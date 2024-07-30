Advertiser Disclosure
Trupanion pet insurance review
Trupanion was founded as “Vetinsurance" in 1998 in Canada and eventually expanded its operations to the U.S. Distinguishing itself through innovation, Trupanion became the first provider in North America to underwrite its policies through American Pet Insurance Company and achieved another milestone by earning AAHA's Seal of Acceptance in 2008.
Recognized as a founding member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), Trupanion holds a prominent position within the pet insurance industry and the veterinary community. Its comprehensive coverage is customized to support your pet through most unforeseen injuries or illnesses.
Trupanion
Summary
Annual deductible options: $0–$1,000
Reimbursement percentage: 90%
Claim turnaround time: At checkout (with Vet Direct Pay™) or within 24 hours
Enrollment age: From birth to 14 years
Direct vet pay: Yes
Why Trupanion is best for fast payouts
Trupanion offers the option to pay the vet directly, so you can keep your money in your bank account without having to wait for reimbursement later.
Trupanion coverage options
It's important to carefully review Trupanion's policies, terms and coverage options to determine if they fit your and your pet's needs. When deciding, consider factors such as your budget and your pet's age, breed and health history.
Trupanion provides comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs of all ages and breeds. This includes veterinary care for:
- Advanced dentistry
- Allergies
- Breed-specific conditions such as hip dysplasia in German Shepherds
- Diagnostic tests
- Herbal therapy
- Hereditary conditions, including congenital issues your pet may have inherited before birth
- Hospital stays
- Medications
- Prescription food
- Unexpected injuries
- Unidentified issues
- Veterinary supplements
Conditions and items not covered by Trupanion
Trupanion is one of the most comprehensive pet insurance policies available in the U.S. However, as with all insurance policies, there are some items to which coverage doesn't apply:
- Dental exams and routine teeth cleaning
- Exam fees and taxes
- Exotic pets
- Pre-existing conditions
- Preventable conditions such as tooth decay and parasite infestations
- Routine care such as pest control, vaccinations, and spaying or neutering
Trupanion plans and customizations
Trupanion has only one plan. It includes a 90 percent payout with no annual cap. You can adjust your preferred annual deductible from $0 to $ 1,000 to suit your budget.
For a more comprehensive plan, you can add:
- Recovery and complementary care: For $11.41 per month, this includes acupuncture, hydrotherapy, physical therapy, behavioral modification and therapy, naturopathy and homeopathy.
- Pet owner assistance: For $4.95 per month, this includes advertising and reward for lost pets, boarding fees, liability coverage for third-party damage, cremation or burial for deaths due to accident or vacation cancellation costs.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage: Trupanion offers comprehensive coverage for various illnesses, injuries and accidents, including hereditary and congenital conditions.
- Customizable deductibles: Trupanion allows you to choose your deductible amount, which can help tailor your policy to your budget and needs.
- Direct payment to veterinarians: Trupanion offers direct payment to veterinarians, so you may not have to pay out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.
- No payout limits: Trupanion policies have no payout limits, ensuring that your pet can receive necessary medical care without worrying about reaching a maximum coverage amount.
- Quick claim processing: Trupanion typically processes claims quickly, providing reimbursement within a few days of submission.
Cons
- Annual price increases: Trupanion may increase premiums annually, which could lead to higher costs over time.
- Limited wellness coverage: Trupanion's coverage is focused primarily on accidents and illnesses, so routine care and wellness visits are not covered.
- Pre-existing conditions exclusion: Trupanion does not cover pre-existing conditions, which means your pet's conditions before the policy start date will not be eligible for coverage.
- Premium costs: Trupanion's premiums can be relatively high compared to other pet insurance providers, especially if you opt for low deductibles or additional coverage options.
- Waiting periods: Like many pet insurance companies, Trupanion has waiting periods before coverage begins, which means you'll have to wait before being able to file claims for certain conditions.
