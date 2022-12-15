How the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards compares to other student cards

The SavorOne Student Cash Rewards card is great for any student who spends modestly in the card’s rewards categories. That said, it lacks an intro APR which can help students avoid interest on a balance they’re carrying with their current credit card. If you aren’t sold on the SavorOne Student card’s rewards categories, you might benefit more from a flat-rate rewards card that rewards all your purchases equally at a moderately boosted rate.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200. There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply) 3% Cash Back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 1% Cash Back on all other purchases

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards vs. Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards

Hands down, the Capital One SavorOne Student card is one of the best student credit cards available when it comes to ongoing rewards. It trounces the other two Capital One student cards, even the Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card. Using our yearly rewards formula based on the average $15,900 annual spend determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average consumer with the SavorOne Student card can earn almost $368 per year, while they would earn only about $250 annually with the Quicksilver Student card at its 1.5 percent flat cash back rate.

Granted, both the SavorOne and Quicksilver student cards now provide the same welcome offer, and 5 percent cash back for hotel and rental car bookings made using Capital One Travel. The SavorOne’s bonus categories are likely to be more lucrative for the typical student — unless non-category expenses like utilities, books and rent are your biggest expenses.

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards vs. Discover it® Student Cash Back

The Discover it® Student Cash Back beats the SavorOne Student in terms of rewards with an average of $390 per year — as long as you manage to maximize the spending limit for its rotating categories rewards. The trouble is, it may be difficult to maximize Discover’s bonus categories on a student budget.The SavorOne Student card’s unlimited rewards structure more than makes up for the extra $29 the Discover it® Student Cash Back earns on average since it’s much easier to manage.

However, the SavorOne Student card may not be the optimal choice depending on the benefits you’ll use or whether you carry a balance. It isn’t the lowest-cost student card, but it does protect you against foreign transaction fees, penalty APRs and other fees competing student cards may not (See Rates & Fees). The Discover it® Student Cash Back is the only rival card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees or a penalty APR, but it goes one step further by waiving your first late payment fee as a brilliant safety net for students getting used to credit card payments. However, your late fee is up to $41 after the first time you pay late.

Best cards to pair with the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards

Building credit and upgrading from a student card after graduation should be your chief priority instead of maximizing your rewards spending. However, the SavorOne Student’s sibling card — the Capital One Quicksilver Student — would be one of the best partner cards on account of its flat-rate cash back. That way, you could earn boosted rewards on big expenses outside your categories like textbooks, student fees, rent and other bills.

*The Journey Student Rewards from Capital One is no longer available. The information about the Chase Freedom® Student credit card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.