U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Credit Card review

Why you might want a different business credit card

While the card can be very rewarding, it falls a bit short of the competition when it comes to card perks and fees.

Perks: Few business-related perks

When it comes to perks the US Bank Triple Cash Back card is fairly barebones. They provide a free online tool that provides instant access to spending reports, a $100 credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks, and an annual bonus.

Another feature U.S. Bank occasionally offers is the U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan, which allow you to pay off balances in fixed monthly payments over time without paying interest charges on new purchases or purchases made within the last 60 days. However, this is only for purchases over $100 and includes a fee.Outside of the annual bonus and recurring software credit, the perks fall short, especially compared to other business cards.

Rates & fees: Costs can pile on quick

While you won’t have to worry about an annual fee, you’ll be charged for the following:

$40 late payment fee

Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent of each foreign transaction

Balance transfer fee: Either 3 percent of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Cash advance fee: Either 5 percent of the amount of each advance or $10 minimum, whichever is greater

U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Fee: A monthly fee not to exceed 1.6 percent of the original principal amount in a U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan or U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Loan. This fixed fee is disclosed upon enrollment and charged each month that you owe the applicable ExtendPay balance.

While many of these can be avoided, the balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fee may dissuade you from using the card for paying down debt or making purchases abroad.. If you plan to do a lot of business overseas or want to take advantage of a balance transfer, it may be better to look for a card that skips these fees.

Redemption: You’ll need to meet the minimum

A major upside to the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is your rewards will never expire. Unfortunately, they must be redeemed in increments of $25. This means you’ll have to spend at least $834 in the 3 percent cash back categories before you can redeem your bonus points. The annual cash back bonus can help, but the process can become tiresome if you’re not used to this limitation.