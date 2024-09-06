At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Discover it® Student Chrome card provides college students with the opportunity to build their credit through responsible use.

Unlike some student credit cards, the Discover it Student Chrome offers both a welcome bonus and the ability to earn ongoing cash back rewards.

The card also comes with introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers, plus you don’t need a credit score or full-time income to get approved.

The Discover it® Student Chrome is a starter credit card that allows college students to build credit. There’s no annual fee, and the card comes with ongoing cash back rewards, a welcome bonus, intro APRs on both purchases and balance transfers and more.

Keep reading to learn more about what the Discover it Student Chrome card offers and how it can benefit student borrowers.

Discover it Student Chrome details

Rewards rate : 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter (then 1 percent back); 1 percent cash back on all other purchases

: 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter (then 1 percent back); 1 percent cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus : Discover Cashback Match, which will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year

: Discover Cashback Match, which will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : 0 percent intro APR for six months

: 0 percent intro APR for six months Balance transfer intro APR : 10.99 percent intro APR for six months

: 10.99 percent intro APR for six months Regular APR: 18.24 percent to 27.24 percent variable

Discover it Student Chrome benefits

The Student Chrome is a popular starter credit card for good reason. It comes with a variety of benefits, including:

Fewer fees

The Discover it Student Chrome comes with fewer fees compared to similar student credit cards. There’s no annual fee, and — if you make a late payment — Discover will waive the late fee on the first instance (any subsequent late payments will come with a $41 fee). The card also doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees (which is perfect if you’re studying abroad), though Discover’s international acceptance is limited compared to other issuers.

No credit score required to apply

There’s no credit score required to apply for the Discover it Student Chrome, making it a great option for students with limited or no credit history. Discover will report your payments to the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — so you’ll eventually be able to build up a positive credit history with responsible card use.

Ongoing cash back rewards (and a first-year bonus)

If you frequently spend money on gas and eating out, you’ll be pleased to know this card will reward you for those kinds of purchases. The Student Chrome offers 2 percent cash back on the first $1,000 spent at gas stations and restaurants each quarter (then 1 percent), along with 1 percent cash back on all other purchases outside of those categories.

In terms of a welcome bonus, Discover automatically matches any cash back rewards you earn during your first year as a cardholder through its Cashback Match program. So if you earn $150 in rewards during your first year, Discover will award you an additional $150 for a total of $300 in cash back rewards. Note, there’s no secret formula to earning this bonus; it’s automatically applied.

Introductory APR offers

The Discover it Student Chrome comes with an introductory offer on both purchases and balance transfers — meaning you can utilize this low-interest period to either pay off a large purchase over time or wipe out existing debt. Specifically, the card offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 6 months and a 10.99 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 6 months. Both introductory offers are followed by a variable APR between 18.24 percent and 27.24 percent.

No full-time income needed to apply

You don’t need to show a full-time income to qualify for the Discover it Student Chrome card, but Discover does want to see that you have some type of income. Your monthly income can also influence your credit limit. Fortunately, as a student, you’re able to list income that includes more than just a job, such as allowances from family members or residual scholarship money.

Ability to choose your card design

Discover lets you pick between 20 unique card designs when you become a cardholder.

Access to a mobile app and security features

You can manage your account through Discover’s mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android devices. You can use the mobile app to track your rewards, message customer service and see your statement balance.

You can also sign up for free Social Security alerts. Discover will monitor thousands of dark websites and alert you if your information is compromised. If you suspect foul play or accidentally misplace your card, you can freeze your account to prevent further purchases.

Discover also helps you monitor how your personal information is shared online. When you activate the free Online Privacy Protection feature, Discover will scan at least ten popular “people search” websites for your information every 90 days. If your personal data shows up, they’ll help you submit an opt-out request.

Free card replacement

If your card is lost or stolen, Discover offers to replace your card for free. Discover states that you’ll receive your new card within six business days.

Ability to upgrade your card after graduation

You can continue to use your card after you graduate, and Discover will let you ditch the “student” label. That means you can upgrade your credit card to the standard Discover it® Chrome after graduation. Keeping this card active and in good standing will help you maintain a good credit score.

Maximizing the Discover it Student Chrome

The Discover it Student Chrome card is best for college students that frequently spend money on gas and eating out. If you rarely spend money on either of these things, the cash back rewards may not be worth it.

Paying your balance in full each month and making on-time payments will help you make the most of this card. Otherwise, interest charges and late fees could undo any rewards you earn. Most importantly, making on-time payments will help make the Discover it Student Chrome worth it by helping you build good credit — which is really the main reason to consider this card in the first place.

The bottom line

The Discover it Student Chrome card is a good option for college students looking to earn cash back rewards. Since Discover reports your payment history to the three major credit reporting bureaus, this card can help you establish credit.

However, you may be able to find better cash back rewards with another card, including some offered by Discover. Be sure to explore your options and check out our full list of the top student credit cards before you apply.