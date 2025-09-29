U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

Why you might want the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card

This card's rewards rates and intro bonus offer are the two alluring features that make it worth picking up as an everyday spending card.

Rewards rate: Ultra-specific but ultra-rewarding

Off the bat, what drew me to this card was the 1.5 percent flat rate on all non-bonus-category spending. This was what sealed the deal for me: Knowing that even when I hit the quarterly spending caps on my chosen retailers for the quarter, I'm still getting more than 1 percent on my spending.

Where this card really shines for me is with its 6 percent cash back rate on not one, but two chosen retailers for the quarter.

The list is subject to change, but at the time of writing, here are the eligible retailers:

Ace Hardware

Apple

Amazon.com

Anthropologie

Bed, Bath, & Beyond

Best Buy

Chewy.com

Crate and Barrel

Disney

Home Depot

Ikea

Kohl's

Lowe's

Lululemon

Macy's

Menards

Nordstrom

Pottery Barn

QVC

Restoration Hardware

Target

Walmart

Wayfair.com

Williams Sonoma

I opened this card for a home improvement project, so my chosen retailers are Home Depot and Menards for the time being. Once we're done buying materials, I plan to switch them to Amazon.com and Target — two retailers I shop at frequently.

I don't spend $1,500 a quarter with Amazon and Target, but that's where the 3 percent chosen category comes in. I set my chosen category to wholesale clubs — and as a Visa card, the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash card is accepted at Costco. This category is also subject to a $1,500 quarterly spending cap, but the 1.5 percent default rate is still helpful.

Choosing specific retailers may not be for everyone — in most cases, it's probably better to have a card with general spending categories like groceries and home improvement. That's my one gripe with this card's rewards structure. The high cash back rate is great, but if a chosen retailer doesn't have what you're looking for, or if you need to shop around for better prices, you're out of luck.

Welcome offer: Great bonus, despite the spending requirement

This U.S. Bank Shopper card's welcome offer of $250 after spending $2,000 in the first 120 days is the second reason I applied for it. Most of the best cash back cards have $200 intro bonus offers, albeit for lower spending requirements. However, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has the same intro bonus offer amount, but for $3,000 in spending in the first six months.

If you have a large purchase coming up, or you can genuinely spend at least $500 a month with the U.S. Bank Shopper card, then you can meet this spending requirement and get one of the highest cash back intro bonuses available.

I met this spending requirement with the large purchase of materials from Menards and Home Depot for our home improvement project — and I plan to hoard the cash back I'm earning to buy new furniture in the future.