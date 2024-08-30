Advertiser Disclosure
Liberty Mutual Pet insurance review
Founded in 1912, Liberty Mutual has a long-standing reputation for offering comprehensive insurance solutions across various domains. Known primarily for its auto, home and life insurance products, the company has expanded its portfolio to include pet insurance, demonstrating its commitment to protecting every family member — including the furry ones.
Liberty Mutual pet insurance provides coverage options designed to meet the diverse needs of pet owners, ensuring that pets receive the best possible care without placing undue financial strain on their owners. Whether it's routine wellness visits, unexpected illnesses or accidents, Liberty Mutual offers plans and customizable options to keep your pets healthy and happy.
Liberty Mutual
Summary
Annual deductible options: $250, $500 or $1,500
Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80 or 90 percent
Annual limit: $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000
Claim turnaround time: 10 business days
Enrollment age: Liberty Mutual's site is unclear about the minimum age for enrollment. There seems to be no upper age limit for new policy applications.
Direct vet pay: No
Liberty Mutual coverage options
Liberty Mutual pet insurance provides coverage for accidents, illnesses and routine care, depending on which of the three policies you select.
Liberty Mutual plans and customizations
Liberty Mutual offers three pet insurance plans to cater to the health needs of various pets. Each plan is customizable regarding coverage limits, deductibles and reimbursement rates, allowing pet owners to tailor their policies to their specific requirements and budgets.
Accident-only coverage
The accident-only plan is ideal for pet owners looking for a basic, low-cost option to protect against unexpected accidents. This plan covers veterinary expenses resulting from:
- Accidental injuries (including to permanent teeth)
- Euthanasia or anesthesia
- Cremation and burial expenses
- Ingestion of a foreign object (up to two treatments max per policy year)
Accident and illness coverage
This policy is suitable for pet owners seeking more comprehensive coverage. The accident and illness policy applies to everything covered by the accident-only policy, as well as:
- Alternative medicine
- Behavioral therapy
- Hereditary and congenital conditions
- Illnesses (e.g., cancer, influenza and kennel cough)
Accident, illness and wellness coverage
The accident, illness and wellness plan is ideal for pet owners who want to ensure their pets receive regular preventive care to maintain overall health. This plan includes coverage for everything in the accident and illness policy, as well as for the following routine expenses up to a scheduled amount per year:
- Boosters and vaccinations: $50
- Dietary food and supplements: $50
- Heartworm tests and medication: $25
- Intestinal deworming or parasite removal: $25
- Parasite prevention (flea and tick): $50
- Prescription medications: $50
- Routine dental cleaning: $100
- Spaying/neutering: $100
- Wellness exams: $50
Customizable options
Liberty Mutual’s three plans are customizable, allowing pet owners to choose from different coverage limits, deductibles and reimbursement percentages to tailor their policy to their specific financial situation and their pet's needs:
- Coverage limits: Pet owners can choose from three annual coverage limits, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on their needs and budget.
- Deductibles: Liberty Mutual offers flexible deductible options ($250, $500 or $1500), allowing policyholders to select how much they pay out of pocket. Higher deductibles generally result in lower monthly premiums.
- Reimbursement rates: Policyholders can choose their reimbursement rate, with options including 70 percent, 80 percent and 90 percent of covered expenses. Higher reimbursement rates result in higher premiums but lower out-of-pocket costs when filing a claim.
This flexibility ensures that pet owners can find a plan that offers the right balance of coverage and affordability.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Accidental death benefit: In the event of your beloved pet passing away or being euthanized as a direct result of an injury, Liberty Mutual will pay out an accidental death benefit not subject to your policy’s deductibles or co-pays.
- Comprehensive coverage options: Liberty Mutual offers a range of plans that cover accidents, illnesses and routine wellness visits, allowing pet owners to choose the coverage that best suits their needs.
- Customizable plans: Pet owners can tailor their plans by selecting different coverage limits, deductibles and reimbursement levels, providing flexibility to fit various budgets.
- Discounts: Liberty Mutual offers discounts for current customers as well as for multi-pet families and military personnel.
