Alfa insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.5 Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Cost & ratings Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Home Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Bankrate's take Policyholders who live in Alabama, Georgia or Mississippi and value a company with a firsthand understanding of local insurance risk might consider Alfa as their company of choice.

Average rates from Alfa

Company details Who Alfa may be good for: Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi residents who want an insurer who is focused on local issues and understands the unique needs in the area. Who Alfa may not be good for: People looking for the lowest cost insurance. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,653

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $390

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,409 Customer service and claims: 1-800-964-2532

1-800-964-2532 Live chat: Select your state to access live chat

Select your state to access live chat Mailing address: 2108 East South Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36116

2108 East South Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36116 State availability: Alfa offers insurance only in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Alfa car insurance

Alfa car insurance may be a good option for drivers in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who want standard coverage options, a range of discounts and a mobile app with policy management tools. Its 3.9 Bankrate Score out of a possible 5 points indicates that it offers appealing policies and service. Alfa offers standard auto coverage types, including uninsured motorist coverage and underinsured motorist coverage. In terms of endorsements, Alfa only offers accidental death and dismemberment, accident forgiveness (in Alabama and Mississippi) and roadside assistance, so it may not be the best carrier for drivers looking for policy customization.

Alfa home insurance

With a Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5, Alfa home insurance may be a good option for homeowners looking for standard coverage types and a selection of endorsements. The company earned points for its wide variety of endorsements and limited consumer complaints, but lost points due to limited coverage availability and third party customer satisfaction data. As Alfa's coverage is focused on the Southeast, the company’s familiarity with regional weather threats may be beneficial. For instance, Alfa offers a discount for qualifying residents of Alabama and Mississippi if their homes are fortified against hurricanes and windstorms. In addition to standard dwelling and personal property structure, Alfa offers the following optional coverage types: home sharing coverage, personal property replacement cost coverage, home systems protection and scheduled personal property coverage. The company also offers insurance for condominiums, renters, churches and farms.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Alfa home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Alfa home insurance Below, you can see some of the most notable advantages and drawbacks of Alfa’s home insurance offerings: Pros Several endorsements available

Potential discounts tailored to regional weather patterns

Some helpful blog resources for buying home insurance Cons Few discounts available compared to some other carriers

Not available outside of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia

Online quoting is not available for home insurance Alfa home insurance cost The average Alfa home insurance policy costs $1,409 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, according to Bankrate’s research. Compared to the average cost of homeowners insurance in the U.S, which is $1,428 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, Alfa customers pay slightly less, though Alfa gets more pricey than the competition when you want to insure homes worth $350,000 or more. However, the price of your homeowners insurance may depend on several factors, including the coverage types you choose, the age of your home and your credit-based insurance score. The average rates below may be helpful for the comparison, although your individual rates will likely vary. Dwelling coverage limit Alfa average premium National average premium $150,000 $947 $975 $250,000 $1,409 $1,428 $350,000 $1,890 $1,879 $450,000 $2,456 $2,343 $750,000 $4,113 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Alfa home insurance discounts Alfa offers a few home insurance discounts that could help you get a lower premium. However, some discounts are only available in select states. Here are the home insurance discounts advertised by Alfa Insurance: Policy bundling Caret Down Alfa may provide a discount to customers who purchase home and auto insurance policies with the carrier. Legacy customer Caret Down If your parent has an Alfa insurance policy, you may qualify for a discount on a home or renters insurance policy. Safety equipment Caret Down If your home is equipped with safety features, like burglar alarms, fire or smoke alarms, or a deadbolt lock, you could qualify for savings. Hurricane resistant materials Caret Down Some customers in Alabama and Mississippi may qualify for a discount if their home is fortified against hurricanes.

Alfa life insurance

Based on our review, Alfa offers both term and permanent life insurance policies with some unique options that make it an appealing choice for some insurance buyers. The company has a variety of policy options within these categories, including no-medical-exam policies, an interest sensitive plan and a final expenses burial insurance plan. Some of the less common coverage options include a return of premium term life policy, which may allow you to recoup a portion of your premiums if you outlive the term. Rapid issue policies let you get a policy in a much shorter amount of time than typical, though the maximum benefit is just $25,000. You can also purchase Alfa life insurance for children up to 14 years old through the company’s First Step Life program.

Pros and cons

Alfa life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Alfa life insurance Below, you can see some of the pros and cons we identified with Alfa life insurance: Pros No-medical-exam policies available

Online quotes available for term life insurance

Several riders offered Cons No online quotes for permanent life policies

No life insurance coverage calculator

Seniors may find better options elsewhere Alfa life insurance endorsements Life insurance endorsements, also called life insurance riders, are optional policies that allow you to personalize your coverage. Alfa offers a selection of endorsements, including: Accidental death benefit Caret Down If you pass away and your death is caused by a qualifying accident, your beneficiary may receive a secondary death benefit. Child term Caret Down This rider provides life insurance coverage for each of your children until age 25. When the child turns 25, they have the option to convert the rider into an individual permanent policy with up to five times the rider coverage amount. Premium insurance Caret Down This rider prevents your child’s life insurance policy from getting canceled before the child turns 25 if you pass away or become disabled. Spouse level term option Caret Down This rider provides level-term coverage for a spouse up to age 65. When the rider expires, it can be converted to a permanent policy. Waiver of premium Caret Down If you become totally disabled, you won’t have to pay your premiums for the duration of the disability. Flexible payment schedule Caret Down This allows you to pay your premiums on your preferred schedule. Options include monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Alfa with other insurers

Alfa has a limited service area of just three states, so you’ll need to look elsewhere if you don’t live in Alabama, Georgia, or Mississippi. Even if you do, it’s worth comparing multiple options to look for the best deal. If you’re looking for an insurance policy, consider these alternatives.

