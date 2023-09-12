Capital One Venture X Business Card review: Business travel MVP?

Why you might want the Venture X Business

The Venture X Business card carves out a niche in the high-end business card marketplace, delivering exceptional rewards value and travel perks at a lower cost than many luxury business travel cards.

Rewards: Ideal if you value simplicity

The Venture X Business card’s rewards rates aren’t a huge step up from the rates you’ll find on other Capital One business cards, but they could be a great fit if you’re looking for a simple way to earn miles on most of your business purchases.

Along with 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on rental cars and hotels booked through Capital One Travel, you’ll earn a flat rate of 2X miles on all general purchases, which should make it easy for a wide range of small-business owners to squeeze value out of the card. You won’t have to worry about tracking or enrolling in spending categories and can easily rack up miles on everyday business expenses and travel booked outside of the Capital One portal.

You also have the option to redeem miles for travel purchases made in the past 90 days, allowing you to book where you prefer, including directly with airlines and hotels or via a third-party travel site. This flexibility could make Capital One miles more appealing than the rewards you’ll earn with other issuers.

Perks: Valuable travel benefits at a relatively low cost

Like the personal version of the Venture X, the Venture X Business card focuses on valuable, practical travel perks instead of the niche credits and memberships you’ll find on some premium travel cards.

For starters, you can take advantage of up to $300 in annual travel credits and 10,000 bonus miles each year on your account anniversary — together worth around $400 if you redeem the miles for travel with Capital One (or potentially even more with the right airline transfer partner). These travel credits can also cover a wider variety of travel purchases than the credits you’ll find on some competing cards. For example, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express boasts a long list of travel perks, but you can only use its $200 annual travel credit to cover airline fees.

The Venture X Business Card is also one of the few business cards that comes with complimentary airport lounge access, offering Priority Pass Select and Capital One Lounge membership. In fact, the Venture X Business card’s lounge access perks are second only to the Amex Business Platinum Card’s comprehensive Global Lounge Collection access – and that card carries a $695 annual fee. Plus, despite its lower cost, the Venture X Business card carries some comparable travel and purchase protections, including a first-class cellphone protection.

Not many business cards come with this many annual credits, airport lounge access and top-tier travel protections, so the Venture X Business card’s perks stand out as some of the best available.

Welcome offer: Ultra-valuable bonus for a business card

The Venture X Business also pulls ahead of the competition with its sign-up bonus — one of the most valuable sign-up bonuses currently available on a business card. You can earn a staggering 150,000 miles after you spend $30,000 within your first three months as a card member.

Capital One miles are worth 1 cent each when you you redeem through Capital One Travel, so 150,000 miles could be worth a whopping $1,500 in travel. Based on Bankrate's latest credit card mile valuations, Captial One miles can be even more valuable when you transfer to the right airline or hotel partner. We estimate Capital One miles are worth around 2 cents each on average when you transfer points to one of the issuer's top travel partners, so the bonus could be worth around $3,000 with the right booking.

This could even beat out the value offered by the Amex Business Platinum card's bonus, which, until recently, reigned supreme in the business rewards card market (120,000 points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in your first three months as a card member). Based on Bankrate's point valuations, which give Amex Membership Rewards an average value of 2.1 cents each, we valued this offer at a little over $2,500.

That said, the Venture X Business card's bonus spending requirement is also very high, and many small-business owners will struggle to spend $30,000 in just the first three months from account opening. If you don't have many big business expenses on the horizon, a card with a lower bonus spending requirement may be a better fit, despite the Venture X Business card's solid long-term value.