Car insurance for 22-year-olds
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Because younger drivers naturally have less road experience, 22-year-old drivers may pay a higher-than-average rate for their car insurance. However, rates for 22 year olds are also less on average than they would have paid as a 16- or 17-year-old. If you maintain a clean driving record, your rate is likely to continue decreasing as you age. Fortunately, you can usually lower your rate even more by taking advantage of discount opportunities offered by your insurer. Bankrate's insurance editorial team took a close look at ways you can save money on car insurance for 22 year olds.
How much is car insurance for a 22-year-old?
The average cost of car insurance for a 22-year-old driver on their own full coverage policy is $4,010 per year, according to premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services. As most people tend to pay their car insurance over the course of a year, how much car insurance is for a 22 year old per month is around $334. If you have a policy with minimum coverage, the average annual rate for a 22-year-old is $1,144, or approximately $95 a month. As expected, these rates are higher than the national average cost of car insurance — based on a 40-year-old driver — which is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage per year.
As you gain more experience behind the wheel, and have no at-fault accidents or moving violations, you may see your auto insurance rates gradually decrease. Bankrate’s sample profile for a 22-year-old driver represents a 22-year-old with their own policy, who rents rather than owns their own home. Because many 22-year-olds might have moved out of their parents’ home and are living on their own, but may not own a home yet, these rates are generally helpful and representative of this age group.
Drivers under age 25 are generally considered to be relatively inexperienced by most insurance companies and are often charged a higher premium to compensate for the greater risks they present. Usually, the older you get — assuming you are able to maintain a clean driving record — the lower your premium will be.
Average car insurance cost for 22-year-olds by state
Insurance rates vary by state, so knowing both the national average premium for your age group as well as your state’s average premium can be helpful for the sake of comparison. Along with different regulations surrounding insurance in every state, each individual ZIP code has varying rates of collisions, vehicle thefts and costs for repairs. All of these factors determine the average rates quoted in each state.
|State
|Average annual full coverage premium for 22-year-old drivers
|Alabama
|$3,611
|Alaska
|$3,759
|Arizona
|$4,092
|Arkansas
|$3,433
|California*
|$ 4,113
|Colorado
|$3,838
|Connecticut
|$3,516
|Delaware
|$4,202
|Florida
|$6,046
|Georgia
|$4,091
|Hawaii*
|$1,768
|Idaho
|$2,377
|Illinois
|$3,881
|Indiana
|$2,666
|Iowa
|$2,616
|Kansas
|$4,110
|Kentucky
|$4,269
|Louisiana
|$5,616
|Maine
|$2,506
|Maryland
|$4,136
|Massachusetts*
|$2,371
|Michigan*
|$5,458
|Minnesota
|$3,026
|Mississippi
|$3,206
|Missouri
|$5,353
|Montana
|$3,616
|Nebraska
|$3,115
|Nevada
|$5,731
|New Hampshire
|$2,771
|New Jersey
|$4,539
|New Mexico
|$3,518
|New York
|$5,692
|North Carolina
|$1,935
|North Dakota
|$2,446
|Ohio
|$2,499
|Oklahoma
|$3,954
|Oregon
|$2,929
|Pennsylvania
|$4,594
|Rhode Island
|$4,532
|South Carolina
|$3,011
|South Dakota
|$2,838
|Tennessee
|$3,111
|Texas
|$4,281
|Utah
|$3,165
|Vermont
|$2,287
|Virginia
|$3,323
|Washington
|$2,789
|Washington, D.C.
|$3,835
|West Virginia
|$2,990
|Wisconsin
|$2,839
|Wyoming
|$2,638
Rates were calculated for 22-year-old renters on their own policy.
*Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Best car insurance companies for 22-year-olds
Car insurance companies vary greatly, not only in the rates charged, but in the coverage types, discounts, policy features offered and corresponding third-party rankings. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed the best car insurance carriers by market share in the nation. We’ve included each company’s Bankrate Score, which is calculated on a five-point scale entailing an assessment of coverage availability, options, discounts, price, customer service and financial strength, among a few other factors. Considering each Bankrate Score when you are shopping for your car insurance can help you quickly narrow down top options from your list of potential companies to identify a quality provider that meets your insurance needs. If you are in the market for the best car insurance for 22-year-old drivers, comparing quotes from these four major providers will give you an idea of how rates vary based on your circumstances:
|Car insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual full coverage premium for 22-year-old drivers
|Average annual minimum coverage premium for 22-year-old drivers
|Geico
|4.4
|$2,569
|$689
|State Farm
|4.3
|$3,596
|$1,072
|USAA
|4.2
|$2,574
|$668
|American Family
|4.2
|$2,422
|$879
Geico's average rates are usually on the low side, and it sweetens the pot with a robust list of discounts that can save you even more. These include a number of savings opportunities for young drivers, such as good student, military and federal employee and vehicle safety equipment discounts. The company also offers a few optional coverage types, although it does not have gap insurance, which may matter to you if your car is on the newer side or you have a car loan. Geico earns the highest possible rating for financial strength from AM Best, A++ (Superior), indicating that the company manages its finances properly.
