The traditional certificate of deposit (CD) is far from being the only CD product available to savers. Financial institutions offer a variety of CDs, giving savers more flexibility to manage their money when economic winds change.

Rates on many CDs rose in 2022 and 2023, after which they leveled off and began declining in the latter half of 2024 — and some continue to decrease in 2025. However, rates on high-yield CDs continue to outpace the rate of inflation, so it might be a good time to explore your investment options and consider the many varieties of CDs.

Depending on the term and the bank, a CD may pay more interest than the average savings account or money market account. In exchange for its guaranteed annual percentage yield (APY), a CD will often require you to leave the funds untouched for its entire term, otherwise charging a penalty.

However, there are specialty CDs that don’t conform to the features of traditional CDs. Some of these give savers more flexibility to take advantage of better rates over time, or to withdraw funds early without a penalty. Carefully consider which type of CD is best for you.

1. Traditional CD

With a traditional CD, you make a one-time deposit that meets or exceeds the bank’s minimum opening deposit requirement.

Characteristics of a traditional CD include:

The money stays with your bank for a specific term and earns a fixed APY.

You have the option of cashing out at the end of the term or rolling over the CD for another term.

Penalties for early withdrawal can be stiff and will erode your earnings, and possibly your principal. Those fees must be disclosed when the account is opened.

Before you open a fixed-rate CD, you can calculate how much interest you would earn by the end of its term.

A standard, fixed-rate CD can provide predictable interest for savers who are planning for an expense at a set date in the future, says Greg McBride, CFA and Bankrate chief financial analyst. What savers should avoid, however, is “being locked in for a long, multiyear maturity at a very low rate, especially if rates are poised to rise,” McBride says.

2. Bump-up CD

A bump-up CD, commonly also referred to as a raise-your-rate CD, helps you benefit from a rising-rate environment. Suppose you open a two-year CD at a given APY, and six months into the term your bank raises the APY on its newly issued two-year CDs.

A bump-up CD allows you to tell your bank you want the higher rate for the remainder of the term. Institutions that offer bump-up CDs commonly allow only one bump-up per term, while some allow for two bump-ups for longer-term CDs.

The drawback is that a bump-up CD typically has a lower APY than a traditional CD, so when rates rise, you’ll be catching up. It’s important to understand the interest rate environment before opening a bump-up CD. For instance, if you believe CD rates will decrease during the CD’s term, you might decide it’s not a good time for this type of CD. Compare how bump-up CD rates stack up against traditional CD rates.

At the time of this writing, financial institutions that offer bump-up CDs include First Tech Federal Credit Union and Rising Bank.

3. Step-up CD

Like a bump-up CD, a step-up CD lets you move to a higher yield. But unlike a bump-up CD, you don’t have to ask the bank for the higher rate; a step-up CD rate rises automatically by a predetermined amount at certain intervals during the term.

Not all banks offer step-up CDs, and there’s no guarantee that they’ll earn a higher APY than that of a traditional CD. Like bump-up CDs, step-up CDs may start with an APY that’s lower than you could receive with a traditional CD of the same or similar term length. With that in mind, you’ll want to evaluate the initial APY, as well as how much the rate can increase, before choosing this product.

U.S. Bank and Citibank are banks that offer step-up CDs at the time of this writing.

4. Liquid (or no-penalty) CD

Liquid CDs, or no-penalty CDs, allow you to withdraw money before the CD term ends — generally after the first week — without incurring a penalty. The APY tied to a liquid CD may be higher than that of a high-yield savings account or money market account, but it will likely be lower than the rate on a traditional CD of the same term.

You’ll have to weigh the convenience of liquidity against whatever return you’re sacrificing. A key consideration with a liquid CD is how soon you can make a withdrawal after opening the account. Most banks require that the money stay in the account for around seven days before it can be withdrawn without penalty. But financial institutions can set their own penalty-free withdrawal rules, so read the fine print before opening a liquid CD.

“No-penalty CDs can be very useful in the right circumstances and for investors looking to hold money in a CD for a couple of years or more,” says Gordon Achtermann, CFP, founder of Your Best Path Financial Planning in Annandale, Va. “Remember, any time you invest in something paying an interest rate, your return relative to other investments will change as interest rates change over time. With no-penalty CDs, you have the opportunity to essentially ‘refinance’ your CD at any time with no penalty. If rates go up, you can move up to the new rate.”

However, the timing can be tricky when swapping your money out of one CD and putting it in another that has a higher rate, Achtermann says. “For example, if I take out a three-year CD with money I know I will need to spend in three years, but then refinance it after 15 months, I probably won’t be able to find a 21-month CD to fill out the rest of the time.”

At the time of this writing, you can find no-penalty CDs from banks such as Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Synchrony Bank.

5. Zero-coupon CD

With zero-coupon CDs, you buy the CD at a discount to its par value, which is its value at maturity. “Coupon” refers to a periodic interest payment, so zero-coupon means there are no interest payments during the CD’s term. For example, if you bought a 10-year, $100,000 CD for $85,000, you wouldn’t receive interest payments during the CD term. Instead, you’d receive the $100,000 face value and the accrued interest when the CD matures.

