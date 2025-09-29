 Skip to Main Content

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card review: Best-in-class rewards, but lacking extras

Retail shoppers may love this card's industry-leading cash back rewards, but it falls short in additional perks.

Written by
Courtney Mihocik, CCC
Edited by
Liza Carrasquillo
 /  12 min
Snapshot

3.5

Bankrate rating
Info Icon
Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

Bottom line

This card has industry-leading cash back rates for shoppers loyal to specific retailers, but its lack of extra features and perks place it in the middle of the pack among the best cash back cards.

Best-in-class rewards, but lacking extras

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

N/A
Intro offer

Earn a $250 bonus

Rewards Rate

1.5% - 6%

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95

Regular APR

18.49% to 28.49% Variable

3.5

Bankrate score

On This Page

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards overview

I recently got the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card in anticipation of a large home improvement project, knowing that I’d get plenty of first-year value from my spending. Plus, its other bonus category for wholesale clubs would give it long-term value, since my family shops at Costco often for deals and bulk household items. 

However, I can’t skim over some of the missing perks and offers that otherwise would catapult this card into the upper-reaches of our best cash back credit cards. Ultimately, this was the right decision for my personal card strategy, especially since I have ultra-concentrated spending at specific retailers and I want to consolidate my cards in the near future.

Here’s what you need to know about this card’s best features and its glaring shortcomings before you apply.

  • Credit Card With Dollar Sign Icon
    Rewards
    • 6 percent cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter with two retailers you choose
    • 3 percent cash back on your first $1,500 in eligible purchases on your choice of one everyday category each quarter (like wholesale clubs, gas and EV charging stations, bills and utilities)
    • 5.5 percent cash back on hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center when you use this card
    • 1.5 percent cash back on other eligible purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional

    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards Icon
    Welcome offer
    • Earn a $250 bonus after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.

    Expert Appraisal: Good

    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search Icon
    Rates and fees
    • $0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95

    • 18.49% to 28.49% Variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats Icon
    Other cardholder perks
    • Pay over time with a U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan: Receive a new cardmember $0 fee offer on ExtendPay Plans opened in the first 60 days after account opening.

    Expert Appraisal: Poor

    See our expert analysis

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card pros and cons

PROS

  • Checkmark Icon

    It offers an incredibly high cash back rate on everyday retailers that you can choose each quarter.

  • Checkmark Icon

    The high bonus category cash back rate is paired with a 1.5 percent flat rate on general spending, which is uncommon on cards like this one.

  • Checkmark Icon

    There's a wholesale club category that's hard to find on other cash back cards.

CONS

  • Close X Icon

    The bonus categories are limited to $1,500 in spending per quarter before the rewards rate falls to 1.5 percent.

  • Close X Icon

    It charges a $95 annual fee after the first year.

  • Close X Icon

    This card is pretty low on perks and benefits considering it has an annual fee after the first year.

First-year value vs. ongoing value

The U.S. Bank Shopper card has two spending areas that you can choose your high rewards rates in: retailers and everyday spending categories. That breaks down to two retailers for your higher primary rewards rate and one everyday category, like wholesale clubs, gas/EV charging or utilities, for your lower secondary rate. 

Let's assume your chosen retailers are Amazon and Target each quarter with average spending — $2,989 on Amazon purchases throughout the year, according to market research company Numerator, and $2,041 on apparel at Target. Let's also assume you spend half of the average grocery spending for an American household at wholesale clubs ($3,000, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics). 

My spending example doesn't include any miscellaneous spending, which, at 1.5 percent on general purchases, could boost your cash back earnings even more. Here's how much you could earn in the first year versus ongoing years with the card.

  First-year value Ongoing value
Welcome offer +$250 (after spending $2,000 in the first 120 days) --
Rewards +$179 (6% at Amazon as a chosen retailer*)+$122 (6% at Target as a chosen retailer*)+$90 (3% on wholesale clubs as chosen category*) +$179 (6% at Amazon as a chosen retailer*)+$122 (6% at Target as a chosen retailer*)+$90 (3% on wholesale clubs as chosen category*)
Annual fee -$0 -$95
Total $641 $296

*on up to $1,500 in spending per quarter, then 1.5 percent

Why you might want the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card

This card's rewards rates and intro bonus offer are the two alluring features that make it worth picking up as an everyday spending card.

Rewards rate: Ultra-specific but ultra-rewarding

Off the bat, what drew me to this card was the 1.5 percent flat rate on all non-bonus-category spending. This was what sealed the deal for me: Knowing that even when I hit the quarterly spending caps on my chosen retailers for the quarter, I'm still getting more than 1 percent on my spending.

Where this card really shines for me is with its 6 percent cash back rate on not one, but two chosen retailers for the quarter.

