What is a callable CD?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

If you’re aiming to avoid risk while earning a return, certificates of deposit (CDs) are a good option for savers. Traditional CDs offer a guaranteed rate of return, but they come with one requirement: Money can’t be withdrawn from the CD until its maturity date.

One type of alternative CD, however, is a callable CD, which can be closed by the issuer – not you, the depositor – before its maturity date and often features above-average interest rates. Callable CDs have disadvantages, too, so it’s important to understand how they work.

Key takeaways Callable CDs have the potential to earn higher interest rates than traditional CDs, but they come with the risk that the issuer can take back the CD before the maturity date.

If the bank takes back your callable CD early, you’ll still receive its full principal and the interest earned up to that point.

The call option doesn’t work both ways. As with traditional CDs, banks typically charge early withdrawal penalties for callable CDs when you need to access the funds early.

What is a callable CD?

A callable CD gives the bank or brokerage firm that offers it the ability to “call” (or “redeem”) the CD earlier than its maturity date. The bank is more likely to take the CD back early if interest rates suddenly drop; in turn, the CD is less likely to be called if interest rates go up.

If the bank redeems your CD before it reaches maturity, you’ll still receive your full principal and the interest it has earned up to that point. However, you won’t earn all the interest you initially planned for and will have to reinvest somewhere else — potentially at a lower rate.

The callable feature can only be enacted by the issuer. In other words, if you invest money in a callable CD, you are unable to access the funds early without incurring an early withdrawal penalty.

Callable CDs are less common than traditional CDs and may be harder to come by.

How do callable CDs work?

Callable CDs can be opened at a financial institution or brokerage firm, and you deposit money into them for a specified period of time. As a customer, you wait until the CD reaches maturity to withdraw or renew it. While you’re solely focused on the maturity date, the issuer is also watching the call date – which represents the earliest time it can force the closure of the CD if necessary. If this happens, you won’t actually lose money, as you’ll receive your principal back along with any interest that’s been earned to date. Why would an issuer call a CD? Likely because the interest rate environment has changed, and it no longer wants to pay you the rate you’re currently receiving.

If you’re shopping for a callable CD, be sure to think about these three considerations:

Make sure there aren’t standard CDs (or high-yield savings accounts) that offer better rates.

Ensure the issuer is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Check to see what the early withdrawal penalty is for the CD, since there’s always the possibility you’ll need to withdraw cash before the CD matures.

Know the tradeoff between the rate of a traditional CD versus the rate with a callable CD; if you’re only earning slightly more with the callable option, you may be better off locking in the guaranteed return.

Example of a callable CD

Let’s say you decide to deposit $15,000 in a five-year callable CD that earns interest at 4.5 percent annual percentage yield (APY). With your earning power, you should have $3,693 of earnings at the end of the term. After two years, however, the issuer decides to use its call option. You’ll get back your principal, plus $1,380 worth of interest earnings, and you’ll need to find another investing option.

How a callable CD differs from a traditional CD

A traditional CD is guaranteed to pay the set APY until the term expires. You promise to keep the money in the account until maturity, and the bank or credit union promises to pay you the same rate throughout the entire term. If you need to access your funds before the maturity date, you’ll be subject to an early withdrawal penalty.

With a callable CD, the issuer gets more flexibility with the option to terminate the CD early, in which case you won’t receive the full yield you would’ve received if the CD were allowed to reach maturity. A bank that offers callable CDs typically pays higher yields on them than on its traditional CDs. The higher APYs are offered because of the risk that the bank may terminate the CD early. Like traditional CDs, callable CDs usually carry early withdrawal penalties.

The maturity date is when the certificate of deposit reaches the end of its term. For example, a five-year certificate of deposit opened on September 1, 2024 will mature on September 1, 2029.

The callable date refers to the date when the issuer has the right to close out a CD earlier than its maturity date. There is typically a non-call period, which prevents the issuer from calling a CD too early (typically six months to five years).

If you’re thinking about opening a callable CD, ask about the callable date to know when the issuer can decide that time’s up.

Pros and cons of callable CDs

Pros Higher interest rates : Rates on callable CDs are typically higher than the yields paid on traditional CDs.

: Rates on callable CDs are typically higher than the yields paid on traditional CDs. Fixed interest rates : Like traditional CDs, callable CDs pay fixed interest rates, which means that the CD’s rate isn’t affected even when the Fed decides to cut rates. (Fixed rates also mean, however, that a CD’s rate can’t increase, either.)

: Like traditional CDs, callable CDs pay fixed interest rates, which means that the CD’s rate isn’t affected even when the Fed decides to cut rates. (Fixed rates also mean, however, that a CD’s rate can’t increase, either.) Principal is protected: Even if the issuer redeems the CD early, you won’t lose any of the original investment, thanks to FDIC insurance. Cons Not a guaranteed term : With callable CDs, you will have to plan for the possibility that it might be called prior to the maturity date and find a different investment for that money.

: With callable CDs, you will have to plan for the possibility that it might be called prior to the maturity date and find a different investment for that money. Requires more investment strategy : If the issuer calls your CD, interest rates have likely declined, which means you’re going to struggle to find similar earning potential. For example, if a 10-year CD is called four years into the term, you’d need to figure out how to make up for those earnings for the six years lost.

: If the issuer calls your CD, interest rates have likely declined, which means you’re going to struggle to find similar earning potential. For example, if a 10-year CD is called four years into the term, you’d need to figure out how to make up for those earnings for the six years lost. Potential early withdrawal penalty: You’ll likely have to pay a penalty if you take money from the account before the CD’s maturity date.

FAQs about callable CDs

Are callable CDs FDIC-insured? Caret Down Like traditional CDs, callable CDs are FDIC-insured, as long as they’re with an FDIC-insured bank. The FDIC insures up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. This guarantees that depositors’ money is safe, as long as it’s within the limits and guidelines.

Who are callable CDs best suited for? Caret Down Callable CDs are suitable for investors who prefer a guaranteed rate, but know that the CD could be recalled early by the bank. It’s best for anyone opening a callable CD to have an alternative plan for investing the money should the bank take the CD back early.

Can you lose money on a callable CD? Caret Down No. Your principal deposit is not at risk in an FDIC-insured CD – as long as you’re within FDIC limits and you don’t withdraw the funds prior to maturity. The only real risk is that you might be forced to take the money back – along with your to-date interest earnings – earlier than expected and have to find somewhere to invest it.

Bottom line

Callable CDs may be a good option for low-risk investors who are looking to earn higher returns on a CD. However, there’s a chance the CD will be redeemed before it reaches maturity, which means you’re going to need to feel comfortable finding a new place to find a similar yield. You won’t risk losing your original investment and any interest earned to date, though.

There are other alternative CD types to explore, as well, such as no-penalty CDs, which allow you to withdraw the money early without paying a fee.