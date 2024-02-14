Best cheap homeowners insurance in San Francisco

We used these same factors to award each company a Bankrate Score with a maximum of 5.0 out of 5. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company performed in our analysis. This same information can be used to determine the best homeowners insurance companies for your needs, based on what factors matter the most to you.

Mercury, ASI Progressive and USAA offer some of the cheapest average homeowners insurance rates in San Francisco, according to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. We also analyzed third-party financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power , as well as policy options, discounts, and availability, to determine the best cheap homeowners insurance companies in San Francisco.

*USAA is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Mercury

Mercury is a national insurer known for its affordability and high customer satisfaction. With some of the lowest average annual rates in San Francisco, Mercury could be a good choice for homeowners who value affordability. Policyholders could save even more with potential discounts for wildfire mitigation, water leak detection systems and being claims-free. Mercury is not rated by J.D. Power, but it does receive a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best. However, Mercury does not offer as many endorsements as some other homeowners insurance providers, and there is no option to file a claim online.

ASI Progressive

Progressive offers average homeowners insurance rates below the average for San Francisco. Policyholders may save even more with discounts for new construction, new homeowners and getting a quote in advance. Progressive’s policies are underwritten by American Strategic Insurance (ASI) and can be customized with endorsements for water backup and personal injury. Progressive scored just above average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, but its mobile app is available only for auto insurance, and compared to competitors, Progressive has few add-ons.

USAA

If you are an active or retired member of the military, or a qualifying family member who is eligible for membership, USAA may be an affordable homeowners insurance option. Although not technically eligible for ranking, USAA has a high customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power. USAA’s home insurance policies have a variety of add-ons such as home sharing coverage, earthquake insurance and flood insurance. Its average premiums are cheaper than San Francisco’s, and policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for military deployment, policy bundling, safe home and claims-free. Homeowners who prefer working with a local agent may not be satisfied with USAA as the provider has few physical locations.

State Farm

With 18 percent of the market share, State Farm is the largest insurer in the U.S. Homeowners who prefer working with a local agent may find what they’re looking for with one of State Farm’s 50 San Francisco-based agents. Policyholders may save on their policy with discounts like multi-line, protective device and upgraded roof. The carrier also holds the highest available rating, A++ (Superior), from AM Best for financial strength. State Farm has a highly-rated mobile app and online portal, but its J.D. Power scores dropped four points from 2021 to just barely above average, indicating customer satisfaction may be declining.

Travelers

Travelers has one of the highest average premiums on our list, but its rates are still lower than the average for San Francisco. Additionally, policyholders may be able to save with discounts for new homes, being claims-free, safe home features, LEED-certified green homes and policy bundling. In addition to a discount for a LEED-certified home, environmentally-conscious homeowners may appreciate Travelers’ endorsement for green home coverage. Other add-ons include replacement cost, other structures, loss of use, jewelry and valuable items coverage and identity fraud protection. Potential customers should note that Travelers does have the lowest J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction on our list.

