U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Credit Card review

India Davis
Steve Dashiell
U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Overview

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is geared toward small business owners who want to earn cash back without an annual fee. Plus, the dual low-interest introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers is great if you need more payment flexibility.

  Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers, and restaurants
    • 1 percent cash back on all eligible purchases

  Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $500 cash back when you spend $4,500 or more within 150 days from account opening

  0% intro APR offer

    0% intro APR offer

    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 15 months
    • 0 percent  intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months
    • Ongoing APR: 19.24 percent to 28.24 percent

  Rates and fees

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • $40 late payment fee
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee
    • 3 percent balance transfer fee (or $5 minimum, whichever is greater)
    • 5 percent cash advance fee (or $10 minimum, whichever is greater)

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • $100 annual software credit
    • US Bank ExtendPay Plan
    • Free business spending tracker

Bankrate’s take: The U.S. Bank has replaced the US Bank Business Edge Cash Rewards Mastercard with the US Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa Business Card. The cards have similar features, including the unlimited 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases, but there are a few changes for you to look out for.

US Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa Business Card Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You’ll earn an unlimited 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases, including several useful business categories.

  • Checkmark

    You can earn an extra 25 percent on the prior year’s rewards (up to $250) each anniversary year.

  • Checkmark

    The card includes a lengthy intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers, which can help your business save on interest for eligible debts and purchases.

Cons

  • This card has very few perks compared to other business cards on the market.

  • You can only redeem your earned rewards in $25 increments.

  • You can only redeem earned rewards for statement credits, bank deposits or a rewards card.

Why you might want the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

This card is a great all-around reward option for businesses, offering a combination of solid rewards, intro APR offers and an easy to obtain welcome offer.

Rewards rate: Boosted cash back rate in business categories

You’ll earn an unlimited 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores and cellphone/service providers, as well as 1 percent cash back on everything else. These rewards are quite useful for business travelers, and even remote-based business may be able to cash in on the office supply and cellphone/service categories. 

The card’s lack of a spending cap can also make it potentially more valuable than other business cards that earn on similar categories, especially considering you also earn an extra 25 percent on the prior year’s rewards each anniversary year, up to $250. 

Welcome offer: Solid value and easy-to-obtain

The US Bank Triple Cash Back Business card offers $500 in cash back when you spend $4,500 within 150 of opening your account. This is a higher spending requirement than the old U.S. Bank Business Edge Cash Rewards Mastercard this card replaces,  but there’s also an additional 60 days in the time frame to claim it. This is quite a generous bonus, considering this card already offers an introductory APR offer and no annual fee.

Intro APR: A rare combination on business cards

The US Bank Triple Cash Back Business card offers a 0 percent intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers and purchases (ongoing APR between 19.24 percent to 28.24 percent thereafter). This offer can help your business more easily attain the welcome bonus as well as pay off existing card debt or make several business investments interest-free for a period of time.  

The only drawback is that it charges a balance transfer fee of 3 percent of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Still, it can be worth it if you can pay off the debt within the 15-month time period.

Why you might want a different business credit card

While the card can be very rewarding, it falls a bit short of the competition when it comes to card perks and fees.

Perks: Few business-related perks

When it comes to perks the US Bank Triple Cash Back card is fairly barebones. They provide a free online tool that provides instant access to spending reports, a $100 credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks, and an annual bonus.

Another feature U.S. Bank occasionally offers is the  U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan, which allow you to pay off balances in fixed monthly payments over time without paying interest charges on new purchases or purchases made within the last 60 days. However, this is only for purchases over $100 and includes a fee.Outside of the annual bonus and recurring software credit, the perks fall short, especially compared to other business cards.

Rates & fees: Costs can pile on quick

While you won’t have to worry about an annual fee, you’ll be charged for the following:

  • $40 late payment fee
  • Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent of each foreign transaction
  • Balance transfer fee: Either 3 percent of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater
  • Cash advance fee: Either 5 percent of the amount of each advance or $10 minimum, whichever is greater
  • U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Fee: A monthly fee not to exceed 1.6 percent of the original principal amount in a U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan or U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Loan. This fixed fee is disclosed upon enrollment and charged each month that you owe the applicable ExtendPay balance.

While many of these can be avoided, the balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fee may dissuade you from using the card for paying down debt or making purchases abroad.. If you plan to do a lot of business overseas or want to take advantage of a balance transfer, it may be better to look for a card that skips these fees.

Redemption: You’ll need to meet the minimum

A major upside to the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is your rewards will never expire. Unfortunately, they must be redeemed in increments of $25. This means you’ll have to spend at least $834 in the 3 percent cash back categories before you can redeem your bonus points. The annual cash back bonus can help, but the process can become tiresome if you’re not used to this limitation.

How the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card compares to other business cash back cards

The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard holds its own against other business credit cards. However, this doesn’t guarantee that it’s always the best choice.

Best cards to pair the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards card with

If you’re looking to make the most of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards card, consider filling the gaps this card doesn’t cover. Have travel expenses or spend lots of money on company meals? Pair your U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards Elite Mastercard with one that rewards you for the expenses.

Best cards to pair the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card with

If you’re looking to make the most of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards card, consider filling the reward or benefit gaps this card doesn’t cover.

Who is the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa Business Card right for?

Bankrate’s Take—Is the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card worth it?

Not only is this card one of the best U.S. Bank business credit cards, but it’s also one of the better business cash back cards in the game. If you rack up a lot of business expenses in the right categories, there’s no limit on what you can earn. But if the card’s categories don’t suit your needs, you’ll want to compare your business card options.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
India Davis
Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.
Edited by
Steve Dashiell
Editor, Credit cards

