Alfa insurance review 2024

Bankrate's take
Policyholders who live in Alabama, Georgia or Mississippi and value a company with a firsthand understanding of local insurance risk might consider Alfa as their company of choice.
Who Alfa may be good for: Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi residents who want an insurer who is focused on local issues and understands the unique needs in the area.
Who Alfa may not be good for: People looking for the lowest cost insurance.
Alfa car insurance
Alfa car insurance may be a good option for drivers in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who want standard coverage options, a range of discounts and a mobile app with policy management tools. Its 3.9 Bankrate Score out of a possible 5 points indicates that it offers appealing policies and service.
Alfa offers standard auto coverage types, including uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage. In terms of endorsements, Alfa only offers accidental death and dismemberment, accident forgiveness (in Alabama and Mississippi) and roadside assistance, so it may not be the best carrier for drivers looking for policy customization.
Pros and cons of Alfa car insurance
When comparing car insurance providers to find the best company for you, it may be helpful to weigh the pros and cons of each company. Here are some of the biggest pros and cons we identified while analyzing Alfa’s auto insurance offerings:
-
Many discounts for potential policy savings
-
Online quotes available
-
Rated above average for customer satisfaction
-
Very limited coverage area
-
Does not offer many endorsements
-
Annual membership required for Alabama residents
Alfa car insurance cost
The average full coverage auto policy with Alfa costs $1,653 per year, based on rates provided by Quadrant Information Services. The average minimum coverage policy with the carrier costs $390 per year. Comparatively, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage.
This makes Alfa less expensive than the national average auto insurance policy. It also tends to have lower rates than the averages for Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. Keep in mind that these are averages. Factors like ZIP code, vehicle type and claims history may all contribute to a driver’s car insurance premium.
Alfa car insurance rates by driving history
A history of at-fault accidents or traffic violations will likely impact your premium. To illustrate how car insurance rates may change based on driving record, we analyzed Quadrant data to compare quotes from Alfa for drivers with a clean driving history, one speeding ticket and one at-fault accident.
Not all insurers offer insurance to people with a DUI conviction. If you’re shopping for insurance and have been convicted of a DUI in the past, reach out to an insurance agent for help finding a policy.
|Alfa full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,653
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,196
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,587
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$3,559
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Alfa car insurance quotes by age
Car insurance rates may vary based on age. In most cases, young drivers pay the highest rates for car insurance due to their lack of experience on the road. If you are a parent and add a teen driver to your policy, your rates will likely increase. In the table below, you can see Alfa’s average rates for drivers in various age groups. These quotes are for a driver with a clean driving history.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Alfa full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,910
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$2,802
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$2,665
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$2,489
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,419
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Alfa car insurance discounts
Alfa offers a wide selection of car insurance discounts which may help you get a lower premium. However, the discounts Alfa offers may vary by state. Here are some of the unique savings opportunities Alfa advertises:
Alfa home insurance
With a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5, Alfa home insurance may be a good option for homeowners looking for standard coverage types and a selection of endorsements. The company earned points for its wide variety of endorsements and limited consumer complaints, but lost points due to limited coverage availability and third party customer satisfaction data.
As Alfa's coverage is focused on the Southeast, the company’s familiarity with regional weather threats may be beneficial. For instance, Alfa offers a discount for qualifying residents of Alabama and Mississippi if their homes are fortified against hurricanes and windstorms.
In addition to standard dwelling and personal property structure, Alfa offers the following optional coverage types: home sharing coverage, personal property replacement cost coverage, home systems protection and scheduled personal property coverage. The company also offers insurance for condominiums, renters, churches and farms.
Pros and cons of Alfa home insurance
Below, you can see some of the most notable advantages and drawbacks of Alfa’s home insurance offerings:
-
Several endorsements available
-
Potential discounts tailored to regional weather patterns
-
Some helpful blog resources for buying home insurance
-
Few discounts available compared to some other carriers
-
Not available outside of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia
-
Online quoting is not available for home insurance
Alfa home insurance cost
The average Alfa home insurance policy costs $1,409 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, according to Bankrate’s research. Compared to the average cost of homeowners insurance in the U.S, which is $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, Alfa customers pay slightly less, though Alfa gets more pricey than the competition when you want to insure homes worth $350,000 or more.
