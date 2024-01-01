About Bankrate Score
This lender is best for U.S. students looking to complete a master’s degree abroad in STEM, business, nursing, law or public health.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
About Bankrate Score
This lender is best for U.S. students looking to complete a master’s degree abroad in STEM, business, nursing, law or public health.
Prodigy Finance provides value to students who want to study abroad. It supports 850 schools in 18 different countries. You also don't need to be from the U.S. to qualify.
No co-signer or collateral needed
Open to international students
Flexible repayment terms
Considers factors beyond credit
Not available at every school or state
High interest rates
No discounts available
Loans for master’s degrees only
To qualify for a student loan with Prodigy Finance, you must:
|Loan product
|Variable rate
|Fixed rate
|Master's student loans
|Representative APR is 14.997%
|N/A
Borrowers can choose a repayment term between seven and 20 years. Payments are deferred while you’re in school and during a six-month grace period after classes end — if you’re a full-time student. If you’re a part-time student, repayment starts three months from your loan disbursement.
Prodigy Finance charges an admin fee of 5 percent of your total loan amount. The percentage is added to what you are paying back rather than being paid upfront or taken out of the loan funds.
The Prodigy Finance website also states late fees and other charges may come up, but it doesn't specify how much they cost.
To apply for a loan with Prodigy Finance, first, you’ll need to create an account on the website. Then, you must provide the following:
Once you provide this, you’ll get a quote almost instantly. It will include details such as the amount you’re preapproved for, the terms and the interest rate.
You’ll be asked to upload copies of documents that can verify the details you’ve entered above. You must also submit a credit report from your country of origin, which will help the company determine a fair interest rate based on your risk.
If everything checks out, you’ll get matched with an investor, and the company will finalize your application. Your school will also certify the loan amount, which could take a few weeks.
|Overall Score
|3.5
|Repayment Options
|3.0
|Prodigy Finance can cover up to your total cost of attendance. However, it offers only one type of loan and is available in only 34 states.
|Affordability
|3.0
|Prodigy Finance’s minimum APR is high, especially for a variable rate, though it does not require co-signers. It also charges several fees.
|Customer Experience
|4.5
|While Prodigy offers borrowers an app for managing their loans, it doesn’t specify its customer service hours on its website.
The Bankrate team evaluated over 20 lenders to select our top picks for the best student loans. To do this, Bankrate considers 14 factors, including loan amounts, fees, repayment terms and options, as well as fixed and variable APR ranges. Then, lenders are rated using our vetting system known as the Bankrate Score, which focuses on three main categories.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.