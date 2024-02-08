Earnest vs. Avant: Which offers better personal loans?
If you have less-than-perfect credit, Earnest and Avant are worth considering when you’re looking for a personal loan. Comparing Avant vs Earnest personal loans, Earnest lets you browse lenders you could qualify for, and some borrowers may be able to qualify for larger loans. Avant primarily works with borrowers with fair credit, although its minimum credit score requirement is low. Both are trusted online companies for personal loans, so consider the costs and time commitment of each before making a final decision.
Earnest vs. Avant at a glance
Earnest is a service that matches borrowers with lenders, which can help you quickly compare options. However, it isn’t upfront about its lenders’ requirements. Avant may be more pricey, but it offers a similarly quick process for borrowers with bad credit.
|Earnest
|Avant
|Bankrate Score
|3.7
|4.7
|Better for
|Comparing multiple lenders
|Borrowers with bad credit
|Loan amounts
|$1,000-$250,000
|$2,000-$35,000
|APRs
|Varies by lender
|9.95%-35.99%
|Loan term lengths
|6 months-12 years
|12-60 months
|Fees
|None
|Up to 9.99% administrative fee
|Minimum credit score
|680
|580
|Time to funding
|Varies by lender
|As soon as the next business day
Earnest personal loans
-
Pros
- Its lenders accept joint applications.
- Wide range of loan options.
- Higher loan amounts.
Cons
- