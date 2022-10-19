EDvestinU Student Loans: 2023 Review

Written by
Hanneh Bareham
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Updated on November 17, 2023
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

At a glance

3.8
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Repayment Options
3.2
Affordability
4.2
Customer Experience
4.0

About Bankrate Score

EDvestinU is a private student loan lender offering both new student loans and student loan refinancing. It is part of the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation (NHHEAF) Network, a nonprofit dedicated to making college affordable and educating borrowers about the importance of higher education. As such, EDvestinU provides scholarship opportunities and has a community-focused mission. It’s also a good option for students who live in or are attending school in New Hampshire, since EDvestinU offers up to a 1.5 percent discount specifically for those borrowers.

Moneybag
Loan amount $$1,000 to $225,000
Rates
APR from 8.120% Variable; 6.250% Fixed
Clock Wait
Term lengths 7 to 20 years
This lender is best for students who need a co-signer in order to qualify but who would like to take sole responsibility for the loan once repayment starts.
Get my custom rates
Check rate with Bankrate

EDvestinU features

EDvestinU offers undergraduate, graduate and refinancing student loans. The minimum loan amount is $1,000 for undergraduate and graduate loans and $7,500 for refinancing loans, and the aggregate maximum in both cases is $225,000.

One of EDvestinU’s standout features is that it offers student loans to international students, which not all lenders do. International students must have a creditworthy co-signer who is a U.S. resident in order to qualify.

U.S. residents may also need to recruit a co-signer if they have little credit to their name. However, EDvestinU does offer co-signer release, which means that borrowers can have their co-signer removed from the loan. Requirements are fairly tight — borrowers must have 24 months of consecutive, on-time payments, a credit score over 749 and an annual income of $30,000 or more — but it’s an option that not every lender offers.

EDvestinU: In the details

Loan Amount
Private loans: $1,000 to $225,000 | Refinancing loans: $7,500 to $225,000
APR from
8.120% to 11.020% Variable APR (with autopay), 6.250% to 9.935% Fixed APR (with autopay) | Refinancing loans: 8.040% to 9.790% Variable APR (with autopay), 6.000% to 9.370% Fixed APR (with autopay)
Term lengths
Private loans: 7 to 15 years | Refinancing loans: 5 to 20 years
Grace period
6 months
Repayment terms
Private loans: 7 to 15 years Refinancing loans: 5 to 20 years
Loan types
Undergraduate, graduate, refinancing
Cosigner required?
No

Pros and cons of EDvestinU student loans

While EDvestinU has an admirable mission and can be a strong option for international students, the lender does carry limited loan amounts. 

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • International students may qualify: International students with a qualified co-signer are eligible to receive a student loan from EDvestinU.
  • Discounts for students in New Hampshire: If you live or attend school in New Hampshire, you could qualify for a rate reduction of up to 1.5 percent on fixed rate loans and 0.75 percent on variable rate loans.
  • Community mission: In addition to student loans, EDvestinU offers three scholarships each quarter, and proceeds from its loans support college access activities in New Hampshire public high schools.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Strict requirements for co-signer release: In order to release a co-signer, borrowers must have a FICO Score of 749 or higher, an annual income of at least $30,000, no bankruptcy filings on record for the last 10 years and a history of consecutive, on-time payments for 24 months on the current loan.
  • Limited loan amounts: The minimum amount you may refinance with EDvestinU is $7,500, which could be restrictive if you don’t have much left to repay. The aggregate limit on all of EDvestinU’s loans is also $225,000, less than what many other lenders allow.

EDvestinU student loan requirements

To qualify for an EDvestinU student loan, borrowers need to be either U.S. citizens or permanent residents who reside in an eligible state. An individual annual income of $30,000 is required, and borrowers must also meet an unspecified credit score requirement. 

International students can apply with a domestic co-signer who meets the requirements. All prospective borrowers need to have at least half-time status at a university.