The list is subject to change, but at the time of writing, here are the eligible retailers: 

  • Ace Hardware
  • Apple
  • Amazon.com
  • Anthropologie
  • Bed, Bath, & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Chewy.com
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Disney
  • Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Lululemon
  • Macy's
  • Menards
  • Nordstrom
  • Pottery Barn
  • QVC
  • Restoration Hardware
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Wayfair.com
  • Williams Sonoma

I opened this card for a home improvement project, so my chosen retailers are Home Depot and Menards for the time being. Once we're done buying materials, I plan to switch them to Amazon.com and Target — two retailers I shop at frequently.

I don't spend $1,500 a quarter with Amazon and Target, but that's where the 3 percent chosen category comes in. I set my chosen category to wholesale clubs — and as a Visa card, the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash card is accepted at Costco. This category is also subject to a $1,500 quarterly spending cap, but the 1.5 percent default rate is still helpful.

Choosing specific retailers may not be for everyone — in most cases, it's probably better to have a card with general spending categories like groceries and home improvement. That's my one gripe with this card's rewards structure. The high cash back rate is great, but if a chosen retailer doesn't have what you're looking for, or if you need to shop around for better prices, you're out of luck.

Welcome offer: Great bonus, despite the spending requirement

This U.S. Bank Shopper card's welcome offer of $250 after spending $2,000 in the first 120 days is the second reason I applied for it. Most of the best cash back cards have $200 intro bonus offers, albeit for lower spending requirements. However, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has the same intro bonus offer amount, but for $3,000 in spending in the first six months.

If you have a large purchase coming up, or you can genuinely spend at least $500 a month with the U.S. Bank Shopper card, then you can meet this spending requirement and get one of the highest cash back intro bonuses available.

I met this spending requirement with the large purchase of materials from Menards and Home Depot for our home improvement project — and I plan to hoard the cash back I'm earning to buy new furniture in the future. 

Why you might want a different cash back card

These are the drawbacks that made me pause before I applied for the card. Consider these downsides before you choose it, too.

Rates and fees: Ongoing annual fee is a downer

The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95. While it wasn't a deal-breaker for me, it did make the decision to apply a bit harder. With this fee structure, the first year with the card will be very rewarding, but following years will make it harder to justify the card. For now, I'm keeping it, even with the annual fee, but if you're fee-adverse, it can be the reason to skip this and consider a no-annual-fee card instead.

Along with the annual fee, it also charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee and has no intro APR offers. I was ultimately OK with this, as I have other cards with no foreign transaction fees and already had cash on-hand to pay for the large home improvement purchases, so I didn't need an intro APR offer. 

But, the extra fee and missing offer are holding the card back from being fantastic, instead of just good.

Cardholder perks: Woefully bare benefits

Considering this card has an annual fee after the first year, there are almost no cardholder perks to speak of. It's the trade-off of having high rewards rates for key spending categories like wholesale clubs and retailers like Walmart and Target. But to not have a single statement credit or to help offset the annual fee is a serious disadvantage. 

Couple these barebone benefits with the rates and fees structure, and many other cards eclipse this one.

Why did I get this card anyway, then? Because of the rewards rates and good list of retailers. It won't be for everyone, though.

Best cards to pair with the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card

There’s not much you’d need to round out earning rewards with this card. I personally pair it with a 2 percent flat-rate cash back card to catch non-category spending and a customizable 5 percent cash back card to catch my grocery spending. Here are some other options to consider.

How the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card compares to other cash back cards

I understand that the Shopper Cash Rewards card isn’t for everyone — it’s got some serious downsides. If those downsides are deal-breakers for you, here are two other cards to look at, instead.

Image of U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card

Bankrate Score
Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5

Annual fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95

Intro offer

Earn a $250 bonus
Rewards rate

1.5% - 6%
Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Image of Bank of America&#174; Customized Cash Rewards credit card
Bankrate Score
Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
3.8
Apply now Lock Icon
on Bank of America's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200
Rewards rate

1% - 6%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Blue Cash Preferred&#174; Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock Icon
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro offer

Earn $250
Rewards rate

1% - 6%
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent
Is the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card right for me?

The cash back credit card market is full of competitive products vying for your wallet. Consider adding the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card if you: 

  • Frequently shop at specific retailers like Amazon.com, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and others.
  • Want a secondary, but still solid, bonus cash back rate on wholesale clubs, gas and EV charging or home utilities.

*Information about the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card, U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card and U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Alternative picks

Still need more alternatives? Check out these other options:

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best for no annual fee

Prime Visa

Prime Visa

Best for Amazon shoppers

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card 

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Compare the best rewards credit cards
Written by
Courtney Mihocik, CCC
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney specializes in writing and editing content about credit management, credit scores and helping people use credit cards to their full potential — without accumulating debt.
Edited by
Liza Carrasquillo
Editor, Credit Cards

