Key takeaways Accident and illness pet insurance plans do not include coverage for vaccines.

You’ll need to add a wellness or preventive care plan to cover vaccinations and other routine care services.

Most wellness plans cover a limited number of core vaccines, but non-core vaccines often require out-of-pocket payment.

Vaccine coverage varies depending on the wellness plan and insurer; not all pet insurance providers offer wellness add-ons.

Vaccinations are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. They protect pets from preventable diseases and ensure they live long, happy lives.

Many pet owners are unsure whether their pet insurance covers vaccines. In short, most pet insurance plans will not cover your pet’s shots, and you’ll need additional wellness or preventive care plans to get reimbursed for this expense.

Understanding your pet insurance coverage is a responsible step when applying for pet insurance. Learn how you can receive financial help with your pet’s shots, how top pet insurance providers handle vaccine coverage and how to file a claim for pet vaccinations.

Pet insurance and vaccinations

There are two critical types of pet insurance plans to be aware of:

Accident and illness plans : These cover unexpected health issues like broken bones, infections, snake bites, toxic exposure or chronic conditions ( as long as they aren’t pre-existing ). They also cover surgeries and many prescription medications.

: These cover unexpected health issues like broken bones, infections, snake bites, toxic exposure or chronic conditions ( ). They also cover surgeries and many prescription medications. Wellness plans or preventive care add-ons: These cover regular maintenance care, including vaccines, spaying/neutering, dental cleanings, flea and tick prevention and wellness exams. Wellness plans are often available as add-ons to standard pet insurance and incur an additional fee.

While wellness plans help cover the cost of vaccines, they vary in terms of what’s included, reimbursement limits and the frequency of services allowed. Additionally, not all pet health insurers offer wellness plans.

How vaccine coverage for pets works

The vaccine coverage depends on your insurer and the wellness plan you choose. Common core vaccines for dogs and cats are typically covered, while elective (non-core) vaccines, such as those for Lyme disease or bordetella, may vary in coverage. Some plans only cover a certain number of shots or boosters a year.

Core vaccines are essential for every dog and cat, as they protect against widespread, serious diseases that may even pose a risk to human health. Non-core vaccines are optional and can depend on the area where you live and your pet’s risk. Speak to your vet to determine which non-core vaccines they recommend.

Core vaccines for pet felines include rabies, feline calicivirus, feline herpesvirus-1, feline panleukopenia and feline leukemia.

for pet felines include rabies, feline calicivirus, feline herpesvirus-1, feline panleukopenia and feline leukemia. Core canine vaccines include canine distemper virus, canine adenovirus type 2, canine parvovirus type 2 and rabies.

vaccines include canine distemper virus, canine adenovirus type 2, canine parvovirus type 2 and rabies. The rabies vaccination is legally required in many states in the U.S. and is compulsory for international travel or pet importation .

Vaccine coverage from popular insurance companies

Several major pet insurance companies offer wellness plans that cover vaccines. Here’s a breakdown of how coverage works with some top providers and what you can expect to pay for their preventive care add-on plan.

For perspective, remember that cat and dog vaccines typically range from $15 to $100 per dose.

Lemonade : From $15 per month

All preventive plans cover up to three vaccines.

Its Puppy/Kitten Prevention package covers up to six vaccines or boosters.

ASPCA : From $9.95 per month

Preventive plans are available for cats, dogs and horses.

Depending on which package you choose, core vaccines are included.

There are coverage amount limits.

Embrace Pet Insurance : From $18.75 per month

Plans are formed for specific pets and their ages (cats, dogs, puppies and kittens).

Flexible reimbursement allows pet owners to adjust the repayment level according to their budget.

Pet parents can choose an annual benefit level ($250, $450 and $650) depending on the wellness plan selected.

Hartville Pet Insurance : From $9.95 per month

Preventive plans are add-ons to pet insurance plans with annual benefits for wellness care of up to $450 a year on the Prime Preventive Care plan.

Core vaccines are covered in the wellness plans but are limited in cost refund of $20 and $25 depending on your plan.

ManyPets : From $34.95 per month

ManyPets offers one wellness plan with an annual benefit of $600 a year.

