Money market account vs. money market fund: Differences

Key takeaways Money market accounts combine the features of checking and savings accounts and are FDIC- or NCUA-insured up to $250,000 per depositor.

Money market funds aren’t federally insured or regulated, but they are considered conservative investments with very low risk of principal loss.

Top-yielding money market accounts currently pay APYs greater than 4%, while the average bank pays just 0.61% on standard savings accounts.

Money market funds are better suited for investors looking to temporarily hold cash in their brokerage accounts while waiting for investment opportunities.

A money market account and a money market fund have similar names and serve similar purposes, but it’s important to understand that these two financial products have some important distinctions and nuances. These differences can affect which option will serve you best based on your current financial needs.

Money market account and money market fund defined Money market account A liquid, federally insured bank account that pays interest on your deposit. Money market fund An investment that may include U.S. treasury securities or debt securities that are considered relatively safe.

What is a money market account?

Money market accounts, also known as money market deposit accounts, are federally insured liquid bank accounts. They pay interest on your deposit, but your interest-earning potential varies depending on your bank. The top-yielding money market accounts currently pay APYs greater than 4% — over six times what the average bank is paying on savings accounts.

How does a money market account work?

Money market accounts operate similarly to a savings account, and quite a few come with tools you would associate with a checking account, such as a debit card and check-writing abilities. You deposit money, and it’s always easily accessible.

However, there are transaction limits. You’re usually restricted to six withdrawals per billing statement period — typically 30 days or so. If you exceed that limit, you may pay a fee.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks suspended those fees. Since business has largely returned to normal, check for a return to those fee structures to avoid any unnecessary charges. The interest you earn on these accounts is also subject to taxation.

Are money market accounts safe?

If you’re concerned about the safety of your cash in a money market account, you can lay those concerns to rest. Provided that the bank or credit union where you deposit your money is part of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) network, you have the assurance of insurance coverage of up to $250,000 if the financial institution fails.

What is a money market fund?

Money market funds have been around since the 1970s, but they have evolved quite a bit since their inception. Today, they vary based on the type of investment earmarked for the money in the fund. Some invest mainly in U.S. Treasury securities, while others invest primarily in corporate and bank debt securities.

How does a money market fund work?

Money market funds, also referred to as money market mutual funds, are not federally insured. However, these are still relatively safe liquid investments.

Instead of paying a set interest rate, the returns are derived from the underlying investments held in the fund, minus the necessary expenses to manage it. You also won’t have access to your funds like you would with a money market account. Instead, you’ll have to initiate a transfer from your brokerage account, and it could take one or more business days for the funds to post to your account.

Because money market funds are largely fishing from the same pond of investments, there isn’t the disparity — or outliers — of returns that you see on money market deposit accounts. That said, money market funds routinely trail what can be earned in a top-yielding money market account. And you’ll generally pay taxes on your earnings, along with maintenance fees if your account dips below a certain limit in some instances.

There are tax-exempt money market funds, which invest at least 80 percent of their portfolios in municipal securities. In fact, in some cases, you might be able to buy shares in a money market fund that is geared to invest in securities in the state where you reside.

As of Nov. 2025, there is about $7.52 trillion collectively invested in money market funds, according to the Investment Company Institute.

Are money market funds safe?

Money market funds are investments, and even the best investments carry a certain degree of risk. Money market funds aim to maintain a price of $1 per share, and even in the most tumultuous of market environments — such as the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic-induced sell-off — nearly all of them did.

However, there is the occasional fund that “breaks the buck” and returns investors 95 cents or 99 cents for each dollar invested. Large brokerages and mutual fund companies move heaven and earth to preserve the $1 net asset value, as there is massive risk to their reputations if they don’t.

Keep in mind: There is no guarantee of that $1 mark. Despite the remote possibility of any loss, it is also important to note that money market funds represent some of the most conservative investments available. After the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008, the government implemented new rules to limit the risks of money market funds and make those remote risks even more remote. With a money market fund, you can feel confident you won’t deal with any sudden volatility and lose a big chunk of your money.

Differences between money market accounts and money market funds

Money market account Opened at a bank or credit union.

Comes with the protection of federal deposit insurance.

Funds earn a stated interest rate, which varies among banks and credit unions.

Often comes with transaction limits, typically six per month.

Best for emergency fund holdings and short-term savings goals. Money market fund Opened at a brokerage.

Safe, but not insured against loss.

Funds are invested in a variety of low-risk, short-term securities that fluctuate in value.

No limit on withdrawals and transfers.

Best for a brokerage account with convenient ability to make quick investment decisions.

You may earn higher rates of interest than with a money market account.

Which is better: A money market account or a money market fund?

A money market account is an especially attractive option for your emergency fund because it keeps it safe and accessible. For example, if you have an unplanned expense of $1,000 for a car repair or emergency room bill, you can pay the expense directly from the money market account or transfer the funds from your money market account into your checking account to pay the bill.

Because of its combination of liquidity with earning potential, a money market account may also be a good option for saving for short-term goals, such as a vacation, wedding or down payment.

But if you have money that can be invested at a moment’s notice, a money market fund could be a better choice. Think about it as an opportunity fund: If there’s a market pullback, or you find an attractive investment option, a money market fund gives you the ability to act fast.