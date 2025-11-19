The 10 largest credit unions in the US

While the top ten largest credit unions still hold significantly less in assets than even the top five largest banks, they have been growing considerably in recent years.

Just within the last five years, total assets in federally insured credit unions have risen by approximately 45 percent over the past five years, increasing from $1.64 trillion in March 2020 to $2.38 in June 2025, according to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Credit Unions may be drawing customers with their community focus, non-for-profit setup and tendency to offer competitive annual percentage yields (APYs).

The 10 largest credit unions collectively hold approximately $382.2 billion worth of deposits and more than $444.8 billion in total assets, according to the most recent NCUA data.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest credit unions in the U.S. by total assets as of June 2025.

Rank Credit Union Name Total Assets 1 Navy Federal $191.7 billion 2 State Employees’ $56.2 billion 3 SchoolsFirst $34 billion 4 Pentagon $29.9 billion 5 Boeing Employees $28.9 billion 6 America First $22.8 billion 7 Mountain America $21.5 billion 8 The Golden 1 $20.5 billion 9 Alliant $19.9 billion 10 Suncoast $18.8 billion

Money Bag Icon Assets vs. deposits You’ll see references to two different (large) numbers on this page — a credit union’s total assets and their total deposits. Deposits refers to the amount of money that members have put into deposit accounts, such as checking and savings accounts.

Assets include deposits but also other financial instruments, like loans and investments. This list is a list of the largest credit unions by total assets.

1. Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal is the largest credit union in the country. It has more than 300 branches and more than 14 million members. It has over $160 billion in deposits. The credit union offers a full suite of financial products and services, including deposit products like checking and savings accounts and credit products like credit cards and auto loans.

In order to be a member, you or a family/household member must have a tie to the armed forces, the U.S. Department of Defense or the National Guard.

Assets : $191.7 billion

: $191.7 billion Headquarters : Vienna, Virginia

: Vienna, Virginia Members: 14.7 million

2. State Employees’ Credit Union

Chartered in 1937, State Employees’ is the second-largest credit union in the U.S. It has more than 260 branches, all in North Carolina. With just over $50 billion in deposits, State Employees’ has more than 2.9 million members. Membership is open primarily to North Carolina state employees (and their families).

Assets : $56.2 billion

: $56.2 billion Headquarters : Raleigh, North Carolina

: Raleigh, North Carolina Members: 2.9 million

3. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst is a California-based institution servicing over 1.5 million members. The credit union holds more than $28 billion in total deposits and maintains 70 branches. The credit union serves educational communities in California.

As such, membership is open to current or retired school employees living in California or those with a family member who belongs to the credit union. Membership is also open to employees living in California whose company primarily offers direct services to a school or district in California, or college students enrolled in eligible education programs with a student teaching requirement.

Assets : $34 billion

: $34 billion Headquarters : Tustin, California

: Tustin, California Members: 1.4 million

4. Pentagon Federal Credit Union

Although it moved down from third-largest credit union in 2024 to fourth-largest credit union in 2025, Pentagon Federal (also known as PenFed) still ranks in the top three in number of customers, with more than 2.7 million members. Its deposits total $25 billion. The credit union has just 39 branches scattered across the U.S., but provides a full spectrum of financial products, including certificates of deposit, money market, checking and savings accounts. PenFed membership is open to anyone.

Assets : $29.9 billion

: $29.9 billion Headquarters : McLean, Virginia

: McLean, Virginia Members: 2.8 million

5. Boeing Employees Credit Union

Boeing Employees’ Credit Union remains the fifth-largest credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row and is the largest credit union in Washington state. BECU has more than 1.5 million members, and they hold more than $25 billion in deposits at the credit union. Membership is currently open to those who live, work or go to school in Washington state, but residents of select counties in Oregon, Idaho and South Carolina, and those who are affiliated with partner companies like Boeing, are also eligible.

Assets : $28.9 billion

: $28.9 billion Headquarters : Tukwila, Washington

: Tukwila, Washington Members: 1.5 million

6. America First Credit Union

Founded in 1939, America First Credit Union is a Utah-based institution, where most of its branches can be found. The credit union has moved up from seventh largest in 2024 to sixth largest in 2025.

America First has 1.5 million members with more than $20 billion worth of deposits. Membership is open primarily to those who live, work, worship or attend school in Salt Lake, Utah and Juab Counties, but it’s also open to those who reside in portions of Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho and Oregon.

Assets : $22.8 billion

: $22.8 billion Headquarters : Riverdale, Utah

: Riverdale, Utah Members: 1.5 million

7. Mountain America Credit Union

Making a two-rank leap from ninth largest in 2024 to seventh largest in 2025, Mountain America is a credit union located mostly in the west. It has more than 1.3 million members and holds more than $19 billion in deposits. The credit union has more than 100 branches in Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Montana.

Membership eligibility is mostly limited to those living in select parts of Utah, but membership can also be extended to family and household members. Additionally, employees and volunteers of select organizations are eligible to join.

Assets : $21.5 billion

: $21.5 billion Headquarters : Sandy, Utah

: Sandy, Utah Members: 1.3 million

8. Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union was the sixth largest credit union in 2024 but is now the eighth largest in 2025. It was chartered in 1933 and today, it serves more than 1.1 million members and has more than $18 billion in total deposits. The credit union offers a full range of financial products, including deposit and loan products, and maintains 63 branches scattered throughout California.

Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in California. Non-Californians may also become members if a family member or domestic partner is a current member or if they are a member of a Select Employee Group.

Assets : $20.5 billion

: $20.5 billion Headquarters : Sacramento, California

: Sacramento, California Members: 1.1 million

9. Alliant Credit Union

Moving down one spot from eighth largest in 2024 to ninth largest in 2025, Alliant Credit Union has more than 900,000 members and holds almost $16 billion in deposits. The online-only credit union doesn’t maintain any branches.

Anyone can become an Alliant member. You can join if you’re a current or retired employee of certain businesses and organizations that partner with Alliant in the U.S. Membership is also open to people who live or work in one of the communities near the company’s headquarters in Chicago. But if none of those things apply to you, you can become eligible to join the credit union by becoming an Alliant Credit Union Foundation digital inclusion advocate with a $5 donation to the foundation, which the credit union will make on your behalf.

Assets : $19.9 billion

: $19.9 billion Headquarters : Chicago, IL

: Chicago, IL Members: approx. 924,900

10. Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is based out of Florida and its branches are mostly located in Florida. The credit union has more than $16 billion in total deposits. You can become a member if you live, work, attend school or participate in religious activities in the counties served by Suncoast Credit Union. Alumni of Florida College are also eligible.

Assets: $18.8 billion

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida

Members: 1.3 million

Bottom Line

Credit unions have experienced significant growth in recent years, with the top 10 holding billions of dollars in assets and serving millions of members. While eligibility requirements vary, anyone can find a local credit union to join and take advantage of its full financial products and services.