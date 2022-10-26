Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for 24-year-olds
As you age into your mid-20s, you may wonder how your car insurance premium will change. While 24-year-old drivers tend to pay less for car insurance than teen drivers with less driving experience, they also typically pay more than drivers ages 25 and older with a more extensive driving history. Luckily, you may still be able to find affordable rates by understanding your ratings factors, necessary coverage types and potential discounts. Bankrate breaks down the average cost of car insurance for 24-year-olds and how to find the best cheap coverage at this age.
How much is car insurance for a 24-year-old?
According to 2023 data obtained from Quadrant Information Services, 24-year-old drivers with their own car insurance policies pay an average of $2,837 per year for full coverage and $850 per year for minimum coverage. Youthful operators — young drivers between 16 and 24 — are usually in one of the highest-risk groups to insure due to their lack of driving experience. However, the average cost of car insurance typically decreases over time, and drivers who maintain a clean driving record may see substantially lower rates at 25 than at 18.
The rating factors used to calculate car insurance premiums vary from state to state. For example, Hawaii and Massachusetts have state laws in place barring the use of age as a rating factor in car insurance. In Massachusetts, car insurance companies can consider the years you have been a licensed driver when calculating premiums but not your specific age.
Average cost of car insurance for 24-year-olds by gender
Car insurance premiums are typically higher for 24-year-old males than 24-year-old females because they are statistically more likely to exhibit risky driving activities, such as speeding and driving under the influence. In addition, historical data shows that men get into more accidents than women, and those accidents tend to be more serious.
However, your gender won’t affect your car insurance premium in every state. If you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania or North Carolina, insurance companies are not allowed to use gender as a factor when calculating car insurance premiums.
On average, 24-year-old male drivers pay about $274 more per year for car insurance than female drivers of the same age. However, your actual rates will depend on many other factors, like driving record and location. In the table below, you can see the average cost of car insurance for a 24-year-old female driver and 24-year-old male driver:
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for a 24-year-old male
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for a 24-year-old female
|$2,974
|$2,700
Average car insurance cost for 24-year-olds by state
The average cost of car insurance for 24-year-olds can vary significantly by state. One of the biggest reasons for the variation in price is the differing requirements each state has for car insurance coverage.
For instance, some states have higher required minimum liability limits or require other types of coverage, such as uninsured motorist coverage or personal injury protection (PIP). Each state also has different statistics regarding accidents, weather-related damage and the cost for parts and labor, which can impact how much you pay for insurance.
According to rate data from Quadrant, Hawaii has the cheapest average rates for all 24-year-old drivers, with an average full coverage premium of $1,344 per year. Louisiana has the most expensive average premiums for 24-year-olds, with an average full coverage premium of $4,149 per year. This makes the average cost of car insurance in the Pelican State a whopping 208 percent more expensive than the Aloha State. Looking at average 24-year-old rates versus the state average for all drivers, Washington, D.C., is the most expensive region for car insurance, with 24-year-old drivers paying 102 percent more than the region's average.
In the table below, we’ve included average car insurance premiums for 24-year-old drivers in each state compared to the overall average for drivers in the state.
|State
|Avg. full coverage premium for a 24-year-old
|Avg. full coverage premium in the state
|Percentage increase for 24-year-old drivers vs. average
|Alabama
|$2,750
|$1,843
|49%
|Alaska
|$2,732
|$1,946
|40%
|Arizona
|$2,584
|$1,810
|43%
|Arkansas
|$2,709
|$1,907
|42%
|California
|$3,131
|$2,291
|36%
|Colorado
|$3,015
|$2,121
|42%
|Connecticut
|$2,293
|$1,553
|48%
|Delaware
|$3,069
|$2,103
|47%
|Florida
|$4,367
|$3,183
|37%
|Georgia
|$2,929
|$2,085
|40%
|Hawaii*
|$1,344
|$1,275
|5%
|Idaho
|$1,763
|$1,133
|56%
|Illinois
|$2,756
|$1,806
|53%
|Indiana
|$1,888
|$1,295
|46%
|Iowa
|$1,933
|$1,315
|47%
|Kansas
|$2,767
|$1,878
|47%
|Kentucky
|$3,214
|$2,124
|51%
|Louisiana
|$4,149
|$2,909
|47%
|Maine
|$1,503
|$941
|60%
|Maryland
|$2,768
|$1,971
|40%
|Massachusetts*
|$1,486
|$1,262
|18%
|Michigan
|$3,871
|$2,691
|44%
|Minnesota
|$2,458
|$1,760
|40%
|Mississippi
|$2,530
|$1,771
|43%
|Missouri
|$2,839
|$1,943
|46%
|Montana
|$2,887
|$1,889
|53%
|Nebraska
|$2,387
|$1,624
|47%
|Nevada
|$3,948
|$2,779
|42%
|New Hampshire
|$1,934
|$1,262
|53%
|New Jersey
|$2,580
|$1,754
|47%
|New Mexico
|$2,219
|$1,591
|39%
|New York
|$4,261
|$3,139
|36%
|North Carolina
|$1,563
|$1,446
|8%
|North Dakota
|$1,795
|$1,302
|38%
|Ohio
|$1,885
|$1,266
|49%
|Oklahoma
|$2,680
|$1,998
|34%
|Oregon
|$1,948
|$1,415
|38%
|Pennsylvania
|$3,049
|$2,040
|49%
|Rhode Island
|$2,740
|$1,886
|45%
|South Carolina
|$2,230
|$1,532
|46%
|South Dakota
|$2,095
|$1,553
|35%
|Tennessee
|$2,099
|$1,429
|47%
|Texas
|$2,824
|$2,019
|40%
|Utah
|$2,126
|$1,510
|41%
|Vermont
|$1,712
|$1,061
|61%
|Virginia
|$2,206
|$1,439
|53%
|Washington, D.C.
