U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card review: Best-in-class rewards, but lacking extras
Retail shoppers may love this card's industry-leading cash back rewards, but it falls short in additional perks.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
3.5
Bottom line
Best-in-class rewards, but lacking extras
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card
Intro offer
Earn a $250 bonus
Rewards Rate
1.5% - 6%
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95
Regular APR
18.49% to 28.49% Variable
3.5
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards overview
I recently got the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card in anticipation of a large home improvement project, knowing that I’d get plenty of first-year value from my spending. Plus, its other bonus category for wholesale clubs would give it long-term value, since my family shops at Costco often for deals and bulk household items.
However, I can’t skim over some of the missing perks and offers that otherwise would catapult this card into the upper-reaches of our best cash back credit cards. Ultimately, this was the right decision for my personal card strategy, especially since I have ultra-concentrated spending at specific retailers and I want to consolidate my cards in the near future.
Here’s what you need to know about this card’s best features and its glaring shortcomings before you apply.
-
Rewards
- 6 percent cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter with two retailers you choose
- 3 percent cash back on your first $1,500 in eligible purchases on your choice of one everyday category each quarter (like wholesale clubs, gas and EV charging stations, bills and utilities)
- 5.5 percent cash back on hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center when you use this card
- 1.5 percent cash back on other eligible purchases
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- Earn a $250 bonus after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- $0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95
-
18.49% to 28.49% Variable APR
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Pay over time with a U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan: Receive a new cardmember $0 fee offer on ExtendPay Plans opened in the first 60 days after account opening.
Expert Appraisal: Poor
See our expert analysis
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card pros and cons
PROS
-
It offers an incredibly high cash back rate on everyday retailers that you can choose each quarter.
The high bonus category cash back rate is paired with a 1.5 percent flat rate on general spending, which is uncommon on cards like this one.
There's a wholesale club category that's hard to find on other cash back cards.
CONS
-
The bonus categories are limited to $1,500 in spending per quarter before the rewards rate falls to 1.5 percent.
-
It charges a $95 annual fee after the first year.
-
This card is pretty low on perks and benefits considering it has an annual fee after the first year.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
The U.S. Bank Shopper card has two spending areas that you can choose your high rewards rates in: retailers and everyday spending categories. That breaks down to two retailers for your higher primary rewards rate and one everyday category, like wholesale clubs, gas/EV charging or utilities, for your lower secondary rate.
Let's assume your chosen retailers are Amazon and Target each quarter with average spending — $2,989 on Amazon purchases throughout the year, according to market research company Numerator, and $2,041 on apparel at Target. Let's also assume you spend half of the average grocery spending for an American household at wholesale clubs ($3,000, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics).
My spending example doesn't include any miscellaneous spending, which, at 1.5 percent on general purchases, could boost your cash back earnings even more. Here's how much you could earn in the first year versus ongoing years with the card.
First-year value Ongoing value Welcome offer +$250 (after spending $2,000 in the first 120 days) -- Rewards +$179 (6% at Amazon as a chosen retailer*)+$122 (6% at Target as a chosen retailer*)+$90 (3% on wholesale clubs as chosen category*) +$179 (6% at Amazon as a chosen retailer*)+$122 (6% at Target as a chosen retailer*)+$90 (3% on wholesale clubs as chosen category*) Annual fee -$0 -$95 Total $641 $296
*on up to $1,500 in spending per quarter, then 1.5 percent
Why you might want the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card
This card's rewards rates and intro bonus offer are the two alluring features that make it worth picking up as an everyday spending card.
Rewards rate: Ultra-specific but ultra-rewarding
Off the bat, what drew me to this card was the 1.5 percent flat rate on all non-bonus-category spending. This was what sealed the deal for me: Knowing that even when I hit the quarterly spending caps on my chosen retailers for the quarter, I'm still getting more than 1 percent on my spending.
Where this card really shines for me is with its 6 percent cash back rate on not one, but two chosen retailers for the quarter.
The list is subject to change, but at the time of writing, here are the eligible retailers:
- Ace Hardware
- Apple
- Amazon.com
- Anthropologie
- Bed, Bath, & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Chewy.com
- Crate and Barrel
- Disney
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Lululemon
- Macy's
- Menards
- Nordstrom
- Pottery Barn
- QVC
- Restoration Hardware
- Target
- Walmart
- Wayfair.com
- Williams Sonoma
I opened this card for a home improvement project, so my chosen retailers are Home Depot and Menards for the time being. Once we're done buying materials, I plan to switch them to Amazon.com and Target — two retailers I shop at frequently.
