Best banks for small businesses in 2025

Key takeaways Opening a business account can help protect business transactions, give a professional image and provide access to better deals and funding.

It may be beneficial for small businesses to also open a business savings account for storing earnings and preparing for future expenses.

Choosing the right bank is one of the most important financial decisions a small business owner can make. In 2025, digital tools, low fees and access to flexible lending solutions are more crucial than ever, especially as over 34 million small businesses across the U.S. continue to drive innovation and job creation, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Whether you’re managing cash flow, securing financing or streamlining day-to-day transactions, your bank should support your business’s growth, not slow it down.

Our team at Bankrate evaluated dozens of financial institutions, from national banks to fintech startups, to find the best options for small business owners in 2025. We’ve considered factors like account features, customer service, lending options and digital banking tools to evaluate the best places to do your small business banking.

Opening a bank account for a small business is an essential step to help manage the business and keep its finances in order. If you’re a small business owner looking to find the right business account, here’s where to get one, what to look out for and how one of these accounts can help you.

Key statistics about small business banking

Bank Icon Statistics about small business banking There are estimated to be over 34 million small businesses in the U.S. (U.S. Small Business Administration)

Over 59 million, or about 45.9 percent of private sector employees, are employed by small businesses. (U.S. Small Business Administration)

As of 2022, there were over 4 million established businesses with under five employees. (U.S. Census Bureau)

In J.D. Power’s most recent Small Business Satisfaction Study, Capital One scored the highest for overall customer satisfaction for small business banking.

Best small business bank accounts

Several banks and credit unions offer business checking accounts that are especially suited to small business owners.

Here are some of the top options to choose from, along with what fees to look out for and what perks they come with.

Bank account Monthly fee Minimum balance requirement Transaction limits Additional features Axos Basic Business Checking None None Unlimited free digital transactions Unlimited domestic ATM fee reimbursements-Free domestic incoming wire transfers Bethpage Federal Credit Union Free Business Checking None None Unlimited free transactions Earns 0.20 percent APY on all balances-Free business debit card Bluevine Business Checking None None Unlimited free transactions Earns 2.0 percent APY on balances up to $250,000 when qualifications are met-Free incoming wire transfers Capital One Basic Business Checking $15 (waived if certain criteria are met) None, but $2,000 daily balance required to waive monthly fee Unlimited free digital transactions Free business debit cards Chase Business Complete Banking $15 (waived if certain criteria are met) None, but $2,000 daily balance required to waive monthly fee Unlimited free digital transactions; 20 free transactions by teller or paper check, 40 cents per transaction after Associate Debit cards available-Accepts credit card payments with Chase QuickAccept-Comes with fraud protection services Live Oak Bank Business Essential Checking $10 (waived if minimum balance is met) None Unlimited free debit transaction No overdraft fee or incoming wire fee U.S. Bank’s Silver Checking Package None $100 125 free transactions per month, 50 cents per transaction after 50 percent discount on first check order up to $50-Comes with check fraud prevention tools

Benefits of a small business banking account

There are five primary benefits of having a business account for your small business that: protection, professionalism, preparedness, purchasing power and tax benefits.

Protect your business

Keeping a business account separate from any personal accounts can help protect business transactions from getting lost or mixed up with a personal transaction.

It’s easier to track expenses and look out for errors when you have all your business transactions in one place. Plus, if you face a personal financial crisis, it won’t negatively affect the business’s credit score.

Keep it professional

Business accounts help give businesses a more professional image. Clients can write checks out to the business, rather than to a personal account.

A professional account may also mean securing better deals for your business, not the least of which is being approved for a business loan. With 70 percent of business owners getting turned down for a loan if they don’t have a business account, whether you have one of these accounts can have a serious impact on your ability to cover business-related costs.

Be prepared

Many business accounts come with lines of credit in case of emergencies.

The U.S. Small Business Administration states that business accounts help business owners stay better prepared for emergencies because these accounts often come with a line of credit option.

U.S. Bank, for example, offers four types of lines of credit for businesses, which can help manage cash flow, protect from overdraft charges and purchase materials.

Create purchasing power

A business account can also lend the owner more purchasing power by establishing a good credit history.

With a separate bank account comes a separate business credit score, which lenders use to assess the creditworthiness of a business. Better credit may provide access to more funding – therefore, more purchasing power.

Take advantage of tax benefits

One final benefit of having a business account is taking advantage of tax deductions. If you report tax deductions for a business from a personal account, it may trigger an audit. Some valuable small business tax deductions include utility costs, inventory expenses and loan interest.

Small business checking accounts vs. small business savings accounts

While business checking accounts are a must for managing the daily expenses and transactions for the business, it can also be a good idea to open a business savings account to store earnings that won’t be needed on a whim. The money in a business savings account can serve as an emergency fund or savings for large future expenses.

Business savings accounts may also come with benefits that aren’t offered through a business checking account, such as higher annual percentage yields (APYs). They may not be worth it, though, if you can’t meet the minimum balance requirement to avoid a fee.

Here’s a breakdown of the different uses and benefits between business checking and savings accounts:

Small business checking account Small business savings account Primarily for everyday transactions Primarily for storing funds Lower APYs (and often noninterest bearing) Higher APYs, which can be part of an investment strategy Check-writing privileges Limited withdrawals allowed per month (typically six) Higher liquidity, since it allows for frequent debit and credit card transactions Better for saving for future expenses or emergencies

Bottom line

Finding a business account that suits the business’s needs can help make managing its finances smoother.

It’s important for small business owners to open a business checking account that can be used for sending and receiving payments under the business name and for taking out business loans. When shopping around for the right business account, look for what fees it comes with, transaction limits and what features the account has to offer.

Frequently asked questions