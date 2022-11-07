Bilt Mastercard Review: A first for renters and future homebuyers

Why you might want the Bilt card

This rewards card offers rewards for rent without additional processing fees and unique redemption options. With no annual fee, you can reap a lot of benefits from this card.

Rewards: Earn on rent with no transaction fees

Earning 1X points on rent and avoiding a transaction fee is the biggest reason to use the Bilt card since this is its most rare, coveted feature. The 3X points on dining is a fine rate, but many rewards cards offer the same rate.

The spending cap on rent of 100,000 points per year won’t impact anyone who pays $4,166 or less per month. But there are some restrictions to keep in mind:

Rent payments can only be made to one rental property per month.

You must use the Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to earn the maximum amount of points.

If you fail to make the minimum required transactions each month, you’ll only earn a flat rate of 250 points for paying your rent.

The one glaring restriction is the requirement that you use the card at least five times per month to earn the maximum amount of points. This means that you can’t just use the card for one rent payment each billing cycle if you want maximum value. You’ll need to use it for four more transactions, so use it to dine out a few more times in a billing cycle to get the most value. If you’re pairing this card with another card that earns generous dining rewards, use the Bilt card for four small transactions in addition to your rent payment. This strategy will help you maximize all of your cards without sacrificing a substantial amount of rewards potential.

Redemption: Flexible point transfers and redemptions

The Bilt Rewards program provides a variety of different options to redeem your points, like using the Bilt Travel portal to book flights, hotels, car rentals and more. Or you can transfer your points to one of Bilt’s 14 transfer partners. These programs include: