now can ensure your canine companion enjoys a healthy mouth and a happy life for years to come.”

How pet dental coverage works

Prevention is better than a cure, but accidents happen, and when they do, having pet dental insurance can soften the financial blow of the inevitable high vet bill. Unless you have enough disposable income to pay the bill, insurance may help provide the peace of mind your pet can get the best possible care should they need dental treatment.

“In my practice, I see too many cases where a dog’s dental problems become a financial burden for their owners,” says Dr. Meyer. “While I can offer treatment options, the reality is, some procedures can be quite expensive. Witnessing the disappointment and frustration when cost becomes a barrier to proper care is truly disheartening. My best advice for pet owners? Consider pet insurance with a dental add-on. It’s an investment that can make a world of difference in your dog’s well-being and your own peace of mind down the road.”

Let’s say Fido, a five-year-old golden retriever, was too enthusiastic when playing with another dog at the park and cracked a tooth. If the pulp is exposed, the tooth could get infected and cause serious health issues.

Here’s an example of what the cost breakdown could look like with vs. without dental insurance:

Without dental insurance Caret Down Veterinarian bill : This can vary depending on your location and veterinarian, but expect costs to range from $500 to $2,500 for the vet visit and any necessary dental procedures. In this scenario, Fido’s vet bill amounts to $1,500. Your cost : You’d be responsible for the full $1,500.

With dental insurance Caret Down Veterinarian bill : $1,500 Deductible : $100 Coinsurance : 30 percent Insurance reimbursement : $980 (70 percent of the bill after deductible is covered by insurance) Your Cost : $420 (deductible + coinsurance)



How to save on pet dental care

As you can see, dental pet insurance can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket costs for dental procedures.

Regardless of whether you have pet dental insurance, you can prepare for and prevent pet dental health costs:

Healthy diet : Feed your pet a balanced diet that promotes dental health.

: Feed your pet a balanced diet that promotes dental health. Shop around : Compare insurance policies and veterinary clinics to find the best rates.

: Compare insurance policies and veterinary clinics to find the best rates. Use reimbursement benefits: Utilize your dental insurance’s reimbursement benefits for preventive care to catch issues early.

Preventive measures : Brush your pet’s teeth regularly and provide dental chews to reduce plaque build-up.

: Brush your pet’s teeth regularly and provide dental chews to reduce plaque build-up. Rainy day savings: Set aside money for deductibles and coinsurance to manage unforeseen vet bills.

How important pet dental care is to your pet’s health

Proper dental care is essential for your pet’s overall health. Poor dental health can lead to:

Behavioral changes : Pets in pain may become irritable or aggressive, leading to behavioral issues.

: Pets in pain may become irritable or aggressive, leading to behavioral issues. Pain and discomfort : Dental issues can cause significant pain and discomfort, affecting your pet’s quality of life.

: Dental issues can cause significant pain and discomfort, affecting your pet’s quality of life. Systemic health issues: Oral bacteria can enter the bloodstream and affect organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys.

Regular dental check-ups and cleanings can prevent many problems, ensuring your pet remains healthy and happy. It’s also important to note any differences in their eating habits, as these may indicate dental discomfort.

Pet insurance companies that offer dental coverage

Many companies offer dental care coverage either as part of their accident-only plan, accident and illness plan or as an add-on:

Next steps

Pets are expensive, but a comprehensive pet insurance plan or add-on can ensure that your pet gets the care they need without veterinary costs breaking the bank. Your pet’s age, breed, health and location can impact how much you’ll pay for pet insurance, so consider these when deciding whether or not to insure your pet for dental care.

If you are wondering whether pet insurance is worth the cost, you can always explore alternative financing options such as a pet savings account, medical credit card or a pet loan. Regardless of your choice, it’s important to make an informed decision that benefits your pet’s dental and overall hygiene, along with your financial well-being.

Frequently asked questions