However, the price of your homeowners insurance may depend on several factors, including the coverage types you choose, the age of your home and your credit-based insurance score. The average rates below may be helpful for the comparison, although your individual rates will likely vary.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Alfa average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$947
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,409
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,890
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,456
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$4,113
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Alfa home insurance discounts
Alfa offers a few home insurance discounts that could help you get a lower premium. However, some discounts are only available in select states. Here are the home insurance discounts advertised by Alfa Insurance:
Alfa life insurance
Based on our review, Alfa offers both term and permanent life insurance policies with some unique options that make it an appealing choice for some insurance buyers. The company has a variety of policy options within these categories, including no-medical-exam policies, an interest sensitive plan and a final expenses burial insurance plan.
Some of the less common coverage options include a return of premium term life policy, which may allow you to recoup a portion of your premiums if you outlive the term. Rapid issue policies let you get a policy in a much shorter amount of time than typical, though the maximum benefit is just $25,000.
You can also purchase Alfa life insurance for children up to 14 years old through the company’s First Step Life program.
Pros and cons of Alfa life insurance
Below, you can see some of the pros and cons we identified with Alfa life insurance:
-
No-medical-exam policies available
-
Online quotes available for term life insurance
-
Several riders offered
-
No online quotes for permanent life policies
-
No life insurance coverage calculator
-
Seniors may find better options elsewhere
Alfa life insurance endorsements
Life insurance endorsements, also called life insurance riders, are optional policies that allow you to personalize your coverage.
Alfa offers a selection of endorsements, including:
Compare Alfa with other insurers
Alfa has a limited service area of just three states, so you’ll need to look elsewhere if you don’t live in Alabama, Georgia, or Mississippi. Even if you do, it’s worth comparing multiple options to look for the best deal. If you’re looking for an insurance policy, consider these alternatives.
Is Alfa Insurance a good insurance company?
Based on our insurance review, Alfa Insurance may be a good option if you live in one of the three states where the majority of coverage types are available. Alfa offers a good selection of coverage types, and many policies come with multiple endorsements and discounts.
It’s easy to get an auto or life insurance quote online and contact a customer service agent, either through phone or live chat. However, keep in mind that Alfa doesn’t offer as many online tools as some other insurers, and you’ll likely have to change insurers if you move out of its coverage area.
Alfa customer satisfaction
Researching third-party ratings for customer satisfaction, claim satisfaction and company complaints may help you choose the best insurance company for your needs. Some of the most reputable organizations that rate insurance companies are J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Alfa was not rated in J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
|Study or Rating agency
|Alfa
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Alfa customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks consumer complaints about insurance providers and uses that information to create a complaint index that it publishes to consumers. An index of 1 means that a company receives about as many complaints as expected given its market share. An index under 1 indicates fewer complaints than expected while an index over 1 indicates more complaints.
In the NAIC Complaint Index, Alfa has fewer complaints than expected for private passenger auto insurance based on its market share. Alfa’s complaint index is 0, which indicates no complaints.
Alfa has fewer complaints than expected for home insurance, according to the NAIC Complaint Index. Alfa’s complaint index for home insurance is 0.36, which is lower than the industry index of 1.00.
Other Alfa tools and benefits
Alfa offers a variety of tools that its customers can use to make buying insurance easier, as well as some perks and additional coverage options.
Some of these benefits include:
- Mobile app: Alfa’s highly rated mobile app allows customers to virtually view policy information, file claims, connect with an agent and pay their bill.
- Personal umbrella insurance: This coverage option may help protect you against the financial burden of a lawsuit by adding additional liability protection to back up your homeowners and auto insurance policies.
- Farm insurance: Alfa offers property, liability and optional coverage types for farmers in eligible states.
- Farmer discounts: Alabama residents who become members of the Alabama Farmers Federation may get a discount on policies.
- Church insurance: This policy is designed to cover your place of worship.
- Watercraft insurance: This coverage pays out for covered losses to your recreational watercraft and is written on an actual cash-value.
- Educational materials: You can read Alfa’s home insurance blog to learn how to protect your home from various dangers.
Frequently asked questions about Alfa Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.