ManyPets Pet Insurance review
ManyPets, originally founded in London in 2012, has quickly expanded its reach across Europe and the United States, establishing itself as a trusted name in pet insurance. Initially known as Bought By Many, the company rebranded to ManyPets in 2021 to better reflect its commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for pets worldwide.
ManyPets offers a comprehensive accident and illness pet insurance plan and an optional wellness add-on. While its policy does not allow for much tweaking, its coverage includes vet exam fees, hip dysplasia and some dental diseases that other insurance companies do not cover.
Known for straightforward policies and no lifetime limits, ManyPets has become popular for pet owners looking for reliable insurance solutions.
Annual deductible options: $250, $500 or $1,000
Reimbursement percentage: 70 or 80 percent
Annual limit: Unlimited coverage
Claim turnaround time: 8–10 business days
Enrollment age: 8 weeks–14 years
Direct vet pay: No
ManyPets coverage options
ManyPets offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy designed to cover unexpected veterinary expenses that may arise during a pet’s lifetime.
ManyPets plans and customizations
ManyPets' streamlined approach to pet insurance offers a comprehensive accident and illness policy and an add-on plan for wellness costs.
Accident and illness coverage
The ManyPets accident and illness plan covers the costs related to unexpected incidents such as road accidents or poisonings. It also covers treatment for illnesses, most hereditary conditions and periodontal disease.
A major advantage for pet parents choosing ManyPets is the absence of an annual coverage limit. No matter how many vet bills your furry friend accumulates in a year, your expenses are covered according to your policy’s terms. You can choose between 70% and 80% reimbursement options, allowing you to balance your monthly premium and out-of-pocket costs. Opting for a lower reimbursement rate will reduce your monthly premium.
Additionally, ManyPets offers annual deductible options ranging from $250 to $1,000. While a higher deductible will lower your premium, you'll need to cover more vet bills before your insurance starts covering costs.
Wellness plan add-on
For pet owners who wish to extend the coverage of their four-legged friends, the ManyPets wellness plan reimburses for wellness-related expenses.
Wellness coverage begins the day after your policy becomes active. The total annual benefit for wellness coverage is $600. Your plan will reimburse up to $150 for each of the following categories:
- Dental cleaning (scaling and polishing) and at-home dental care (brushing)
- Flea, tick and heartworm preventives, as well as FELV/FIV, heartworm and fecal testing
- Routine exams and vaccines (bordetella, DHPP, FVRCP, Lyme disease and rabies)
- Vitamins and supplements to help with anxiety, coat, skin and joint care
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage: ManyPets reimburses for applicable exam fees and some dental diseases, which few pet insurance providers do without costly add-ons.
- Coverage for pre-existing conditions: If your pet has shown no signs or symptoms for 18 months, ManyPets will cover costs for a pre-existing condition.
- No annual payout caps: The ManyPets accident and illness policy does not have any restrictions on paying out, regardless of how much care your pet needs.
- No hidden fees: Unlike some insurers, ManyPets doesn’t charge any administration fees for enrolling in a policy, making it more accessible to pet owners.
- Waiting period waivers: ManyPets offers waiting period waivers for pet parents moving over from a different insurance provider and those who provide medical records from a medical exam performed after ManyPets coverage commences.
Cons
- Age restrictions for new policies: Pets older than 14 years are not eligible for new policies, which can limit options for senior pet owners.
- Hip dysplasia coverage limitations: Coverage for hip dysplasia is only available if you enroll your dog before six years of age, which may not suit all dog owners.
- Limited availability in some regions: ManyPets is still expanding its services, so coverage may not be available in all areas (Idaho and Massachusetts, for example).
- Limited policy adjustables: ManyPets has fewer options for reimbursement rates and annual deductibles than some other pet insurance providers.
- No 24/7 vet helpline: Unlike some competitors, ManyPets does not offer a round-the-clock vet helpline, which could be a drawback for those who want immediate advice.
- No accident-only plan: For pet parents looking for a more affordable accident-only plan to cover unforeseen incidents, ManyPets isn't the best choice.
Additional features of ManyPets
Although ManyPets focused on offering streamlined coverage options, the company does offer a few standout features.
