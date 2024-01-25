At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Earnest and LendingClub are both bigger names in the online personal loan space. While they each offer competitive options for borrowers with good credit, they may not be the best choice if you have excellent credit.

Still, they are worth looking into while comparing your options. Earnest is a great way to do just that — and it may help you find a competitive loan. And although LendingClub has a high APR, it can still be good if you’ve exhausted other, less expensive options.

Earnest vs. LendingClub at a glance

Earnest works with lenders that offer a wide range of loan amounts and terms. However, it means extra steps — something you can avoid by working with a direct lender like LendingClub.

Earnest LendingClub Bankrate Score 3.7 4.3 Better for Comparing multiple lenders Midsize loans Loan amounts $1,000-$250,000 $1,000-$40,000 APRs Varies by lender 9.57%-35.99% Loan term lengths 6-144 months 24-60 months Fees None 3%-8% origination fee Minimum credit score 680 600 Time to funding As soon as the next business day Within four days

Earnest personal loans Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Learn more in our Bankrate review Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Joint applications accepted. Wide range of loan options. Quick approval process. Cons Not a direct lender. Good credit required. Approval not guaranteed. Pros Joint applications accepted. Wide range of loan options. Quick approval process. Cons Not a direct lender. Good credit required. Approval not guaranteed.

Bankrate's view Caret Down

LendingClub personal loans Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Learn more in our Bankrate review Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Joint applications accepted. Flexible due dates. Low starting amount. Cons Slower funding timeline. High origination fees. Starting APR is not competitive. Pros Joint applications accepted. Flexible due dates. Low starting amount. Cons Slower funding timeline. High origination fees. Starting APR is not competitive.

Bankrate's view Caret Down

How to choose between Earnest and LendingClub

Earnest and LendingClub offer different services. If you’re interested in comparing multiple options at once, use Earnest. If you want a one-and-done experience, LendingClub is a good direct lender for borrowers with bad or fair credit.

Earnest is better for comparing multiple lenders

Earnest is best if you are new to personal loans. As a matching platform, it can help you see what loans you could qualify for, which makes the comparison process much simpler.

You will still have to provide additional information to the lender you are matched with to confirm your loan, but you can potentially avoid some of the headache that comes with doing the research yourself. And some of its lenders accept co-borrowers, which can help make it easier to find a loan you qualify for.

LendingClub has relatively competitive midsize loans

LendingClub does have higher rates — and a high origination fee — but its flexible payment schedule may make up for that. Plus, there’s no guarantee you won’t face similar rates and other fees with a lender you find through Earnest.

You likely won’t snag the best APR on the market, but LendingClub can still be a less expensive option than many other lenders if you have fair credit. Combined with the ability to add a co-borrower to your loan, LendingClub is a good choice if you want a direct lender and have already been rejected by lenders with lower rates.

Compare lenders before applying

Earnest can be a useful tool if you aren’t sure what you might qualify for. Since it works with a wide variety of lenders, you can compare multiple personal loans to see what fits you best. But it requires submitting an application with Earnest and then following it up with the lender you are matched with. If you want to skip this step, you can apply with a direct lender like LendingClub.