I don't spend $1,500 a quarter with Amazon and Target, but that's where the 3 percent chosen category comes in. I set my chosen category to wholesale clubs — and as a Visa card, the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash card is accepted at Costco. This category is also subject to a $1,500 quarterly spending cap, but the 1.5 percent default rate is still helpful.
Choosing specific retailers may not be for everyone — in most cases, it's probably better to have a card with general spending categories like groceries and home improvement. That's my one gripe with this card's rewards structure. The high cash back rate is great, but if a chosen retailer doesn't have what you're looking for, or if you need to shop around for better prices, you're out of luck.
Welcome offer: Great bonus, despite the spending requirement
This U.S. Bank Shopper card's welcome offer of $250 after spending $2,000 in the first 120 days is the second reason I applied for it. Most of the best cash back cards have $200 intro bonus offers, albeit for lower spending requirements. However, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has the same intro bonus offer amount, but for $3,000 in spending in the first six months.
If you have a large purchase coming up, or you can genuinely spend at least $500 a month with the U.S. Bank Shopper card, then you can meet this spending requirement and get one of the highest cash back intro bonuses available.
I met this spending requirement with the large purchase of materials from Menards and Home Depot for our home improvement project — and I plan to hoard the cash back I'm earning to buy new furniture in the future.
Why you might want a different cash back card
These are the drawbacks that made me pause before I applied for the card. Consider these downsides before you choose it, too.
Rates and fees: Ongoing annual fee is a downer
The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95. While it wasn't a deal-breaker for me, it did make the decision to apply a bit harder. With this fee structure, the first year with the card will be very rewarding, but following years will make it harder to justify the card. For now, I'm keeping it, even with the annual fee, but if you're fee-adverse, it can be the reason to skip this and consider a no-annual-fee card instead.
Along with the annual fee, it also charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee and has no intro APR offers. I was ultimately OK with this, as I have other cards with no foreign transaction fees and already had cash on-hand to pay for the large home improvement purchases, so I didn't need an intro APR offer.
But, the extra fee and missing offer are holding the card back from being fantastic, instead of just good.
Cardholder perks: Woefully bare benefits
Considering this card has an annual fee after the first year, there are almost no cardholder perks to speak of. It's the trade-off of having high rewards rates for key spending categories like wholesale clubs and retailers like Walmart and Target. But to not have a single statement credit or to help offset the annual fee is a serious disadvantage.
Couple these barebone benefits with the rates and fees structure, and many other cards eclipse this one.
Why did I get this card anyway, then? Because of the rewards rates and good list of retailers. It won't be for everyone, though.
Best cards to pair with the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card
There’s not much you’d need to round out earning rewards with this card. I personally pair it with a 2 percent flat-rate cash back card to catch non-category spending and a customizable 5 percent cash back card to catch my grocery spending. Here are some other options to consider.
How the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card compares to other cash back cards
I understand that the Shopper Cash Rewards card isn’t for everyone — it’s got some serious downsides. If those downsides are deal-breakers for you, here are two other cards to look at, instead.
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® CardBankrate Score3.5
Annual fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months. After that, $95
Intro offerEarn a $250 bonus
Earn a $250 bonus after you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.
Rewards rate1.5% - 6%
6% cash back on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter with two retailers you choose. 3% cash back on your first $1,500 in eligible purchases on your choice of one everyday category (like wholesale clubs, gas and EV charging stations, bills and utilities). 1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreN/A
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee$0
Intro offer$200
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Rewards rate1% - 6%
Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category. Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreSee Rates & Fees , Terms ApplyApply nowon American Express's secure site
Annual fee$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro offerEarn $250
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Rewards rate1% - 6%
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%). Earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. Earn 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases. Earn 1% cash back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card right for me?
The cash back credit card market is full of competitive products vying for your wallet. Consider adding the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Card if you:
- Frequently shop at specific retailers like Amazon.com, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and others.
- Want a secondary, but still solid, bonus cash back rate on wholesale clubs, gas and EV charging or home utilities.
*Information about the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards® Visa Signature® Card, U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card and U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Alternative picks
Still need more alternatives? Check out these other options:
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card150+cards rated50+rewards programs valued1800data points analyzed40+perks evaluated
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
-
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.