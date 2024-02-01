Axos vs. LendingClub: Which offers better personal loans?
Axos Bank and LendingClub offer unsecured personal loans to consumers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Based in San Diego, Axos Bank is an online financial institution offering innovative digital banking solutions. LendingClub also operates online and offers lending, banking and investing solutions.
Both are ideal for borrowers with at least fair credit, but LendingClub affords you more flexibility when applying.
Axos Bank vs. LendingClub at a glance
Axos Bank and LendingClub feature unsecured personal loans with generous loan limits. Still, each comes with variances to remember when deciding which works best for your financial situation.
|Axos Bank
|LendingClub
|Bankrate Score
|4.5
|4.3
|Better for
|Fast funding
|Applicants with a co-borrower
|Loan amounts
|$7,000-$50,000
|$1,000-$40,000
|APRs
|11.79%-20.84%
|9.57%-35.99%
|Loan term lengths
|36-72 months
|24-60 months
|Fees
|
|
|Minimum credit score
|700
|Not specified
|Time to funding
|As soon as the same day
|Within two days
Axos Bank personal loans
-
Pros
- Online prequalification with soft inquiry.
- Refinancing available.
- Same-day funding.
Cons
- Origination fee.
- Good or excellent credit required.
- High minimum rate compared to other lenders.
-
LendingClub personal loans
-
Pros
- Co-borrowers permitted.
- Rapid approvals.
- Allows due date adjustment.
Cons
- Origination fee.
- Minimum credit score not specified.
- Steep maximum APR.
-
How to choose between Axos Bank and LendingClub
Both lenders prohibit loan proceeds from being used to fund investments or cover higher education expenses or costs associated with illegal activity.
Axos Bank has larger loans
LendingClub limits loans to $40,000, but it could work if you seek a small loan. However, borrowers needing more funding may find Axos Bank is the better choice.
Loan amounts of up to $50,000 are available, and you could receive the proceeds the same day. You could also enjoy lower borrowing costs since the maximum APR is significantly lower than LendingClub. Plus, the repayment periods are lengthier, which helps lower the monthly payments. Be mindful that extending the loan term means you’ll pay more in interest over the life of the loan.
LendingClub allows joint borrowers
Co-signers for personal loans aren’t permitted with either lender. However, you can get a joint personal loan with LendingClub. It allows you to apply with a co-borrower, and the lender evaluates income and credit information for both applicants to make a decision.
However, adding a joint borrower with Axos Bank isn’t an option. You’ll need to qualify on your own with a credit score of 700 and higher and a source of verifiable income.
Compare lenders before applying
Axos Bank and LendingClub are worth considering if you need an unsecured personal loan. You can access more funding with Axos Bank, but LendingClub is the better option if you want to apply with a co-borrower. Axos Bank also features longer loan terms than LendingClub, with lower origination fees.
However, you may want to lean more towards LendingClub if you have a lower credit score. Or, if your score is on the higher end, you could still snag a more competitive interest rate with this lender since its minimum APR is slightly lower.
Get prequalified with both to make the best decision for your finances. Also, use Bankrate’s personal loan online prequalification tool to explore comparable options that could work better for you.
