At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Health savings accounts (HSAs) have many benefits, including tax breaks, balance rollovers, portability, investment opportunities and family sharing.

Drawbacks of HSAs include tax penalties for nonmedical expenses before age 65, and contributions made to the HSA within six months of applying for Social Security benefits may be subject to penalties.

HSAs have fewer limitations and more tax advantages than flexible spending accounts (FSAs).

A health savings account (HSA) allows anyone with a qualifying high-deductible health plan to set aside pre-tax money to pay for approved medical expenses. The funds are held by an HSA trustee (a bank, credit union or other financial institution) until it is withdrawn to pay for certain health-care expenses.

Health savings accounts have various advantages but also have significant drawbacks that are important to consider.

Basics of a health savings account

Consumers with a qualifying high-deductible health plan, or HDHP, are most likely to use a health savings account.

For 2024, the HSA contribution limit is $4,150 for an individual and $8,300 for family coverage. Employees who reach age 55 by the end of the tax year can contribute an additional $1,000 as a catch-up provision.

If your HSA contributions are deducted from your paycheck, you reduce your taxable income by the amount you contribute. The interest accrued on the HSA account also isn’t taxable. With a big enough account balance, most trustees allow you to invest HSA funds in mutual funds, bonds or stocks.

Advantages of a health savings account

There are several advantages to opening a health savings account.

Contributions are pre-tax: If you contribute to your HSA by paycheck deduction, those funds are pre-tax. Your employer, a relative or anyone else can contribute, and those funds are also tax-free.

If you contribute to your HSA by paycheck deduction, those funds are pre-tax. Your employer, a relative or anyone else can contribute, and those funds are also tax-free. Withdrawals aren’t taxable: Withdrawals aren’t taxable as long as the money is used to pay for qualifying health-care expenses.

Withdrawals aren’t taxable as long as the money is used to pay for qualifying health-care expenses. Federal tax deduction : You can keep contributing to an HSA if you’re not working and deduct them on your federal tax return.

: You can keep contributing to an HSA if you’re not working and deduct them on your federal tax return. No nonmedical penalty after 65: At age 65, funds used to pay for nonmedical expenses are taxable, but there isn’t a 20 percent tax penalty.

At age 65, funds used to pay for nonmedical expenses are taxable, but there isn’t a 20 percent tax penalty. No opening deposit: Typically, there’s no minimum deposit required to open an HSA account.

Typically, there’s no minimum deposit required to open an HSA account. Balance rolls over: Unlike a flexible spending account, or FSA, which must be spent by the end of the plan year, HSA balances roll over. There’s no time limit for spending the funds.

Unlike a flexible spending account, or FSA, which must be spent by the end of the plan year, HSA balances roll over. There’s no time limit for spending the funds. Investment opportunities: An HSA allows you to invest your funds in stocks, bonds and other instruments. Earnings are tax-free. Some trustees require a specific minimum balance before they allow you to invest.

An HSA allows you to invest your funds in stocks, bonds and other instruments. Earnings are tax-free. Some trustees require a specific minimum balance before they allow you to invest. Portability: HSAs are portable. You own the account. If you leave your job, you can take the HSA with you.

HSAs are portable. You own the account. If you leave your job, you can take the HSA with you. Insurance-eligible: HSAs held in federally insured banks and credit unions are insured for up to $250,000.

HSAs held in federally insured banks and credit unions are insured for up to $250,000. Benefits to family: HSA funds can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses for your spouse and dependent children, even if they aren’t covered under your HDHP.

HSA funds can be used to pay for qualified medical expenses for your spouse and dependent children, even if they aren’t covered under your HDHP. Offset Medicare premiums: After retirement, funds can be used to pay for Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan premiums (but not Medigap policies).

After retirement, funds can be used to pay for Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan premiums (but not Medigap policies). Easy transfers: HSA funds invested in mutual funds or stocks can be transferred to pay for approved medical expenses as needed.

Disadvantages of a health savings account

It’s important to consider the potential disadvantages of using a health savings account.

Nonmedical expense penalties: Prior to age 65, HSA funds withdrawn to pay for nonmedical expenses are considered taxable income. The IRS also levies a 20 percent penalty.

Prior to age 65, HSA funds withdrawn to pay for nonmedical expenses are considered taxable income. The IRS also levies a 20 percent penalty. Social Security penalties : If you don’t stop contributing to your HSA six months before you apply for Social Security benefits, tax penalties may apply.

: If you don’t stop contributing to your HSA six months before you apply for Social Security benefits, tax penalties may apply. Not everyone is eligible: If you are claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, you’re ineligible for an HSA.

If you are claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, you’re ineligible for an HSA. For people enrolled in HDHPs only: Only those with high-deductible health plans qualify for an HSA. Meeting a high insurance deductible might be a hardship.

Only those with high-deductible health plans qualify for an HSA. Meeting a high insurance deductible might be a hardship. Rejection of HSA cards: Not all stores accept HSA debit cards, so you may have to pay for your expenses out of pocket and get reimbursed by your HSA trustee.

Not all stores accept HSA debit cards, so you may have to pay for your expenses out of pocket and get reimbursed by your HSA trustee. Weak earnings and investment limits: Interest rates on HSA accounts may be low and some trustees charge a monthly fee if your balance drops below a certain threshold. Minimum balance requirements may apply before you can invest; investment options may be limited, and investments are not insured.

Interest rates on HSA accounts may be low and some trustees charge a monthly fee if your balance drops below a certain threshold. Minimum balance requirements may apply before you can invest; investment options may be limited, and investments are not insured. No more contributions: Once an individual reaches age 65 (the age for Medicare eligibility), additional contributions (including catch-up contributions) can no longer be made, even if still employed.

Is a HSA right for you?

Savers who want to set aside money for healthcare costs may have access to an HSA or FSA — or possibly both, depending on an employer’s benefits plan. Both offer tax advantages, so compare the two accounts before making a choice.

HSAs have fewer limitations and more tax advantages than FSAs. As HSA funds roll over and continue to grow, they can benefit you in your golden years when many seniors worry about incurring medical expenses that aren’t covered by insurance. If your employer doesn’t offer an HSA, or you want to pursue your own options, there are many great HSA providers available to consider to find the right fit for you.

— Freelance writer Ashlee Tilford contributed to updating this article. Former Bankrate writer Libby Wells wrote a previous version of this article.