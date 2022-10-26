Advantages of small auto insurance companies

For certain drivers, purchasing an auto policy from a small insurer may be a good option. Working with a small insurance company may have several advantages compared to working with a large insurance company. Here are some of the most significant upsides you might see with small car insurance companies.

Personalized customer service

Small insurance companies may have more individualized customer service compared to large insurance companies. If your insurance agent is local, they may be able to help you determine coverage options tailored to your area. Also, smaller insurance companies rely on keeping their book of business active and consistent, meaning they work very hard at maintaining policyholders.

More affordable rates

Some small auto insurance companies may offer cheap insurance rates because they do not spend as much money on staffing and advertising. A small insurer who only writes policies in areas with relatively low risk may also be able to extend lower rates to policyholders. However, it is important to note that this is not always the case. It is also possible that a local insurance company will offer higher rates than a national insurance company.

Supporting a local business

One of the main reasons many drivers like working with local car insurance companies is that it allows them to support a local business. The money they pay in premiums goes back into their community, as opposed to a large corporation. Keep in mind, though, that not all small car insurance companies are local to your area, and large insurers may have agents who are local that you can support as a small business owner.

Specialized coverages

A local agency may offer more options for drivers with unique needs or who fall into a high-risk category. Since they are a part of the community, they may be more keyed into the probable risks and solutions in the area. For example, a local agency may offer full glass coverage in an area prone to windshield replacements due to rocky roads where more prominent providers don't provide that option.