Although the company was founded in 1937 as a motor insurance carrier, Progressive Insurance has offered peace of mind to pet parents since it partnered with Pets Best in 2009. This partnership makes Progressive one of the leading pet insurance providers.
Unlike competitors with limited deductible options, Progressive stands out for its highly customizable coverage and focus on pet well-being. The company offers a wide range of deductibles, allowing you to choose the one that best fits your budget. This flexibility, combined with plans for accidents only, accidents and illnesses and wellness add-ons, makes Progressive a strong choice for pet insurance plans.
Annual deductible options: $50–$1,000
Reimbursement percentage: Up to 90 percent of eligible expenses
Claim turnaround time: 2–7 days
Enrollment age: 7 weeks — no upper age limit
Direct vet pay: Yes
Progressive Pet Insurance coverage options
Progressive plans, offered by Pets Best, cover a variety of pet medical conditions. You can choose an accident-only plan for unexpected injuries or a more comprehensive accident and illness plan for broader protection. Both plans allow you to select your deductible amount and reimbursement percentage to fine-tune your financial responsibility.
You can also add routine and preventative care coverage to your comprehensive plan to help manage the costs of routine care. With Progressive pet insurance, you can design a plan that prioritizes your pet's health while keeping your wallet in mind.
Progressive Pet Insurance plans and customizations
Progressive offers coverage through a few different plans, from accident-only to full coverage with wellness add-ons.
Accident-only plan
This pet insurance plan covers diagnostic services and treatments (including surgeries) for unexpected injuries.
Accident coverage includes:
- Broken bones
- Car accident-related injuries
- Foreign body ingestion
- Lacerations
Accidents and illnesses: The BestBenefit plan
On top of the coverage for accidents listed above, the BestBenefit plan includes coverage for the following:
Optional coverage
You can exclude the following treatments from specific plans to make them more budget-friendly:
- Acupuncture and chiropractic treatments
- Exam fees
- Physical rehabilitation
BestWellness and EssentialWellness Plans
As the names suggest, the EssentialWellness plan offers several basic routine and preventative care options. The BestWellness plan offers more extensive coverage. These insurance plans provide additional coverage where the comprehensive BestBenefit plan falls short. Coverage extends to:
- Diagnostic panels
- Microchipping
- Preventative medications
- Spaying and neutering
- Teeth cleaning
- Vaccinations
- Wellness exams
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Accident-only plans: Accident-only plans are a great option for pet parents who are on a budget or have pets that don't qualify for coverage under other insurance plans. Not all insurers offer this more affordable option.
- Flexible coverage options and discounts: Progressive has no age limits, offers unlimited payouts and has a range of deductible options to choose from.
- Fast claim turnaround time: Claims are often processed in 7 days or less, which is much faster than many competitors.
- No upper age limits: Unlike most competitors that limit coverage for pets over 14 years, there is no upper age limit on Pets Best accident and illness insurance plans.
Cons
- Wellness add-on limitations: Progressive does not offer coverage for behavioral or certain alternative therapies.
- Limited coverage for pets with non-curable pre-existing conditions: Pets with certain pre-existing severe chronic conditions may only be eligible for accidental injury coverage.
Additional features of Progressive
Other than the wide range of coverage and the customizable options, Progressive pet health insurance offers the following features:
- 5% savings if you insure more than one pet
- 5% savings on a BestBenefit policy if you enroll your pet through Progressive
- Access to the 24/7 pet helpline
- One annual deductible for most plans
- Optional direct vet pay
- Unlimited annual or lifetime benefit plan
Note that discounts and availability may vary across states.
Exclusions and restrictions
Pet insurance plans generally don't come in a cookie-cutter format, so you shouldn't assume a particular injury or condition is covered. Apart from the exclusions mentioned earlier, other restrictions that impact your coverage may apply.
Age restrictions
- Puppies and kittens: Many states have laws to protect young puppies and kittens. The general rule is that a youngster shouldn't leave their mother before they're seven or eight weeks old. Although a few insurers cover newborn pups and kittens, most companies, like Progressive, place the lower age limit at seven weeks.
- Older cats and dogs: Progressive (or Pets Best) pet insurance plans have no upper age limits, meaning older cats and dogs can enjoy the same coverage as their younger counterparts. This applies to all plans, which is not common in the industry.
Waiting periods
A waiting period is the time between enrollment and when your coverage begins. Don't assume your pet is covered when you sign up because coverage only begins after these periods have elapsed.
The waiting periods for Progressive pet insurance plans are typically:
- Accidental coverage: 3 days
- Illness and wellness coverage: 14 days
- Cruciate ligament coverage: 6 months
Location restrictions
Your pet can enjoy coverage in all 50 states. However, age limits, pricing and coverage availability may vary from one state to the next.
State-specific terms and conditions are available on Pets Best's website. To avoid disappointment or unpleasant surprises, read the fine print and reach out to the company's customer service or your broker for more information on what is and isn't covered in your state.
Progressive pet insurance costs
Pet insurance policy costs depend on several factors. Costs depend on your location because of the varying costs of veterinary care across states. They also will change based on your pet's age, breed and health. Finally, plans will change in cost depending on plan choices like coverage level, deductible, reimbursement amount and if you add any wellness plans.
To give an example of how prices can change based on your pet, we've gathered sample Progressive pet insurance quotes. Your own quotes will be different, so contact the company directly for more relevant information.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$160
|$220
|$415
|$655
|Labrador retriever
|$98
|$135
|$254
|$401
|Golden retriever
|$99
|$137
|$258
|$407
|German shepherd
|$87
|$120
|$227
|$358
|Poodle
|$83
|$115
|$217
|$342
|Dachshund
|$60
|$77
|$135
|$216
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$45
|$62
|$117
|$184
|Maine coon
|$51
|$65
|$114
|$184
|Persian
|$49
|$50
|$73
|$108
|Exotic
|$50
|$65
|$113
|$182
|Devon rex
|$54
|$75
|$141
|$222
|British shorthair
|$55
|$56
|$83
|$122
How to file a claim with Progressive Pet Insurance
Progressive makes it easy to file a claim with its online portal or mobile app. If you aren't comfortable filing a claim online, you can submit claims to the company via email, fax or standard mail.
If Progressive rejects your claim, you can appeal the outcome. There are four levels of appeal before you need to resort to legal remedies.