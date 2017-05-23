Best jumbo CD rates for January 2024

Written by
Matthew Goldberg
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Reviewed by
Robert R. Johnson

Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for . Learn more about who we are and our promise to guide you through life’s financial journey.

Show me:
Current savings trends
Bankrate Partner average
4.63% APY
National average
0.62% APY

On This Page

Bankrate’s picks for the top jumbo CD rates

Here are the top widely available rates for jumbo CDs. Compare these offers, then calculate how much interest you could earn when your CD comes due.

Best jumbo CD rates for 3-24 months

Term Institution APY Minimum deposit for APY
3 months SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.10% $100,000
3 months Navy Federal Credit Union 4.05% $100,000
3 months Golden 1 Credit Union 3.10% $100,000
6 months Credit One Bank 5.20% $100,000
6 months SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.35% $100,000
6 months Suncoast Federal Credit Union  4.25% $100,000
1 year Credit One Bank 5.25% $100,000
1 year Suncoast Federal Credit Union 5.25% $100,000
1 year Navy Federal Credit Union 4.95% $100,000
18 months Credit One Bank 5.20% $100,000
18 months Suncoast Federal Credit Union 4.90% $100,000
18 months Navy Federal Credit Union 4.55% $100,000
2 years Suncoast Federal Credit Union 4.90% $100,000
2 years Credit One Bank 4.70% $100,000
2 years SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.60%  $100,000

Best jumbo CD rates for 3-7 years

Term Institution APY Minimum deposit for APY
3 years SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.60% $100,000
3 years Credit One Bank 4.35%  $100,000
3 years Navy Federal Credit Union 4.25% $100,000
4 years SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.60% $100,000
4 years Credit One Bank 4.15% $100,000
4 years Suncoast Federal Credit Union 3.95% $100,000
4 years Golden 1 Credit Union 3.75% $100,000
5 years SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union 4.75%  $100,000
5 years Credit One Bank 4.05% $100,000
5 years Navy Federal Credit Union 4.05% $100,000
5 years Suncoast Federal Credit Union 4.05% $100,000
7 years Navy Federal Credit Union 4.05% $100,000

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 30, 2023. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.

Jumbo CDs are typically available for savers with at least $95,000 or $100,000 to deposit. These accounts historically have provided a higher rate of return than traditional CDs. But in 2023, you should be able to find even higher APYs with much lower balance requirements.

Today’s top widely available jumbo CD pays 5.25 percent APY. Depending on the term, a jumbo CD may be a good place to invest if you’re saving money for a big-ticket item — for instance, a down payment on a house. Having a jumbo CD can also be helpful if you need collateral for a loan. Just be sure to align your goal with the term of the CD.

A closer look at the best 1-year jumbo CD rates

Credit One Bank – 5.25% APY, $100,000 minimum deposit for APY

CreditOne Bank offers eight terms of jumbo CDs. The terms range from six months to five years. It also offers two bump rate CDs.

CreditOne Bank requires a $100,000 minimum deposit for all of its CDs. CreditOne Bank has a 10-day rate guarantee on its CDs. Customers also get a 0.05 percent loyalty rate increase if they renew a CD. 

Suncoast Credit Union – 5.25% APY, $100,000 minimum deposit for APY

Suncoast Credit Union was started in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union. Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in Florida and in early 2022 it surpassed one million members. 

People who attend school, live, work or worship in a county in Florida that Suncoast Credit Union serves are welcome to join. In addition to meeting that requirement, you’ll also need to deposit at least $5 in a Suncoast savings account to become a member.

Navy Federal Credit Union has more than 12 million members and is the world’s largest credit union. It has a global network of around 350 branches. Navy Federal Credit Union has its headquarters in Vienna, Virginia.

Membership at Navy Federal Credit Union is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, civilian, contract personnel, veterans and their families.

In addition to CDs, Navy Federal Credit Union also offers checking and savings accounts, loans and credit cards.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union – 4.60% APY, $100,000 minimum deposit for APY

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union was formed by school employees in 1934, during the Great Depression, and today has 70 branches.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union has low minimum balances and CD terms from as short as 30 days to as long as five years. The more money you put in your CD, the higher the APY.

What is a jumbo CD?

A jumbo CD is like a regular CD but requires a higher minimum deposit, and in exchange, it can pay a higher interest rate. Jumbo CDs usually require a deposit of at least $100,000, though some banks may require less. A bank may offer you a higher rate for depositing more money, and savvy shoppers should search for the best rate, whether it’s on a jumbo CD or on a regular CD.

How to find the best jumbo CD rates

If you only go as far as your local bank to find CDs, you could be leaving money on the table. That’s why shopping around and comparing rates is key.

Online-only banks typically offer competitive CD yields because they have no branches to maintain. Credit unions often have favorable rates for savers as well. If you focus on the institutions that are federally insured, you’ll be able to reclaim your funds (up to $250,000) even if your bank shuts its doors.

Pros and cons of jumbo CDs

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Potentially higher APY — Most often, jumbo CDs offer a higher APY than a regular CD. If you can get a higher APY in a jumbo CD, then you should consider this option. If you’re going to put a large amount of money in a jumbo CD, make sure it offers the best APY possible. Some banks will have tiered CDs and will reward the amount of money that you deposit, to a certain limit.

  • Checkmark

    Safety — A jumbo CD is a safe option if it’s sold through an FDIC bank or an NCUA credit union — as long as you follow insurance guidelines and are within insurance limits.

Cons

  • Inflation can be a concern — Jumbo CDs require a large minimum balance. If a given CD’s yield isn’t keeping up with the rate of inflation, it might not make sense to put a jumbo deposit into a CD for a long period of time.

  • Non-jumbo CDs may have a better APY — Sometimes non-jumbo CDs may actually have better APYs and lower minimum balance requirements than jumbo CDs.

Jumbo CD early withdrawal penalties

Most CDs — jumbo or not — come with early withdrawal penalties for those who need access to the money before the term is up. This is because in exchange for a guaranteed rate, you’re agreeing to lock your funds in for the term of the CD. 

An early withdrawal penalty can be costly since it takes away some interest and possibly also some of your principal.

Early withdrawal penalties vary depending on the bank or credit union you choose. At CIT Bank, for example, the following penalties apply when you withdraw funds before a CD’s term is up:

  • CDs one year or less: three months simple interest.
  • CDs more than one year to three years: six months simple interest.
  • More than three years: 12 months simple interest.

Jumbo CD FAQs

Research methodology

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is unbiased and not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Bankrate regularly surveys around 70 widely available financial institutions, made up of the biggest banks and credit unions, as well as a number of popular online banks.

To find the best CDs, our editorial team analyzes various factors, such as: annual percentage yield (APY), the minimum needed to earn that APY (or to open the CD) and whether or not it is broadly available. All of the accounts on this page are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. or the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

When selecting the best CD for you, consider the purpose of the money and when you’ll need access to these funds to help you avoid early withdrawal penalties.