State Farm offers a number of benefits to young drivers. If you wish to work with an in-person, local agent to manage your policy, the company has more than 19,000 exclusive agents across the U.S. If you prefer to handle your insurance business online, State Farm has a robust website and highly-rated app that let you do everything from pay your bill to file a claim. State Farm's telematics program, Steer Clear, is tailored specifically for drivers under 25, and can help you save money while improving your driving skills. State Farm also offers a broad range of other insurance, banking and investment services, meaning you could handle all your financial business with one company. Its average rates, however, are on the high side, so it may not be the best choice for drivers on a budget. AM Best gives State Farm an A++ (Superior) ranking for financial strength.
USAA offers some of the most competitive premium rates for drivers, especially for minimum coverage. It also has the reputation for scoring at the top of the J.D. Power list for customer service. USAA insurance is, however, only available to members of the military, veterans and qualifying family members. If you fit that demographic, USAA may be worth looking at. You'll find an extensive list of discounts for young drivers and optional coverages that allow you to tailor your policy to your own circumstances. The company has an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength from AM Best.
American Family, or AmFam as it is frequently known, has rates that are near the top of the list for our chosen companies, but its average premium is still below the national average for 22-year-olds. AmFam's discounts include a low mileage option as well as a loyalty discount if your parents are insured by the company. Policy add-ons include rental reimbursement coverage, emergency roadside insurance and gap coverage. AmFam scores well with AM Best, earning a rate of A (Excellent).
Travelers may be a good choice for young drivers who want to customize their policy to fit their specific situation. In addition to standard types of coverage such as liability, collison and comprehensive, Travelers offers a handful of add-ons, including gap insurance, new car replacement and accident forgiveness. You'll find a robust list of discounts at Travelers to help lower your rate, including a safe driver discount, new car discount and driver training discount, which saves you money if you take an approved driver education course. Travelers is not available nationwide and only sells policies in 42 states and Washington D.C. The company has the highest possible rating from AM Best for financial stability, A++ (Superior).
Cheapest car insurance for 22-year-olds
22-year-olds are often just starting out and establishing independent lives. Rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, car loan payments and student loan payments may cause these young adults to operate on a strict budget. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance for 22-year-olds, the following major providers offer average rates that are below the national average:
|Car insurance company
|Average annual minimum coverage premium for 22-year-olds
|Average annual full coverage premium for 22-year-olds
|USAA
|$668
|$2,574
|Auto-Owners
|$675
|$2,635
|Geico
|$689
|$2,569
|Travelers
|$727
|$2,711
|Erie
|$840
|$2,549
Regardless of the average rate for 22-year-olds, keep in mind that car insurance premiums are personalized. Your individual rating factors will ultimately determine how much you pay. Your choice of vehicle, the level of coverage you purchase and your driving history will all be factored into your premium, so you might pay more or less than these average premiums.
How to save on car insurance for 22-year-olds
While the average cost of car insurance for 22-year-olds tends to be higher than it is for older drivers, there are several ways you may be able to lower your auto insurance rate.
Maintain a good driving record
Keeping your driving record clean is the best way to keep your premium costs down. It's also a good way to stay safe when behind the wheel and avoid high potential costs from accidents and other moving violations. A single speeding ticket may be enough to cause your rate to increase, and a serious infraction — such as a DUI — typically results in a significant rise in your premium.
Get good grades
Many insurance companies offer discounts for teens and young adults if they have good grades in high school or as full-time college students. You will likely have to present a recent grade card to your insurance company to qualify for this discount. Every company has different requirements, so be sure to ask your insurance company if you qualify.
Leave your car at home when away at college
If you are a college student living away from home, you may qualify for a discount on your auto insurance policy if you choose to leave your car behind. Most companies dictate how many miles you must be away from home in order to qualify for this discount. For example, you may need to be going to a school that is at least 100 miles from your home address in order to qualify.
How to get the best car insurance for a 22-year-old
There are several tips a 22-year-old driver may be able to use to find the best car insurance for their needs. These include:
- Shop around. Each insurance company calculates rates differently and each may also offer different types of coverage options or discounts to drivers. Shopping around for car insurance quotes can help you find the best car insurance company for the coverage you need at a rate that fits your budget.
- Ask about discounts. In many cases, car insurance discounts can be stacked together to maximize savings. Ask about available discounts that you may qualify for in order to help maximize your savings whenever possible. Some discounts that could quickly lower your premium as a 22-year old include a multi-policy discount, a good driving discount, and even a good student discount if you are in school maintaining a decent grade point average.
- Be a safe driver. By practicing safe driving habits, you can better maintain a clean driving record. This may not only keep rates low, but may also make you eligible for the best car insurance companies and safe driving discounts in many cases. Car insurance is already more expensive for younger drivers so having a moving violation on your record has the potential to raise your rates well-above the average premiums.
- Work with an agent. As a 22-year-old, you may not know what coverages you need and which are optional for your specific situation. Working with a licensed agent, whether it’s a captive agent like a State Farm agent or an independent agent, may help to ensure that you get the right policy without paying for extra coverage you don’t need.
- Enroll in a telematics program. Your insurer is likely to have a telematics app or device that can be installed in your car or on your smartphone to monitor your driving in real time. This device or app is able to determine whether you drive within the speed limit, avoiding hard stops and otherwise using safe driving practices. If you prove to be a careful driver, you could save considerably on your premium.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Two states prohibit insurers from using age as a rating factor: Hawaii and Massachusetts