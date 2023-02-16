Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card review: Low-risk, high-reward for building credit

Other cardholder perks

Considering Capital One designed the Quicksilver Secured for cardholders with damaged or limited credit histories, it may come as no surprise that the card carries minimal extras. Still, along with standard credit card perks like $0 fraud liability for unauthorized charges, the Quicksilver Secured has a handful of unique features that could prove particularly valuable for credit-builders. Some include the ability to increase your credit limit and earn back your security deposit.

Increase your credit limit with responsible use

The Quicksilver Secured card starts you off with a $200 credit limit, matching your $200 security deposit. That’s a fairly low starting limit, even compared to unsecured credit-building cards, many of which give you at least a $300 starting limit with no deposit requirement. Since credit utilization — the amount of money you’ve borrowed relative to your total available credit — is a key scoring factor, such a low limit could prove troublesome at first.

However, the Quicksilver Secured makes up for this drawback by giving you a clear path to a higher limit. If you use your card responsibly, starting with making your monthly payments on time, you can qualify for a higher limit in as little as six months. While this is a standard timeframe for a credit limit increase, plenty of competing credit-building cards offer either no clear timeframe for increasing your limit or only promise to review your account periodically to see if you’re eligible for a higher limit.

Earn back your security deposit

An even more compelling feature of the Quicksilver Secured card is that it gives you a chance to earn back your security deposit with responsible card use. If you make your card payments on time and otherwise use your card responsibly, you can get your deposit added to your account as a statement credit.

This feature is similar to earning a sign-up bonus on a higher-tier rewards card, with the difference being there is no preset spending requirement or timeframe for earning the statement credit. If you’re looking for even more incentive to keep your thin or damaged credit file on the right path, this unique perk is a great addition.

Get preapproved with only a soft credit pull

When you’re looking for a credit card with a limited credit history or poor credit, it can be tough to know which options are worth an application. You can check if you’re preapproved for the card at the Capital One website or via Bankrate’s CardMatch tool with only a soft credit check, which has no impact on your score. If you are preapproved this way, you can move forward with a formal application with more confidence about your odds of approval. Though you’ll still face a hard pull when you apply and your score will temporarily take a minor dip, you’ll at least have a good chance of coming out with a new card.