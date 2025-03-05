Key takeaways Wells Fargo is the best option for lower rates if you are a pre-existing customer.

PNC Bank is the best option for shorter repayment terms and co-borrower options.

When comparing these personal loan lenders, consider your pre-existing relationship with the lender, what size loan you need and whether you plan to apply with a co-borrower.

If you are looking for a personal loan from an established bank, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo are two solid options. While it can be better to borrow from the bank you already have an existing relationship with, you should carefully compare and contrast both options to ensure you’re getting the most out of your loan.

Wells Fargo vs. PNC at a glance

Wells Fargo PNC Bank Bankrate score 4.6 4.2 Better for Serving customer needs Small loan amounts Loan amounts $3,000–$100,000 $1,000–$35,000 APRs 6.99%-24.49% 7.89%-24.74% Loan term lengths 12–84 months 6–60 months Fees Late fee Late fee Minimum credit score Not Specified Not Specified Time to funding 1-3 business days Within a few business days

Best for existing customers Wells Fargo personal loans Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Low fees. High loan amounts. Same-day credit approvals Cons No cosigner or joint applicant options. Must be an existing Wells Fargo customer. Not available in 14 U.S. states.



Best for short-term personal loans PNC Bank personal loans Bankrate’s view Caret Down Icon

Pros & cons Caret Down Icon Pros Few fees. Co-borrowers allowed. Benefits for existing customers. Cons Smaller loan maximum. Loan details vary by location. Vague approval requirements.



How to choose between Wells Fargo and PNC Bank

Figure out what you need most from a personal loan when deciding between lenders. Consider these differences between Wells Fargo and PNC Bank personal loans.

APR range

Both lenders offer similar rate ranges, but Wells Fargo offers a slightly lower starting rate. PNC Bank has rates ranging from 7.89 percent to 24.74 percent. Wells Fargo’s rates start at 6.99 percent and go up to 24.49 percent.

Minimum credit score

Neither lender specifies a minimum credit score requirement to qualify for a personal loan. However, the standard requirement for personal loans is a credit score of at least 580, with some lenders requiring a higher minimum.

Repayment terms

You’ll find flexible timelines to pay off your loan at both lenders. However, PNC Bank offers shorter repayment options with terms ranging from 6 to 60 months. Wells Fargo offers the option for slightly longer repayment terms, but the lender doesn’t have options that are quite as short as PNC. Wells Fargo’s repayment terms range from 12 to 84 months.

Loan amount

Wells Fargo is one of the top lenders for large loan amounts. While most lenders allow applicants to borrow up to $50,000 — or just $35,000 with PNC — Wells Fargo has a maximum of $100,000.

Fees

Both Wells Fargo and PNC offer minimal fees and discounts to their customers. Neither lender charges an origination fee, but they do charge fees for late payments.

Bottom line: Which lender is better?

Wells Fargo and PNC Bank both offer valuable benefits, competitive rates and flexible repayment options, but neither is a one-size-fits-all option. Wells Fargo is best if you already have an account and believe you can qualify for lower rates. PNC is better if you need a smaller loan and are willing to visit a branch to apply. PNC also stands out for allowing you to apply with a co-borrower .

Compare lenders before applying