ManyPets offers an optional wellness plan that pet parents can add to their standard insurance policy. This plan covers routine and preventive care, including annual check-ups, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention and dental cleanings.
The wellness plan helps manage the everyday costs of keeping your pet healthy, ensuring they receive regular care to prevent more serious health issues. By incorporating wellness coverage, ManyPets allows pet owners to maintain their pets' health proactively.
No enrollment fees
ManyPets does not charge enrollment fees when you sign up for a policy. This feature eliminates an extra upfront cost, making starting coverage easier and more affordable. By removing enrollment fees, ManyPets ensures more pet owners can access the protection their pets need without additional financial barriers.
Exclusions and restrictions
Like other pet insurance providers, ManyPets policies have some restrictions based on age, pre-existing conditions and age.
Age restrictions
ManyPets welcomes kittens and puppies from the age of eight weeks. However, new policies cannot be issued for pets older than 14. Once your pet is insured, however, the policy remains active even if your pet is earlier than 14.
Additionally, ManyPets provides coverage for hip dysplasia expenses as long as you enroll your pooch before reaching six years old.
Waiting periods
A waiting period is the time that must elapse after the start of your policy before your insurance will reimburse for selected costs. Like most pet insurance companies, ManyPets has certain waiting period restrictions. Due to regulation variations, waiting periods may differ from state to state:
- 15-day waiting period for illnesses in all states where ManyPets is active.
- 15-day waiting period for accidents in all ManyPets states except for those listed below.
- 0-day waiting period for accidents in Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Washington.
ManyPets allows pet owners moving from a different insurance provider to waive the waiting period if their previous policy is active for at least 24 hours before the new policy comes into effect.
In select states, ManyPets also offers a waiting period waiver if you can provide medical records showing that your furry friend has been in for a veterinary examination after your policy’s effective date. This option is available in Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Washington.
Location restrictions
ManyPets will reimburse for treatment from any licensed veterinarian, emergency clinic or veterinary specialist in the U.S. However, ManyPets is not available to pet owners in Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts or Minnesota.
Due to regulatory differences, policy selections such as reimbursement rates and deductible amounts may vary in different states.
ManyPets insurance costs
Pet insurance policy costs depend on several factors, like your pet's species, breed, health, age and location. Your policy's cost will also depend on choices you make, such as what deductible you choose or if you add any extras.
To give you an idea of how prices can vary. To better understand what a ManyPets insurance plan would cost you, get quotes from the provider.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 80% reimbursement limit and unlimited annual benefit limit. For comparison purposes, other companies were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. Those options were not available with ManyPets. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$209
|$282
|$498
|$722
|Labrador retriever
|$111
|$149
|$264
|$383
|Golden retriever
|$99
|$132
|$236
|$342
|German shepherd
|$112
|$152
|$268
|$388
|Poodle
|$91
|$115
|$196
|$282
|Dachshund
|$79
|$100
|$170
|$244
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 80% reimbursement limit and unlimited annual benefit limit. For comparison purposes, other companies were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. Those options were not available with ManyPets. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$44
|$56
|$85
|$112
|Maine coon
|$44
|$56
|$85
|$112
|Persian
|$44
|$56
|$85
|$112
|Exotic
|$45
|$57
|$87
|$115
|Devon rex
|$49
|$62
|$94
|$125
|British shorthair
|$47
|$60
|$91
|$120
How to file a claim with ManyPets
You have up to 180 days from paying your vet’s bill to submit your claim. Follow these three easy steps to file your ManyPets insurance claim:
-
When you take your sick or injured furry friend to the vet, pay as usual and ask for an itemized vet bill.
-
Log into your ManyPets account and click on the “Make a Claim” button. Supply the required claim details and upload a copy of your vet invoice. If this is your first claim, you will also need to submit a copy of your pet’s medical records from the previous 18 months.
-
Wait for the claims processing team to analyze your claim. They will keep you posted on their progress via email. If your claim is approved, ManyPets will reimburse you for your vet bill according to the terms and conditions of your pet’s policy. Reimbursement is done via direct deposit or check
ManyPets typically processes accident and illness claims in eight to ten business days. If additional paperwork is required, the process may take longer.