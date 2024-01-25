How to file a diminished value claim

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Your vehicle’s market value is at its highest when it’s brand new. However, it begins to lose value once you drive it off the lot. The older your car gets and the more miles it has, the lower its value can become. After a car accident, your car’s value may lower even more. This is called diminished value, which is the difference in your car’s market value before and after the accident. Depending on the circumstances of the accident, a car insurance company might pay for the diminished value of your vehicle after a covered loss. Understanding how to file diminishing value claims can help ensure that your claims process is smooth in the event of an accident.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

What is diminished value?

After an accident, your car’s market value decreases even if it’s restored back to its pre-accident condition following repairs. Diminished value is the difference in your car’s market value before and after an accident. Even if you try to resell your vehicle, CARFAX and other similar reports will show that it has been involved in an accident, which will likely reduce its market value. A diminished value claim — or diminution in value claim — may help recover the loss in value you may take when you go to sell your car or trade it in for a different vehicle if it has been involved in an accident or other covered damage incident.

Types of diminished value

There are three types of diminished value. Each type relates to the depreciation in the cost of your vehicle after an accident.

Inherent diminished value

This is the most common and accepted form of auto accident diminished value. Inherent diminished value occurs when a vehicle loses value because it now has a history of damage, which is indicated in the car’s history reports. This type of diminished value assumes that the vehicle’s repairs were of optimal quality and represents the amount the vehicle’s worth will decrease based on the accident history.

Immediate diminished value

This type of vehicle diminished value represents the difference in resale value immediately after an accident and before the vehicle is repaired. Although this is the type of diminished value that court systems use, it is rarely used when filing a diminished value claim with an insurance company since the company typically covers the cost of repairs after a covered accident, provided you have the necessary coverage types in place.

Repair-related diminished value

This refers to the loss of the vehicle’s value based on low-quality repairs performed after an accident. For example, if the paint is repaired with a color that is not an exact match or if aftermarket parts are used in place of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) parts. In these cases, the quality of the repair leaves a loss in value beyond the diminished value of the vehicle that now exists because of the accident. This diminished value assumes that the vehicle is unable to be restored to its condition prior to the accident.

Calculating diminished value

Most insurance companies use a calculation called the 17c Diminished Value Formula to determine the value of a vehicle post-accident. This formula originated in a Georgia claims case involving State Farm, where it appeared in paragraph 17, section c (which is where it got its name). Below are the steps used to calculate diminished value under this formula.

Step 1: Determine the value of your car

You can determine the sales, or market, value of your vehicle using the NADA or Kelley Blue Book websites. Both offer a calculator where you can input a few pieces of information regarding your vehicle. You will need to include the year, make, model, mileage and the extent of damage done to your car.

Step 2: Apply a 10% cap to that value

Insurance companies commonly apply a 10 percent cap — known as the base loss of value — to the sales value of your vehicle estimated by NADA or Kelley Blue Book. This cap is the maximum amount your insurance company will pay on the claim.

Step 3: Apply a damage multiplier

Insurance companies use a damage multiplier to adjust the value of the vehicle described in step two. The 10 percent cap value is multiplied by a number ranging from 0.00 to 1.00 according to the structural damage done to your car after an accident. The 0.00 multiplier represents no structural damage or replaced panels, while the 1.00 multiplier represents vehicles with severe structural damage.

Multiplier Damage level 1.00 Severe structural damage 0.75 Major damage to structure and panels 0.50 Moderate damage to structure and panels 0.25 Minor damage to structure and panels 0.00 No structural damage

Step 4: Apply a mileage multiplier

While NADA and Kelley Blue Book take the mileage of your car into consideration when determining the value, insurance companies calculate their own mileage deduction. The adjusted value in step three is multiplied by one of these mileage multipliers to calculate the final diminished value of your vehicle.

Multiplier Damage level 1.00 0-19,999 miles 0.80 20,000-29,999 miles 0.60 40,000-59,999 miles 0.40 60,000-79,999 miles 0.20 80,000-99,999 miles 0.00 100,000+ miles

To summarize, to calculate the diminished value of your car under formula 17c, you would take your vehicle value and multiply it by a 10 percent cap. You would then apply a damage multiplier based on the damage to your car and a mileage multiplier based on your mileage.

For example, if the market value of your vehicle is $15,000 with moderate damage to structure and panels and 20,000 miles, your formula to calculate diminished value would be:

$15,000 x .10 = $1,500 — This would be the maximum you would receive for a diminished value from an auto insurer.

$1,500 x .50 = $750 — This would be the value adjusted for moderate damages.

$750 x .80 = $600 — This would be the value adjusted for vehicles with 20,000 miles.

Based on this example, an auto insurer would pay out a maximum of $1,500 for a diminished value claim on this vehicle. However, based on the damage and mileage, the final calculated estimate for a diminished value payout would be $600 for this vehicle. This means that the insurance company may pay the owner $600 to compensate for the diminished value of their vehicle caused by the accident damage.

How to file a diminished value claim

Filing a diminished value claim may be more involved than filing a claim for other issues because the burden of proving the car’s diminished value is generally your responsibility.

If you are deemed at fault in the accident, your diminished value claim will likely be denied. If the other driver is at fault, then you would likely contact their auto insurer to discuss how to file a diminished value claim with them.

Here are the steps you may need to take to file a diminished value claim:

Check the insurance company’s process for filing a diminished value claim. Document the car’s market value using Kelley Blue Book or NADA calculator tools. Prove your car’s diminished value. Having photos and documents of the accident scene and damage to your vehicle may help your case. You may need to get an appraisal from a certified vehicle appraiser as part of the claims process. Satisfy all the insurance company’s conditions for diminished value and file your claim. This may give you the best chance of having your diminished value claim approved.

It is important to note that state regulations also affect how diminished value claims are handled. Since every state has different statutes regarding insurance, researching state laws may better help you understand your rights regarding the diminished value of your vehicle.

Considerations when filing a diminished value claim

It does take more time and effort to file a diminished value claim, and there is no guarantee that you will receive compensation after you file. However, not everyone needs to file a diminished value claim. Before beginning the filing process, take the following into account:

Your vehicle’s value before the accident: If you drive an older car that has a lot of mileage or structural damages, you may not receive a payout for diminished value.

Whether you were at fault: If you caused the accident, then your insurance company most likely will not pay a diminished value claim.

If you are involved in an accident with an uninsured driver: If you have uninsured motorist coverage with your insurer, you may have a slightly better chance of receiving compensation from a diminished value claim.

What state you live in: Every state has different regulations around diminished value claims.

Since each state goes by different statutes for diminished value payouts, it is important to research the regulations in your state. All states except Michigan allow for some level of diminished value claim to be filed if the other party is at fault, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

When to file a diminished claim

If you are involved in an accident where the other party is at fault, it may make sense to file a diminished value claim so you can recover the difference in your vehicle’s value. In most cases, you cannot file a diminished claim against your own insurance company, which means attempting to file it if you are at fault in an accident will most likely be denied. You may be able to file a diminished value claim with your own insurance company if the at-fault driver is an uninsured motorist or you are the victim of a hit-and-run.

It is generally best to file for a diminished claim with the at-fault party’s insurance company as soon as possible, preferably in the days after the accident occurs. It is often easier to present your case (with supporting documentation) when you file quickly. Also, the value of your vehicle could decrease the longer you wait to file a claim. Each state has its own statute of limitations, which require you to file a claim within a certain time frame from the accident.

Frequently asked questions