Badge 1 Featured Alfa Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Alfa Insurance review Select an option Alfa State Farm Geico Farmers Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Alfa State Farm Geico Farmers Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Select an option Alfa State Farm Geico Farmers Caret Down Farmers Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who live in Alabama, Georgia or Mississippi and value a company with a firsthand understanding of local insurance risk might consider Alfa as their company of choice. Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice. Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice. Policyholders who value customized car and home insurance and robust coverage options, like life, pet or commercial insurance, might consider Farmers as their company of choice. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,653 $1,480 $1,353 $1,598 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,409 $1,462 No rates available $1,664 JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 714/1,000 731/1,000 689/1,000 JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 532/1,000 502/1,000 547/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A (Excellent)

Is Alfa Insurance a good insurance company?

Based on our insurance review, Alfa Insurance may be a good option if you live in one of the three states where the majority of coverage types are available. Alfa offers a good selection of coverage types, and many policies come with multiple endorsements and discounts. It’s easy to get an auto or life insurance quote online and contact a customer service agent, either through phone or live chat. However, keep in mind that Alfa doesn’t offer as many online tools as some other insurers, and you’ll likely have to change insurers if you move out of its coverage area.

Alfa customer satisfaction Researching third-party ratings for customer satisfaction, claim satisfaction and company complaints may help you choose the best insurance company for your needs. Some of the most reputable organizations that rate insurance companies are J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Alfa was not rated in J.D. Power’s U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Study or Rating agency Alfa Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

Alfa customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks consumer complaints about insurance providers and uses that information to create a complaint index that it publishes to consumers. An index of 1 means that a company receives about as many complaints as expected given its market share. An index under 1 indicates fewer complaints than expected while an index over 1 indicates more complaints.

Alfa auto complaints

Alfa home complaints In the NAIC Complaint Index, Alfa has fewer complaints than expected for private passenger auto insurance based on its market share. Alfa’s complaint index is 0, which indicates no complaints. Alfa has fewer complaints than expected for home insurance, according to the NAIC Complaint Index. Alfa’s complaint index for home insurance is 0.36, which is lower than the industry index of 1.00.

Other Alfa tools and benefits Alfa offers a variety of tools that its customers can use to make buying insurance easier, as well as some perks and additional coverage options. Some of these benefits include: Mobile app: Alfa’s highly rated mobile app allows customers to virtually view policy information, file claims, connect with an agent and pay their bill.

Alfa’s highly rated mobile app allows customers to virtually view policy information, file claims, connect with an agent and pay their bill. Personal umbrella insurance: This coverage option may help protect you against the financial burden of a lawsuit by adding additional liability protection to back up your homeowners and auto insurance policies.

This coverage option may help protect you against the financial burden of a lawsuit by adding additional liability protection to back up your homeowners and auto insurance policies. Farm insurance: Alfa offers property, liability and optional coverage types for farmers in eligible states.

Alfa offers property, liability and optional coverage types for farmers in eligible states. Farmer discounts: Alabama residents who become members of the Alabama Farmers Federation may get a discount on policies.

Alabama residents who become members of the Alabama Farmers Federation may get a discount on policies. Church insurance: This policy is designed to cover your place of worship.

This policy is designed to cover your place of worship. Watercraft insurance: This coverage pays out for covered losses to your recreational watercraft and is written on an actual cash-value.

This coverage pays out for covered losses to your recreational watercraft and is written on an actual cash-value. Educational materials: You can read Alfa’s home insurance blog to learn how to protect your home from various dangers.

Frequently asked questions about Alfa Insurance

How do you file a claim with Alfa? Caret Down Alfa lets its customers file a claim online through their account dashboard. You can also file a claim by calling an Alfa representative, who can assist with taking the claim information over the phone.

Is Alfa a sustainable company? Caret Down Alfa does have some corporate sustainability efforts. Through the Alfa Foundation, it tries to support organizations making a positive impact in the communities Alfa serves. Alfa supports these organizations through programs, investments and donations, including its Alfa Cares Program, which encourages staff to make a difference in their communities. Originally founded to provide insurance to farmers in Alabama, Alfa continues to work with the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation to fund education, research and awareness on the importance of agriculture in the state.

Is Alfa Insurance good about paying claims? Caret Down Yes, Alfa Insurance is generally good about paying claims. It has relatively few complaints on record, especially for its home insurance offerings. It also has an A rating from AM Best, showing that it has the financial stability to pay its claims.

What types of insurance does Alfa offer? Caret Down Alfa offers three types of insurance to its customers. You can buy auto, life, and homeowners insurance. If you bundle multiple types of policies, you may be able to get a discount.

