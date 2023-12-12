At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

PNC Bank and TD Bank are large regional banks offering personal loans. TD Bank offers a wide range of financial products and serves almost 10 million consumers and has physical locations mostly along the East Coast. PNC Bank has over 2,600 physical locations across the U.S. and offers personal loans, though it doesn’t provide much detail. Both also offer several lending products in addition to personal loans, including auto loans, student loans and credit cards.

PNC Bank and TD Bank are both good options for personal loans. The best choice will likely come down to where you live, but TD Bank does have an advantage over PNC Bank because it offers larger loans and more transparency.

PNC Bank vs. TD Bank at a glance

PNC and TD Bank offer similar minimum loan amounts. But there are some key differences to consider, like loan amounts, repayment terms and funding speed.

PNC Bank TD Bank Bankrate Score 4.6 4.7 Better for Applying with a co-borrower, shorter loan terms Fast funding, larger loan amount Loan amounts $1,000-$35,000 $2,000-$50,000 APRs Varies by ZIP code 8.99%-23.99% (with autopay and direct deposit discount) Loan term lengths 6-60 months 36-60 months Fees Late fee Late payment fee of $10 or 5% of the amount due, whichever is less

Document stamp fee (Florida residents only) Minimum credit score Not specified 700 Time to funding Within three business days As quick as the next business day

PNC Bank personal loans

Pros Autopay discount.

Wide range of terms available.

Joint loans available. Cons Higher maximum rate.

Slower funding speed.

Product availability varies by state.

PNC bank offers unsecured bank loans up to $35,000. It offers flexible repayment terms — six months to five years, making it a good option for borrowers regardless of whether they’re seeking a short- or long-term loan.

PNC also allows applicants to apply with a co-borrower, which may help increase your approval odds if you only just meet its minimum eligibility criteria.

However, a downside is that PNC has a higher maximum rate in some locations. For instance, when we checked the rates for a Houston ZIP code, the maximum APR listed was 31.49 percent. You may also face a lower maximum amount depending on where you live.

TD Bank personal loans

Pros Low APR range.

Fast funding.

Higher loan amount. Cons Need good credit to qualify.

Doesn’t allow co-borrower applications.

Not available in all states.

TD Bank offers a Fit TD loan, an unsecured personal loan option designed for borrowers with good credit — the minimum credit score is 700. Applicants can choose from loans between $2,000 to $50,000. Plus, TD Bank doesn’t charge an origination fee. Once approved, you can receive funds as soon as the next business day.

That said, TD Bank loans do have some drawbacks. A significant con is that it’s only available in 19 states. Another disadvantage is that, unlike PNC Bank, TD Bank doesn’t allow applicants to apply with a co-borrower.

How to choose between PNC and TD Bank

While PNC Bank and TD Bank are both top lenders, they’re not right for everyone. PNC is a better fit if you want a reliable bank that offers joint applications. TD Bank is a better fit if you need a larger loan or a quicker funding process.

PNC Bank is better for applying with a co-applicant

If you want to apply with a co-borrower to increase your approval chances, PNC is a better fit. TD Bank doesn’t accept joint applications, and a co-borrower could help you qualify for a larger loan amount or a lower APR.

PNC Bank may also be a better choice if you want a repayment term that is shorter than 36 months. PNC offers repayment terms as short as six months — which is rare in the personal loan space. Choosing a shorter term results in higher monthly payments, but you pay less interest overall. Ultimately, you will need to pick a repayment term that balances the amount of interest you pay with an affordable monthly payment.

TD Bank is best for fast funding

If you’re approved for a loan with TD Bank, you can receive funds as quickly as the next business day — two days sooner than the average funding time for PNC Bank. This makes TD Bank a better fit if you need money for an emergency.

In addition, TD Bank may be a better option if you want a better rate depending on your credit. Its maximum rate is 23.99 percent with autopay, while PNC Bank’s maximum rate is 31.49 percent in some locations. TD Bank also offers larger loans in general. And since it doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty, you can technically pay off your loan in six months — even if your term is significantly longer.

However, its limited availability may mean otherwise qualified borrowers aren’t eligible. If you live outside its serviced region or don’t meet its high minimum credit score requirement, you may want to stick with PNC Bank or another lender.

Compare lenders before applying

PNC Bank and TD bank are both good options to consider if you need an unsecured personal loan. That said, if you prefer a repayment term that’s less than 36 months, PNC Bank might be a better option. If you want to borrow more than $35,000 or want to receive funds faster, TD Bank better matches your borrowing needs.

Before you submit an application with either lender, prequalify with them to get estimated rates and terms. Also, compare other lenders to ensure you’re making the best decision for your finances.