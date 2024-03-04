At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Discover's rotating cash back categories offer cardholders the chance to earn 5 percent back (with activation) on up to $1,500 combined spending on qualifying purchases each quarter (then 1 percent).

Categories tend to align with seasonal themes and common spending patterns, with multiple categories reappearing year after year.

Each of the rotating categories cards also features Discover's Cashback Match® bonus opportunity — Discover will match all the cash back new cardholders earn in the first year.

While some cash back credit cards offer a flat rewards rate for each dollar you spend, the Discover it® Cash Back, Discover it® Balance Transfer and Discover it® Student Cash Back take a different approach.

Cardholders earn a flat 1 percent cash back for all regular spending with these cards, but they also earn 5 percent cash back on up to $1,500 spent in quarterly rotating categories (activation required). After you hit that spending limit, you earn 1 percent cash back on any additional purchases in these rotating categories. The cards also come with no annual fee, making them all good choices to keep in your wallet.

Furthermore, Discover takes a different approach when it comes to welcome bonuses. Instead of a traditional bonus that you earn when you meet a minimum spending requirement, Discover will match all the rewards you earn at the end of your first year of card membership. This means that if you earn $200 in cash back your first year, you’ll receive another $200 at the end of the year via Discover’s Cashback Match™, for a total of $400 in cash back.

If you’re considering Discover it Cash Back, Discover it Balance Transfer or Discover it Student Cash Back, you’ll need to know which categories provide higher cash back rewards. This guide explains Discover’s rotating categories so far for 2024, along with how you can best use its cash back calendar.

Discover’s rotating cash back calendar for 2024

Discover’s cash back bonus categories change each quarter, allowing cardholders to consistently have options of categories in which they’ll earn elevated cash back. It helps that Discover includes categories that most people can use.

If your goal is maximizing your rewards, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the 2024 Discover cash back calendar and compare previous years’ calendar details to see which spending categories have remained consistent over time.

Quarter 2022 Discover it categories 2023 Discover it categories 2024 Discover it categories Q1: January to March Grocery stores

Fitness clubs

Gym memberships Grocery stores

Drug stores

Select streaming services Drug stores

Restaurants Q2: April to June Gas stations

Target Restaurants

Wholesale clubs Gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations

Home improvement stores

Public transit Q3: July to September Restaurants

PayPal Gas stations

Digital wallets TBD Q4: October to December Amazon.com

Digital wallets Amazon.com

Target TBD

Certain categories have featured consistently over the last three years even if they’ve shifted the quarter in which they appear. For instance, for Q1 2024, restaurants replaced grocery stores and select streaming services, while drug stores remained unchanged. For Q4 2022 and 2023, Amazon.com remained one of the options, but Walmart.com hasn’t appeared since 2021.

Discover used to release all of its cash back categories at the beginning of the year, but the issuer now releases categories one quarter at a time — in line with how Chase announces its bonus categories. It means that cardholders aren’t able to plan their purchases out to maximize a year’s worth of bonus categories, but it’s not an uncommon practice among rotating category cards.

How to activate Discover categories

You won’t earn your 5 percent cash back bonuses with the Discover it Cash Back, Discover it Balance Transfer or Discover it Student Cash Back unless you activate this bonus feature on your card each quarter. Fortunately, you can easily activate your bonus categories on your credit card’s online account page.

If you’re unsure whether you’ve activated your quarterly bonus categories, you can also check by using the Discover website. On the cash back calendar page, you can select Log In to Activate.

Making the most of Q2’s bonus categories

In the second quarter of 2024 — April through June — you can earn 5 percent back at gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations, home improvement stores and public transit (on up to $1,500 in combined spending for the quarter after activation, then 1 percent). Consider the following tips to get the most out of these bonus categories:

Road trip for the eclipse. On April 8, a huge swath of the United States will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse. From the southern border of Texas and along a curving band extending to northern Maine, millions of people will experience the eerie semidarkness of this celestial event. Miss this one and it will be 2044 before there’s another in the continguous United States. Why not hit the road to your nearest totality location and put the Discover gas/EV charging stations category to good use?

On April 8, a huge swath of the United States will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse. From the southern border of Texas and along a curving band extending to northern Maine, millions of people will experience the eerie semidarkness of this celestial event. Miss this one and it will be 2044 before there’s another in the continguous United States. Why not hit the road to your nearest totality location and put the Discover gas/EV charging stations category to good use? Spring will… spring. Yard cleanup season is upon us. Head to your local home improvement store to earn 5 percent cash back (up to $1,500 spent in combined spending when you activate, then 1 percent) on all those spring cleaning and home and garden needs.

Yard cleanup season is upon us. Head to your local home improvement store to earn 5 percent cash back (up to $1,500 spent in combined spending when you activate, then 1 percent) on all those spring cleaning and home and garden needs. Explore your city. With nicer weather comes more opportunities to get out and see what your home city has to offer. Leave the car at home and take advantage of your city’s buses, subways and trains as you explore new corners and find hidden gems close to home. Use your Discover it Cash Back card to earn 5 percent back up to $1,500 combined spending on public transit and other bonus category purchases when you activate. Earn 1 percent after hitting the cap.

How to redeem Discover rewards

Unlike some other cash back credit cards that make you build up a minimum balance of rewards before you can cash them in, the Discover it Cash Back, Discover it Balance Transfer and Discover it Student Cash Back let you redeem rewards in the form of a direct deposit to your account or a statement credit in any amount.

You can also redeem your rewards for gift cards when you’ve accrued at least $5 in your rewards account. Cardmembers can redeem their cash back for a physical or digital partner gift card with a possible 5 percent to 20 percent added value to each gift card (depending on the merchant). Partner gift cards range from $5 to $200 in increments of $5. You can also donate your cash back earnings to charity or make purchases through Amazon.com or PayPal.com.

Rewards you earn with Discover credit cards never expire as long as your account is open, so you can keep earning until you’re ready to redeem.

The bottom line

The Discover it Cash Back, Discover it Balance Transfer and Discover it Student Cash Back make it easy to earn rewards without an annual fee, but you’ll get more out of these cards if you pay attention to the rotating bonus categories offered. This is especially true during the first year you’re a cardholder since Discover will match all the rewards you earn at the end of your first year. Just be sure to activate your bonus rewards each quarter so you don’t miss out.