|$2,854
|$1,410
|102%
|Washington
|$2,099
|$2,072
|1%
|West Virginia
|$2,289
|$1,580
|45%
|Wisconsin
|$1,918
|$1,292
|48%
|Wyoming
|$2,299
|$1,582
|45%
*Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Best car insurance companies for 24-year-olds
The car insurance company that you choose also has an impact on your premiums, as well as what coverage types, discounts and policy features will be available to you. Bankrate analyzed dozens of car insurance companies based on average rates, coverage options, digital tools, financial strength, customer satisfaction and available discounts, and found several that stand out. If you are looking for the best car insurance for 24-year-olds, you might want to get quotes from the following carriers.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. full coverage car insurance premium for 24-year-olds
|Avg. min. coverage car insurance premium for 24-year-olds
|Geico
|$1,754
|$481
|State Farm
|$1,973
|$595
|USAA
|$1,907
|$509
|Progressive
|$2,330
|$746
|Travelers
|$2,078
|$602
Geico
Based on average rate data, Geico has some of the cheapest rates for 24-year-old drivers. In addition, Geico offers a wide variety of car insurance discounts, which may help you get a lower premium. The company offers potential savings for good students, safe drivers, bundling your policies, taking a defensive driving course and more. Geico also has a highly-rated mobile app where customers can pay bills, file claims, print ID cards and request roadside assistance.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
Young drivers with less insurance-buying experience may appreciate working with one of State Farm's thousands of local agents available across the country. In addition to fairly low average rates for 24-year-olds, State Farm's Steer Clear telematics program is specifically designed for drivers under 25. If you're having trouble finding affordable coverage due to a speeding ticket or other incident on your record, you might find the coverage you need with State Farm. The carrier is our 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
USAA
USAA may be a great car insurance carrier for 24-year-old drivers in search of affordable car insurance, but not everyone will qualify for coverage. USAA is a membership-based insurer for veterans, active duty and retired military personnel, and their immediate families. Potential discounts with USAA include savings for garaging a vehicle on base, enrolling in the SafePilot telematics program and having parents who are also insured with the carrier. Although USAA does not have as many endorsement options as some competitors, it does perform exceptionally well in customer and claims satisfaction studies from J.D. Power.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Progressive
Young drivers new to insurance and on a tight budget may appreciate Progressive's Name Your Price tool. You may be able to use this tool to see a range of coverage options within your designated budget. Although Progressive's average rates are some of the highest on our list, you may be able to save with discounts for automatic billing, enrolling in the carrier's telematics program and being a homeowner. The carrier also has endorsements for rental car reimbursement, gap insurance, ridesharing coverage and custom parts coverage for drivers looking to build a more robust policy.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
Travelers
Travelers may be a good option if you are looking for a car insurance policy that is highly customizable. The company offers several optional coverage types, including new car replacement, accident forgiveness and ridesharing coverage, if available in your state. Although Travelers has some of the highest average rates on our list, you may be able to save with potential discounts for being a safe driver, having continuous insurance, insuring an electric or hybrid vehicle, being a homeowner and being a good student.
Learn more: Travelers Insurance review
Cheapest car insurance for 24-year-olds
Because car insurance for 24-year-olds is still more expensive than the national average, finding a cheap policy might be especially important for you. Some car insurance companies offer lower rates than others, which is why you may want to shop around and get multiple quotes. Based on our research and average rate data from Quadrant, the following companies offers some of the cheapest average rates for 24-year-old drivers:
|Car insurance company
|Avg. full coverage car insurance premium for 24-year-olds
|Avg. min. coverage car insurance premium for 24-year-olds
|Erie
|$1,665
|$593
|Geico
|$1,754
|$481
|Capital
|$1,757
|$703
|USAA
|$1,907
|$509
|Nationwide
|$1,927
|$767
How to save on car insurance for 24-year-olds
Although average premiums for 24-year-old drivers are lower than they are for teen drivers, many young adult drivers will still want to find ways to save on their auto insurance. Below are some tips that may help you lower your auto insurance premium as a 24-year-old driver.
- Bundle coverage: If you have a renters or homeowners insurance policy, bundling your property insurance and car insurance from the same company may help you earn a discount with select carriers.
- Look for discounts: Most car insurance companies offer discounts that may help you save on your premium. Depending on your insurance company, discounts may be available specifically for younger drivers, such as a good student discount, driver training discount or affiliation discounts for groups like honor societies.
- Drive a sensible car: The car you drive has a big impact on your insurance premiums. Driving a reliable vehicle with a low cost of repairs may result in a cheaper car insurance premium.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Accidents, tickets and DUI convictions may cause your car insurance premium to increase. Keeping a clean driving record may help you maintain a lower rate.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.