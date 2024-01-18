At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

If you’re looking for a personal loan, both American Express and Wells Fargo are well-established options. American Express has been providing financial products to customers since 1850, and Wells Fargo started in 1852 to help customers manage their money well.

In terms of personal loans, American Express is the best option for low APRs while Wells Fargo offers larger loan amounts.

American Express vs. Wells Fargo at a glance

Wells Fargo and American Express both offer personal loans, but they differ in APRs, loan term lengths and loan amounts.

American Express Wells Fargo Bankrate Score 4.4 4.4 Better for Lowest APR Large loan amounts Loan amounts $3,500-$40,000 $3,000-$100,000 APRs From 5.98% 8.49%-24.49% Loan term lengths Not specified 12-84 months Fees Late payment fee Late payment fee Minimum credit score Not specified Not specified Time to funding Typically 3-5 business days Typically 1-3 business days

American Express personal loans Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros No upfront fees. Quick loan decision. Fully online process. Cons No in-person service. Only available to cardholders. High loan amount minimum. Pros No upfront fees. Quick loan decision. Fully online process. Cons No in-person service. Only available to cardholders. High loan amount minimum.



Wells Fargo personal loans Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros High loan amounts. Flexible repayment terms. Same day credit approvals. Cons Loans only offered to current customers. No specified credit score minimum. Only has locations in 37 states. Pros High loan amounts. Flexible repayment terms. Same day credit approvals. Cons Loans only offered to current customers. No specified credit score minimum. Only has locations in 37 states.



How to choose between American Express and Wells Fargo

Both American Express and Wells Fargo offer personal loan options to pre-existing customers. This may limit your eligibility, but if you’re looking to open an account with one over the other, both lenders have different strengths. Choose Wells Fargo for larger loans, but stick with American Express if you want to score the lowest possible APR.

Choose Wells Fargo for large loan amounts

Wells Fargo wins out against American Express for the highest loan amount. American Express offers loans up to $40,000, while Wells Fargo has loans as large as $100,000. This is higher than American Express and higher than many other lenders offer. If you are looking for a large personal loan, Wells Fargo is the best option.

Choose American Express for most competitive APR

On the flipside, American Express offers the lowest APR between the two lenders. American Express APRs start as low as 5.89 percent. Rates for a Wells Fargo personal loan start at 7.49 percent. That’s a difference of almost a full two percentage points. If you are looking to save the most money on your loan over time, choose American Express.

Compare lenders before applying

Getting a personal loan costs money. The interest rate, loan fees and repayment terms all add up to create the cost of the loan. Make sure you are getting the best deal by comparing multiple lenders. Look at both traditional lending and online lending options. You may find you can get the best deal with a lender you already bank with.