At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Both certificates of deposit (CDs) and share certificates are low-risk deposit accounts where your money can grow at a fixed rate. The main distinction between them is that CDs are products offered by for-profit banks, while share certificates are offered by member-owned, not-for-profit credit unions.

Key takeaways CDs and share certificates are both low-risk deposit accounts offered by banks and credit unions, respectively.

Share certificates pay out dividends instead of interest, as credit unions are not-for-profit institutions.

High-yield savings accounts may be a better option for emergency funds or funds that require more liquidity compared with CDs and share certificates.

Differences between CDs and share certificates

CDs Share certificates Institution Offered by banks Offered by credit unions Earnings Pay in interest Pay in dividends Insurance Insured by the FDIC Insured by the NCUA

Certificate of deposit

A CD is a type of bank account that’s opened for a predetermined amount of time and earns interest at a guaranteed rate. Generally, the account holder cannot withdraw the principal from the account until the CD’s term ends, or else they’ll incur an early withdrawal penalty. There are some types of CDs that may allow for more flexibility, such as no-penalty and bump-up CDs.

CDs at FDIC-insured banks are insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category, per institution.

Share certificate

Share certificates, sometimes referred to as credit union CDs, are largely the same as CDs, except they’re offered by credit unions. The earnings on share certificates are called dividends. Because credit unions are not-for-profit, their profits are distributed among members — who are, by nature, shareholders in the credit union — in the form of dividends. Dividends function the same as yields on CDs, although some credit unions may offer higher rates or lower fees as a result of sharing profits.

Like CDs, share certificates come in a variety of term lengths, and they generally can’t be liquidated without a penalty until the end of the term. Federally insured credit unions are backed by the NCUA rather than the FDIC, but NCUA insurance still guarantees that up to $250,000 per depositor, per ownership category, per institution, are covered.

CDs Share certificates Offered by banks Offered by credit unions Pay in interest Pay in dividends Insured by the FDIC Insured by the NCUA

Who should get a share certificate vs. CD?

Because the biggest difference between share certificates and CDs is the institutions at which they’re offered, the decision to open one or the other largely depends on whether you prefer to bank at a credit union or traditional bank.

Both share certificates and CDs are low-risk options for someone who wants to lock in their money to see gains over a committed amount of time.

When it comes to getting the best yields, the rates of share certificates and CDs vary by institution. Credit unions tend to offer better yields than brick-and-mortar banks, and it may be worth looking into what your local credit union is paying on their certificate offerings. But online-only banks have emerged as formidable competitors in the realm of high-yield CDs, offering some of the most competitive yields on the market.

Should you join a credit union?

To open a share certificate, you must first be a member of a credit union that offers them. Credit unions often serve a specific community, geographic area, type of employee or association. Make sure you meet the membership requirements if you’re considering a credit union.

Some benefits of joining a credit union include:

Lower fees and higher yields : Because profits are shared among all members of the credit union, more money is funneled back to the members in the form of dividends and lower fees. However, some online banks may still offer more competitive rates.

: Because profits are shared among all members of the credit union, more money is funneled back to the members in the form of dividends and lower fees. However, some online banks may still offer more competitive rates. Community-focused : Credit unions’ members typically have some commonality, whether that be living in the same region, working in a similar field or being part of the same organization. As such, credit unions are often committed to serving their community and may provide essential resources and support to the community.

: Credit unions’ members typically have some commonality, whether that be living in the same region, working in a similar field or being part of the same organization. As such, credit unions are often committed to serving their community and may provide essential resources and support to the community. Decision power: Every member of a credit union also has ownership in the credit union. Members have a say in how the credit union is run, including getting to vote on the governing board members.

If you’re interested in joining a credit union, see if there are any that are open to residents of your community. You may also find credit unions that are open to members of your profession or to members of organizations to which you belong.

Alternatives to share certificates and CDs

Standard CDs and share certificates come with an important caveat: You don’t have access to the money in the account until the term is up, or you may incur a lofty penalty. The reward for locking your money up for that set period of time is typically a higher payout than what’s offered on savings accounts, but it might not be worth it if you need more liquidity.

CDs and share certificates are useful when saving for a specific goal, such as a vacation fund. You can choose a term that aligns with the goal, so that the money becomes available when you need it. You’ll earn a guaranteed rate until the term is up.

They’re not great options for an emergency fund or for other funds that may require more access. You generally can’t add to or withdraw money from a CD or share certificate, but you can do so with a savings account or money market account. While many institutions limit how often you can withdraw funds from a savings account to six times per month, you won’t be punished for taking money from the account occasionally, when it’s needed.

Plus, although CDs and share certificates often have higher rates, some high-yield savings accounts are offering highly competitive rates. The top savings rates, usually offered on online savings accounts, may be similar to or even greater than rates on CD products.

Bottom line

If you’re looking into CDs or share certificates, consider what your priorities are. In some cases, it might make more sense and be more convenient to open an account with a bank or credit union where you already have another account. But if you’re looking for the best CD yields, it’s a good idea to shop around.