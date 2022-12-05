Why you might want the Discover it® Cash Back

The Discover it® Cash Back isn’t the only rotating rewards card with a high cash back rate, but it stands out from the crowd thanks to its unique first-year offer and low fees.

Rewards rate: Stellar cash back for savvy spenders

Earning cash back with the Discover Cash Back card does take a little effort, as you’ll need to keep track of the rotating bonus categories and enroll each quarter, but the bonus cash is well worth it.

Based on a $15,900 average yearly spend and the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics*, the Discover it® Cash Back has the potential to earn more rewards each year than most other no-annual-fee cash back cards from major issuers — about $399. (5 percent after enrolling in rotating categories each quarter on up to $1,500, then 1 percent) Only the Chase Freedom Flex℠ eclipses it with $493 per year using the same spending formula.

Discover’s rotating categories can fit into your rewards strategy pretty well since they tend to align with seasonal expenses and include at least one major category. For example, January through March has included gym memberships, drug stores or grocery stores in the past as bonus categories — perfect for New Year’s resolutions and flu season.

Although there aren’t any consistent yearly categories, this card may provide the highest rewards rate available on several categories when the opportunity rolls around, such as for gas stations, wholesale clubs and digital wallet purchases. When it’s time to cash in your rewards, you can redeem your Discover rewards for cash back as an electronic direct deposit to your chosen account or as a statement credit to your card balance. You also have the option to use your rewards for gift cards (partner gift cards range from $5 to $200 in increments of $5), or charitable donations to select charities.

All reward options carry a 1:1 redemption rate, which is rare when it comes to non-cash redemption choices. Discover’s partner gift cards also sweeten the deal by occasionally adding 5 percent to 20 percent value to the balance depending on the merchant.

Welcome offer: Could deliver the best first-year cash rewards value

The Discover it® Cash Back welcome offer differs from the typical sign-up bonus on other cards. Discover offers its Cashback Match program, which takes the total amount of cash back you accumulate at the end of your first year and matches it.

With this program, the size of your new cardholder bonus is up to you — the more you use your Discover it® Cash Back card, the bigger your bonus will be. By maximizing your 5 percent categories’ $1,500 spending cap each quarter after activation, you could stack another $300 on top of the $300 you already earned, then 1 percent. That’s a worthwhile reward for your patience since it’s well above the usual $150 to $200 upfront welcome offer on many other no-annual-fee cash back cards.

Rates and fees: Some of the lowest card costs on the market

Only a few credit cards minimize their rates and fees to the extent Discover cards have. There’s no annual fee, no penalty APR for late payments and no penalty fee for the first time you make a late payment (late payment fees are up to $41 after that). Even the ongoing variable APR could be well below the average current interest rate, making this a potentially great low-interest card.

These rates and fees are some of the lowest you’ll find from a major credit card issuer, which makes for a helpful safety net if you’re learning the ropes for credit cards or rotating categories.

0% APR offer: Solid intro APRs make it a well-rounded card

The Discover it® Cash Back offers new account holders a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months (then 17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable). This offer is on par with many no-annual-fee rewards cards’ offers and is generally the longest intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers you’ll find with a rewards card. Just keep in mind there is also the typical intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent, up to 5 percent on future balance transfers (see terms).

When combined with a strong cash back rate, a potentially high welcome offer and limited fees, intro APR periods round out the Discover it® Cash Back as an excellent all-around credit card.