Additional features of Trupanion
24/7 customer service
Trupanion's customer service team is available at any time of day or night, 365 days a year, via call center or online chat.
Breeder support program
Trupanion understands breeders’ dedication to ensuring prime health from day one of a pet’s life. The breeder support program offers:
- A dedicated relationship manager to offer support and insights.
- A Go Home Day Offer to offer to new pet owners which includes a waiver for applicable waiting periods.
- Free informational materials to pass on to new pet parents.
- Peer-to-peer support through an exclusive Facebook page and networking events.
Lifetime coverage
Trupanion provides lifetime coverage for eligible conditions, meaning once a condition is enrolled and covered, it will continue to be covered for the life of the pet as long as the policy remains in force.
Mobile app
Trupanion offers a user-friendly mobile app for policyholders on iOS and Android devices. The app allows pet owners to manage their policies, submit claims, track claim status and conveniently access helpful pet health resources from their mobile devices.
No network restrictions
Trupanion has no network of preferred providers, allowing policyholders to choose any licensed veterinarian or specialist for their pet's care without restrictions. This flexibility ensures that pet owners can seek care from their preferred provider.
Vet pay options
Trupanion Pet Insurance does not offer any wellness plans. However, one of its biggest selling points is its real-time vet bill payments, known as Vet Direct Pay™.
This feature allows eligible veterinary hospitals to receive payment directly from Trupanion, reducing the need for pet owners to pay out of pocket and submit claims for reimbursement. More than 60 percent of vet bills are paid in real-time at checkout.
For pet parents who visit vets not set up for direct pay, over 70 percent of claims are paid within 24 hours of submission.
Exclusions and restrictions
If you are considering taking out a policy with Trupanion, there are a few important restrictions to know.
Age restrictions
Trupanion insures dogs and cats from birth to the age of 14 years.
Location restrictions
Trupanion will honor claims from any licensed veterinary clinic, animal hospital or specialty hospital in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico.
Waiting periods
A waiting period refers to the time you will have to wait to submit claims after signing up. Trupanion has different waiting periods for submitting claims. You must wait five days for accident claims, while there is a 30-day waiting period for submitting illness claims.
Trupanion pet insurance costs
The cost of pet insurance can vary depending on several factors, including your pet's age and breed, location, coverage options and any deductible amount you select.
To get an accurate price tailored to your pet's specific needs and circumstances, it's best to request a personalized quote directly from Trupanion or use its online quote tool. This allows you to input information about your pet and desired coverage options to receive an estimate of the monthly premium cost.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and no annual benefit limit. Other companies we quoted did have an annual limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$265
|$459
|$683
|$761
|Labrador retriever
|$189
|$326
|$454
|$506
|Golden retriever
|$178
|$306
|$454
|$506
|German shepherd
|$198
|$342
|$507
|$564
|Poodle
|$155
|$267
|$395
|$440
|Dachshund
|$131
|$225
|$332
|$370
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and no annual benefit limit. Other companies we quoted did have an annual limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$58
|$104
|$165
|$225
|Maine coon
|$82
|$149
|$238
|$326
|Persian
|$66
|$119
|$189
|$258
|Exotic
|$68
|$123
|$195
|$266
|Devon rex
|$76
|$138
|$238
|$301
|British shorthair
|$63
|$114
|$181
|$246
How to file a claim with Trupanion
Trupanion was the world’s first pet insurance company to pay vet bills at checkout. If your furry friend visits a pet health provider that accepts Vet Direct Pay™, Trupanion’s software will make payment for you in real-time.
If your companion’s doctor is not set up for direct pay, there are three ways to file a claim.
-
Log in to your online Trupanion account and submit your invoice.
-
Download the Trupanion app for Android or Apple and create an account. Submit your claim via the app.
-
Download the claim form on the trupanion.com website. Send the completed form and a copy of your invoice via E-mail: Claims@Trupanion.com or Fax: 866.405.4536.