The requirements are largely the same for refinancing loans, although the minimum income limit is higher for larger loans. For loans of less than $100,000, the minimum individual income is $30,000, but for anything higher, the minimum income is $50,000. However, unlike with many other lenders, borrowers do not need to hold a degree in order to refinance.

EDvestinU only serves 20 states.

Who is this loan good for?

EDvestinU is great for students who need a co-signer in order to qualify but who would like to take sole responsibility for the loan once repayment starts. Many private lenders don’t offer co-signer release and require that borrowers refinance to remove the co-signer, but you could potentially release a co-signer from an EDvestinU loan after three years.

Borrowers living or attending school in New Hampshire should also consider EDvestinU due to the added discounts the lender provides.

Interest rates 

EDvestinU offers both fixed- and variable-rate loans. Borrowers who set up autopay from a checking or savings account can receive a 0.25 percent discount for refinancing loans and a 0.5 percent discount for all other loans. The following rates reflect this discount.

Loan product Variable rate Fixed rate
Undergraduate student loans 8.120% to 11.020% APR 6.250% to 9.935% APR
Graduate student loans 8.120% to 11.020% APR 6.250% to 9.935% APR
International student loans 8.120% to 11.020% APR 6.250% to 9.935% APR
Student loan refinancing 8.040% to 9.790% APR 6.000% to 9.370% APR

Fees and penalties

EDvestinU charges a late payment fee that accounts for five percent of the scheduled monthly payment. 

Repayment terms and grace period

Borrowers can choose from three types of repayment.

  • Immediate: Begin paying back your loans as soon as they are disbursed.
  • Interest-only: Pay only the interest that accrues on your student loans until you leave school.
  • Deferred: Wait until you’re out of school to start making payments on your loan.

With the immediate and interest-only plans, the first payment is due between 30 and 45 days after the loan is disbursed. With the deferred plan, you’ll have a six-month grace period after leaving school.

Private student loans from EDvestinU have terms of seven, 10 or 15 years for both variable-rate and fixed-rate loans, and refinancing loans have terms from five to 20 years.

Borrowers having trouble making payments can apply for economic hardship deferment or discretionary forbearance, which is granted on a case-by-case basis.

How to apply for a loan with EDvestinU

You can apply for a loan with EDvestinU online through a simple application form. If you need assistance, you can also contact the company via phone or email. The application process typically takes around seven to 10 business days, after which the company will verify your financial and school information.

Customer service

EDvestinU’s customer service is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at 855-887-5430. You can also email the company. The company is not accredited but holds a B+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

EDvestinU frequently asked questions

  • Yes, you can apply with a co-signer which will in turn increase your approval odds. 

  • You can borrow up to $225,000 in aggregate. 

How Bankrate rates EDvestinU

Overall Score 3.8
Repayment Options 3.2 EDvestinU has decent repayment options, but its loan amounts could be limiting for some borrowers.
Affordability 4.2 While EDvestinU does charge a late fee, its maximum APRs are fairly low.
Customer Experience 4.0 EDvestinU’s smaller range of customer service hours could pose issues for borrowers who need help in the evenings or on weekends.

Methodology 

The Bankrate team evaluated over a dozen lenders to select our top picks for the best student loans. To do this, Bankrate considers 14 factors, including loan amounts, fees, repayment terms and options, as well as fixed and variable APR ranges. Then, lenders are rated using our vetting system known as the Bankrate Score, which focuses on three main categories.

  • Availability: We looked at minimum and maximum loan amounts, as well as the lender’s eligibility requirements, co-signer option, degrees covered and state availability. Lenders that offered the most flexibility as well as nationwide servicing and that offered financing for a variety of programs ranked higher in this section.
  • Affordability: Fixed and variable interest rates, fees, penalties and discounts were measured in this category. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and multiple discounts got the higher scores.
  • Customer experience: Our team looked at the ease of the application process, as well as online account management tools, customer support hours, app availability, repayment options and grace periods offered by the lenders. This allowed us to determine the lenders’ ability to satisfactorily serve customers.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.