Potential drawbacks of zero-coupon CDs are they’re usually long-term investments, they can be callable (in which case the bank can take back the CD early) and you don’t get the interest until the CD matures.

A bigger drawback can be that you must declare the accruing interest as income each year and pay taxes on it, even though you can’t pocket the interest until the CD matures. Each year, you’ll have a higher base than the year before — and a bigger tax bill.

You can inquire about zero-coupon CDs at your bank, but you may have to go through a brokerage firm to get one.

6. Callable CD

With a callable CD, there’s an opportunity to earn higher interest, but it comes with a risk: The issuer of a callable CD has the option to “call” back the CD after a set time, before it matures. Whether the issuer uses that option depends on the interest rate environment.

Let’s say you take out a five-year CD at a top rate and the bank has the option to call back the CD in one year. During that year, prevailing rates drop, so your bank also drops its rate on new five-year CDs. The bank can call back your CD and return your principal, plus the interest you’ve earned up to that point. But then you’re stuck with having to reinvest the money after rates have fallen.

Star Icon Keep in mind: When you’re seeking an initial higher yield, you might consider a callable CD. But weigh the downsides and economic conditions before choosing this type of CD.

7. Brokered CD

A brokered CD is sold through a brokerage firm. To get one, you need a brokerage account. Buying CDs through a brokerage can be convenient because you don’t have to open CDs at a variety of banks to get the best yields. Some banks use brokers as sales representatives for their CD products. Banks offering brokered CDs compete in a national marketplace, so they might pay higher rates, but not always.

Brokered CDs are more liquid than bank CDs because they can be traded like bonds on the secondary market. There’s no guarantee you won’t take a loss, however. The only way to guarantee getting back your full principal with interest is to hold the CD until maturity.

Don’t assume all brokered CDs are backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) because not all brokerage firms partner with federally insured banks. Also, watch out for brokered CDs that are callable. Read the fine print before you invest, and check on fees and early withdrawal penalties and policies.

8. High-yield CD

Banks compete for deposits by offering better-than-average rates. High-yield CDs are generally traditional CDs that pay better returns.

Bankrate offers the best route for finding the highest rates in the nation. Bankrate surveys local and national institutions to find banks offering the highest yields on CDs.

Take time to compare the best CD rates and calculate your potential earnings.

Banks that commonly offer high-yield CDs include Ally Bank and Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

9. Jumbo CD

Just as its name implies, a jumbo CD requires a larger deposit than a traditional CD — typically, around $100,000. In some instances, the deposit requirement is somewhat lower. Jumbo CDs may or may not pay more than a traditional CD.

If you’re considering putting a large amount of money into a CD, it’s important to make sure your money is safe, within the guidelines of the FDIC or the National Credit Union Association (NCUA). This means that should your financial institution fail, your funds are protected up to a limit of $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

Institutions that offer jumbo CDs, as of this writing, include Credit One Bank and Suncoast Credit Union.

10. IRA CD

An IRA CD is a CD that is held in a tax-advantaged individual retirement account. IRA CDs may appeal to the risk-averse who want to build their retirement savings with guaranteed returns. The trade-off is that you won’t earn high returns compared to what you could earn in stocks, but you also don’t have the risk of losing money like you do when investing in the stock market.

Your funds in an IRA CD with a federally insured financial institution are protected within the FDIC or NCUA guidelines.

Though they can help you diversify your portfolio, IRA CDs generally aren’t viewed as smart retirement strategies for younger investors who are well positioned to take on more risk. To get the most out of an IRA CD, fund one with money you won’t need until age 59½, so you don’t have to pay a tax on early distributions.

Currently, you can find IRA CDs at financial institutions such as Navy Federal Credit Union and Discover Bank.

11. Add-on CD

With most CDs, you make the initial opening deposit and can’t add money to it during the term. But add-on CDs let you deposit more money into the account during the CD term, like a savings account. The number of additional deposits you can make with an add-on CD varies, so be sure you read the fine print.

While most banks don’t offer add-on CDs, Bank5 Connect offers such a CD as of this writing.

12. Foreign currency CD

Foreign currency CDs can be complicated, and they aren’t the best choice for novices or risk-averse investors. They can be issued in euros, British pounds and other foreign currencies. They’re bought with U.S. dollars and are converted back to dollars when they mature. There’s no guaranteed APY because the interest is based on a foreign currency or a basket of foreign currencies.

Investing in foreign currency CDs may yield higher returns, but currencies and global economic conditions fluctuate, creating risk. There are also risks when you convert the foreign currency CD back to U.S. dollars. A strengthening dollar can wipe out your return or result in you losing money.

Savings Icon Money tip: Foreign-currency CDs might not be federally insured, so this is something you should verify with the issuing bank or credit union.

Other CD strategies

Besides choosing the right CD, it’s important to implement the right investment strategy to achieve your goals. Buying a single CD is an option, but it might make sense to purchase multiple CDs at the same time so that you can ladder them. CD laddering provides flexibility and involves buying different CDs with different term lengths.

For example, you could build a CD ladder by depositing $2,000 each into one-, two- and three-year CDs. By laddering, you’ll consistently have access to liquid funds that you can reinvest or use for a different purpose. At the same time, you’ll have an opportunity to earn a higher yield by investing in CDs with longer terms that pay more interest.