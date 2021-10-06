Best personal loans for excellent credit in January 2024

Best for excellent credit
4.7
Bankrate Rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
*Your loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length, and your credit profile. Excellent credit is required to qualify for lowest rates. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are .50% points higher. Subject to credit approval.
Pros
- Rate beat program
- Accredited customer service
- Competitive rates
Cons
- No preapproval
- High minimum loan amount of $5,000
- No due date flexibility
OVERVIEW
LightStream is Truist’s online lending platform. Its application process only takes a few minutes to complete and borrowers can get the funds the same day they’re approved.
WHO IT'S FOR
Borrowers with excellent credit who are financing a large expense.
WHY WE LIKE IT
Its loan terms range from two to 12 years for most loans, which means you can take longer to pay off your loan and benefit from lower monthly payments.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Longer repayment terms
- Fast approval
- Autopay discounts
Time to receive funds:
- None
Same day if approved before 2:30pm EST, Mon-FriRequirements:
- Good-to-excellent credit profile
- Several years of mixed credit
- Assets or savings
- Stable, sufficient income
- Few reported delinquencies