- No admin fees: Liberty Mutual does not add transaction or monthly administration fees to policy premiums.
- Well-established provider: As a part of Liberty Mutual, a company with over a century of experience in the insurance industry, pet owners can trust the stability and reliability of their pet insurance plans.
Cons
- Long accident waiting period: Liberty Mutual’s accident waiting period is 14 days, which is comparatively long.
- No unlimited coverage: The highest annual limit available is $15,000. This may be a bit low for some pet owners. Many insurance providers offer higher limits and even unlimited coverage.
- Vet exam required: Pet owners must include documentation of a comprehensive health examination by a licensed veterinarian with their policy application.
Additional features of Liberty Mutual
In addition to its core coverage options, Liberty Mutual pet insurance offers additional features that enhance the value and convenience of its policies.
Multiple discounts
Mutual Liberty offers several discounts to help you save on your pet insurance premiums:
- Active and veteran military personnel
- A multi-pet discount of 5 percent per policy for two pets and a 10 percent per policy discount for three or more pets
- Current Liberty Mutual customers
These discounts are stackable up to a value of 20 percent.
Customer portal
Customers can easily manage their pet insurance accounts online with Liberty Mutual’s Customer Portal. The portal allows you to:
- File claims
- See claims status and claims history
- Update billing information
- View and download policy documents
Exclusions and restrictions
Liberty Mutual pet insurance, like most pet insurance providers, has certain exclusions and restrictions that pet owners should be aware of when selecting a policy.
These exclusions typically include pre-existing conditions, which are any health issues your pet had before the policy start date, and certain hereditary or congenital conditions. There may also be restrictions on coverage for specific breeds prone to certain conditions.
Age restrictions
Enroll your puppies and kittens with Liberty Mutual pet insurance from as young as eight weeks old. There is no automatic policy termination when your furry friend ages. However, new policy restrictions apply for dogs older than 12 years and cats older than 14 years.
Waiting periods
Liberty Mutual’s waiting period for coverage for accidents, illness or wellness claims is 14 days after your policy is issued.
Accident coverage for Maine residents starts immediately. Maine policyholders also have the option to waive the illness waiting period by completing a waiver form and taking their pet for a comprehensive medical examination.
Location restrictions
You can take your four-legged friend to your preferred vet or any veterinarian, emergency vet or specialist in the U.S. Alternative medicine and behavior therapy coverage is excluded from the policies of pets residing in Alaska and Florida.
How much does Liberty Mutual cost?
These sample quotes can give you an idea of how policy costs can vary. Get your own quotes to know how your own pet insurance policy would cost.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$87
|$102
|$129
|$159
|Labrador retriever
|$78
|$91
|$113
|$138
|Golden retriever
|$78
|$94
|$117
|$143
|German shepherd
|$82
|$97
|$121
|$148
|Poodle
|$80
|$94
|$117
|$143
|Dachshund
|$76
|$88
|$109
|$132
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
|Maine coon
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
|Persian
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
|Exotic
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
|Devon rex
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
|British shorthair
|$40
|$45
|$57
|$69
How to file a claim with Liberty Mutual
Filing a claim with Liberty Mutual Pet Insurance is designed to be a straightforward process. Here are the steps to follow:
-
Visit the veterinarian: After your pet receives treatment, ensure you obtain a detailed invoice from the veterinarian, which includes itemized services, the cost of each service and any relevant medical records.
-
Complete the claim form: Log into the Customer Portal to fill out the claim form. The form requires details about your pet, the treatment received, and the amount billed.
-
Submit your claim: You can submit the completed claim form and the veterinary invoice through the online portal, email or traditional mail. Ensure that all necessary documentation is attached to avoid delays.
-
Claim review: Once you've submitted your claim Liberty Mutual's claims team will review the provided information. This process typically involves verifying the treatment details and ensuring that the services are covered under your policy.
-
Reimbursement: After the claim is approved, Liberty Mutual will process the reimbursement according to your policy's terms, which could include direct deposit or a mailed check. The typical wait time for claim processing and reimbursement is 10 business days.