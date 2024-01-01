reviews

PNC Bank personal loans: 2024 Review

Written by
Rebecca Betterton
Edited by
Hannah Smith
Updated on Jan. 1, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

At a glance

4.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
5.0
Affordability
4.9
Customer Experience
5.0
Transparency
3.5

About Bankrate Score

PNC Bank provides unsecured personal installment loans with fixed rates that vary by location. While borrowers don’t need an existing relationship with PNC to get a loan, those with a PNC checking account who opt for automatic loan payments receive a discount on their interest rate.

Moneybag
Loan amount $1,000 – $35,000
Rates
APR from Varies by zip
Clock Wait
Term lengths 6 months to 60 months
This lender is best for borrowers who want to bank in person.

Find personal loan offers in 2 minutes or less

Choose your loan amount and answer a few questions to see personalized offers.

Find my best rates

Best for borrowers who want to bank in person

PNC Bank is best for borrowers who prefer an in-person application and customer service. The bank has over 2,600 U.S. locations and approximately 60,000 PNC and partner-affiliated ATMs across the nation, making it the ideal option for those who want the option of an in-person lending experience. 

PNC pros and cons

There are many advantages to taking out a PNC personal loan, especially for people who have an existing banking relationship with the lender. However, there are drawbacks to be aware of. Here's what to be aware of before signing on the dotted line.

PROS

  • Checkmark

    Minimal fees.

  • Checkmark

    Perks for PNC Bank customers.

  • Checkmark

    Co-borrowers allowed.

CONS

  • Close X

    Products vary by location.

  • Close X

    May have to visit a branch to receive funds.

  • Close X

    Smaller loan maximum.

Do you qualify?

PNC doesn't disclose many of its eligibility requirements, but borrowers with solid credit and high income have the highest rates of approval and receive the most competitive loan terms. In general, people who have credit scores that are at least in the high 600s and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) under 36 percent are most likely to get approved. 

On top of meeting the financial requirements, applicants must be 18 years old to apply, show proof of income and must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to qualify.

What PNC doesn't allow loan funds to be used for

PNC doesn't allow its personal loans to be used for post-secondary education expenses or to refinance student loan debt. Its personal loans also can't be used to finance illegal activities, investments or certain business-related expenses.

How this lender compares

logo
4.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
Varies by zip
Loan Amount
$1,000 – $35,000
Term Length
6 months to 60 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
logo
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.99% – 23.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000 – $50,000
Term Length
36 to 60 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate
logo
4.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.49% - 24.49%
Loan Amount
$3,000 - $100,000
Term Length
12 - 84 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate

PNC vs. TD Bank

Personal loans from PNC and TD Bank carry similar repayment terms and loan maximums, but TD Bank's minimum amount is higher. Unlike TD Bank, PNC does not offer a rate checking tool — so you'll want to consider prequalifying with TD Bank to see your predicted rates and eligibility odds before formally applying with PNC.

Read a full comparison of PNC vs. TD Bank

PNC vs. Wells Fargo

Borrowers with a higher credit score or longer credit history may want to look at Wells Fargo's options when comparing the two banks. Wells Fargo also offers a rate discount of up to 0.50 percent to borrowers with a qualifying existing account — more than the 0.25 percent autopay discount offered by PNC Bank.

Read a full comparison of PNC vs. Wells Fargo

PNC: In the details

Loan Amount
$1,000 – $35,000
APR from
Varies by zip
Term lengths
6 months to 60 months

What we like and what we don’t like

Minimal fees and discounts for existing customers can be overshadowed by being required to visit a branch in person in some cases.

What we like

  • Minimal fees: Borrowers don't have to pay application, origination or prepayment fees on PNC personal loans.
  • Perks for PNC Bank customers: If you already have a PNC checking account, you can earn a 0.25 percent discount on your loan APR by setting up automatic payments.
  • Co-borrowers allowed: Unlike some traditional banks, PNC permits co-applicants on personal installment loans.

What we don't like

  • Products vary by location: Your location determines which APRs and repayment terms you’re eligible for. For some ZIP codes, this information is hard to come by on the PNC website.
  • May have to visit a branch to receive funds: Depending on your location, you may need to visit a branch in order to sign your loan documents, an inconvenience that many online-only lenders have eliminated
  • Smaller loan maximum: PNC offers personal loan maximums of up to $35,000 which pales in comparison to other banks, some of which offer maximums of over $100,000 for the most creditworthy applicants.

How to contact PNC

There are multiple ways to get in contact with PNC, either by phone or through an in-person appointment. Its customer care phone number is 800-762-2265. You can talk to a representative Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. 

PNC also offers a mobile app for iOS and Android devices so you can manage your account while on the go.

How to apply for a personal loan with PNC

You can apply for an unsecured personal loan from PNC through its website, by phone or in person at a branch. The fastest way to start the process is by using the online application.

In order to apply online, you’ll need to provide:

  • Your full name, Social Security number and date of birth.
  • Your driver’s license, state-issued photo ID or U.S. passport.
  • Your current address and previous address if you’ve lived at your current address for fewer than two years.
  • Your annual income and any additional income you’d like PNC to consider.
  • The dollar amount you’d like to borrow.

In order to apply with a co-signer you'll need to provide:

  • Their current employer.
  • Their annual income.

If you’re already an account holder, PNC will prefill the application for you. Those applying with a co-applicant will need to provide their co-applicant’s current employer and annual income as well. 

There is limited information available online about the approval process. However, borrowers in some states may need to visit a branch to sign loan closing documents before receiving funding.

Features and additional perks

PNC offers additional perks to its existing customers, like a 0.25 percent interest reduction for those who set up autopay from a PNC checking account. However, there are perks for those who haven't banked with the company, like its financial hardship program

If you find yourself unexpectedly unable to make your loan payments due to life changing events like a sudden loss of income or employment, PNC offers financial assistance to help you get back on track. If you qualify, a representative will work with you to find the best repayment solution for your financial situation.

Fees and penalties

PNC keeps fees to a minimum. It has no origination fee and no prepayment penalty for its unsecured loans. However, it does charge a late payment fee that varies based on location. Keep in mind that those who don’t have a checking account at PNC or decide not to enroll in automatic payments will not qualify for the 0.25 percent interest rate reduction.

PNC frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates PNC

Overall Score 4.6 Explanation
Availability 5.0 This lender offers very fast funding and approval.
Affordability 4.9 The starting APR is lower than average and there are few fees.
Customer Experience 5.0 The app and accessible customer service hours make it easy to manage your loan.
Transparency 3.5 The lack of information listed out can leave customers questioning if they meet requirements.

Methodology

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Availability: Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Personal Loans Reviews
Personal Loans

LendingClub

4.4 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Dave Cash Advance App

4.7 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Brigit

4.4 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Affirm

4.4 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

MoneyLion Instacash

4.6 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Afterpay

4.4 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Klarna

4.5 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Klover

4.6 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Empower

4.7 Bankrate Score
Personal Loans

Apple Pay Later

4.4 Bankrate Score