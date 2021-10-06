Best personal loans for excellent credit in January 2024

Jan 09, 2024

Best for excellent credit

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k- $100K
Term: 2-7 yrs*
Min credit score
695
PERSONAL LOANS

Upstart: BEST FOR LOW INTEREST RATES

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.40- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Achieve: BEST FOR PEOPLE WITH AN EXCELLENT CREDIT CO-SIGNER

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
620
PERSONAL LOANS

Citi® Personal Loan: BEST FOR NO FEES

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
10.49- 19.49%
Loan amount
$2k- $30K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
720
PERSONAL LOANS

LendingClub: BEST LOAN FOR LIMITED CREDIT HISTORY

4.1

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.57- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Happy Money: BEST FOR ADDITIONAL MEMBER BENEFITS

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
11.72- 17.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

BEST FOR TOP-RATED APP

4.5

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.95- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $35K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
550
PERSONAL LOANS

Upgrade: BEST FOR CO-BORROWERS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49- 35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Best Egg: BEST FOR QUICK FUNDING

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

PenFed: BEST FOR SMALL LOANS

4.8

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 17.99%
Loan amount
$600- $50K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
PERSONAL LOANS

PNC: BEST FOR IN-PERSON SERVICE

5.0

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
5.99- 28.69%
with autopay
Loan amount
$1k- $35K
Term: 0.5-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Prosper: BEST FOR JOINT APPLICATIONS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
On This Page

Bankrate breaking news insight about excellent credit personal loans 

As mortgage rates continue to rise, excellent credit borrowers may be eligible for personal loan rates as low as home equity loans. If you don’t want to tie up your home’s equity with a loan, consider a personal loan instead. You’ll get the benefit of a fixed rate and receive money in a lump sum just like a home equity loan, without attaching any extra debt to your home. 

How to compare excellent credit lenders

Gathert quotes from at least three lenders before applying for a personal loan so you can choose the best personal loan option for your situation. When comparing lenders, keep these factors in mind:

  1. Approval requirements. Every lender sets its own rules for approving potential borrowers. Requirements often include minimum credit scores and minimum income levels.
  2. Interest rates. The lowest advertised rate is never guaranteed, so get prequalified to see your real rates. Calculate any loan fees into the overall cost of the loan to get a better idea of which loan will be most affordable.
  3. Loan amounts. Lenders generally offer a range of loan amounts. Some lenders specialize in larger loan amounts while others focus on smaller loan sizes.
  4. Repayment options. Personal loan lenders usually offer multiple repayment terms, typically ranging from one year to seven years. If you're borrowing a lot of money, find lenders with long repayment terms to decrease your monthly payment. If you have a smaller loan, a shorter repayment term will cut back on the amount of interest you pay overall.
  5. Customer service. Investigate each company's customer service options. See if the lender offers in-person services, phone support, web support, apps or tools so you can contact the lender with questions about your personal loan.

Compare personal loans for excellent credit

LENDER BEST FOR ESTIMATED APR LOAN AMOUNTS TERM LENGTHS MIN CREDIT SCORE
LightStream Flexible use of loan funds 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay $5,000-100,000 2-7 years 695
Upgrade Co-borrowers 8.49%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 2-7 years 600
Best Egg Quick funding 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 640
Achieve People with an excellent credit co-signer 7.99%-35.99% $5,000-$50,000 2-5 years 620
Avant Top rated app 9.95%-35.99% $2,000-$35,000 1-5 years 550
Upstart Low interest rates 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 3-5 years No requirement
SoFi Extra features 8.99%-25.81% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 680
PenFed Small loans 7.99%-17.99% $600-$50,000 1-5 years 700
TD Bank Convenience 8.99%-23.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 700
PNC Bank In-person service Varies by ZIP code $1,000-$35,000 6 months to 5 years Not Specified
Prosper Joint applications 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2-5 years 600
LendingClub Financial education benefits 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 3-5 years 600
Happy Money Additional member benefits 11.72%-17.99% $5,000-$40,000 2-5 years 640

How we choose our best excellent credit loan lenders

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability

    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that flexibility to change payment due dates. 

  • Checkmark
    Availability

    In this category, we evaluate minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time.

  • Checkmark

    Customer experience

    This category covers customer service hours, and whether online applications, online account access or mobile apps are available.

  • Checkmark
    Transparency

    For this factor, we consider how well information like credit requirements, rates, fees and prequalification offers is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. 

What to know about excellent credit personal loans

An excellent-credit loan is a personal loan made for people with credit scores above 800. Excellent is the strongest credit tier, and personal loan lenders are much more likely to approve applications from excellent-credit borrowers. If you have excellent credit, you're also likely to receive the best interest rates, highest loan limits and most competitive terms.

Pros and cons of excellent credit personal loans

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Lower interest rates than credit cards.
  • No need to put up an asset, as most are unsecured.
  • Interest and repayment terms are fixed, so your monthly payment stays the same.
  • Can boost your credit score with on-time payments.
  • They add to your credit mix.
  • Flexibility to use the funds in a variety of ways.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Origination fees can add to the cost of borrowing.
  • Paying late or missing payments can damage your credit.
  • Interest can’t be avoided, unlike with a zero-percent interest card.
  • Potentially increases your debt-to-income ratio.
  • You can’t borrow as you go — funds are disbursed in a lump sum.

Average personal loan rates for excellent credit

The average personal loan rate for excellent credit is 10.3 percent to 12.5 percent APR. However, with some lenders, your rate could be much lower. In fact, some of the lenders profiled offer rates below 7 percent.

Estimated APR by FICO credit score ranges

CATEGORY CREDIT SCORE PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE IN THIS CATEGORY ESTIMATED APR
Excellent 800-850 21% 10.30%-12.50%
Very good 740-799 25% 10.30%-12.50%
Good 670-739 21% 13.50%-15.50%
Fair 580-669 17% 17.80%-19.90%
Very poor 300-579 16% 28.50%-32.00%
Source: ExperianBankrate

Alternatives to personal loans for excellent credit users

Home equity loans or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs)

Both home equity loans and HELOCs allow you to tap into your equity to get the funds you need. The main difference between these two is that with a home equity loan, you get a fixed amount, disbursed in a lump sum. HELOCs, on the other hand, work like credit cards, where you can withdraw, pay off and reuse the credit line as you see fit. These loans are best suited if you need a larger amount.

Both of these options can offer lower interest rates than personal loans as they are backed by your property. On the downside, you could risk foreclosure if you default on the loan, and the approval and funding process can take significantly longer than with a personal loan.

Zero-percent credit card

If you have excellent credit, you’ll probably have no issue qualifying for a credit card with a 0 percent introductory rate. With these cards, you avoid paying interest altogether if you pay off your balance before the 0 percent offer ends — typically between 12 to 15 months, depending on the issuer.

401(k) loan

If you have a 401(k) account, you could borrow up to $50,000 or 50 percent of your vested balance with a 401(k) loan. Benefits of a 401(k) loan include no credit check and getting the funds relatively quickly,here are also some cons to them. For one, you could face a tax penalty from the IRS if you fail to pay it off on time, as it will count as an early distribution. You may also have less time to pay it off if you leave your employer.

Frequently asked questions about excellent credit personal loans