$150 of the annual benefit is allocated to the category that includes vaccines.

This insurer has straightforward options, saving you from decision fatigue.

Nationwide : From $17 per month

This insurer offers coverage for cats, dogs and exotic pets

The basic wellness level 1 rider benefit qualifies for a reimbursement of $80 a year for vaccines.

Each company’s wellness plans and coverage details vary, so it’s essential to compare options carefully before you choose a policy that fits your pet’s needs.

When vaccine coverage is worth it

While you can use a savings account to cover pet vaccines, wellness plans can provide dedicated financial relief. With wellness plans, you can expect a fixed monthly cost that varies by plan rather than pet characteristics such as age, breed and health conditions.

Determining whether vaccine coverage is worth adding to your pet insurance depends on several factors:

Budget : Vaccinating your pet prevents them from getting viral and bacterial diseases, many of which can be life-threatening and require expensive treatments. Vaccines and booster shots must be given at the appropriate times to be effective. If your available funds fluctuate and you risk skipping vital booster shots, a wellness plan could help you keep vaccines up to date.

: Vaccinating your pet prevents them from getting viral and bacterial diseases, many of which can be life-threatening and require expensive treatments. Vaccines and booster shots must be given at the appropriate times to be effective. If your available funds fluctuate and you risk skipping vital booster shots, a wellness plan could help you keep vaccines up to date. Care expectations : A wellness plan may be smart if you expect regular vet visits and want peace of mind with coverage for routine expenses.

: A wellness plan may be smart if you expect regular vet visits and want peace of mind with coverage for routine expenses. High-cost areas : If you live where veterinary care is expensive, a wellness plan covering vaccines and routine care can help manage costs. In regions with more affordable vet services, it may not be necessary.

: If you live where veterinary care is expensive, a wellness plan covering vaccines and routine care can help manage costs. In regions with more affordable vet services, it may not be necessary. Insurance plan : Wellness plans vary from one insurer to the next. Some offer limited care, while others have flexible preventive care add-ons that help you tailor the plan to your pet’s needs.

: Wellness plans vary from one insurer to the next. Some offer limited care, while others have flexible preventive care add-ons that help you tailor the plan to your pet’s needs. Older pets : Adult pets typically require fewer vaccines. In these cases, you may find that the cost of a wellness plan outweighs the benefits, especially if your pet is in good health and only needs the occasional vaccine or routine check-up.

: Adult pets typically require fewer vaccines. In these cases, you may find that the cost of a wellness plan outweighs the benefits, especially if your pet is in good health and only needs the occasional vaccine or routine check-up. Puppies and kittens: Young pets require multiple vaccinations during their first year, making a wellness plan particularly valuable. Routine vaccines for a puppy or kitten can add up quickly. A wellness plan can help offset those expenses.

How to file a claim for pet vaccinations

Once you’ve chosen a wellness add-on or preventive care plan, you’ll most likely have to pay for the services out of pocket at the time of the visit. Then, you can submit your claim to your pet insurance provider and wait for your reimbursement based on the terms of your wellness plan. Repayment can be a flat fee or a percentage of the cost, depending on the policy.

Filing a claim for pet vaccinations under a wellness plan is typically straightforward. Here’s how the process usually works:

Keep your receipts: After your pet receives their vaccines, ask the vet for a receipt detailing the services and costs. Submit the claim: Depending on your insurer, you may submit your claim via an online portal, mobile app or postal mail. Be sure to include the receipt and any necessary documentation. Wait for reimbursement: Once your claim is reviewed, you’ll receive reimbursement based on your plan’s terms, usually within a few days to a few weeks.

Some insurers may have a waiting period before coverage begins, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with your policy terms to avoid surprises.

The bottom line

Vaccinations are crucial to keeping your pet healthy, but whether or not pet insurance covers them depends on your chosen policy. Standard accident and illness plans typically don’t cover routine care like vaccines, but adding a wellness plan can offset these costs. By understanding how pet insurance works concerning vaccines and comparing the offerings from top affordable insurers , you can decide whether vaccine coverage is right for you and your furry friend.

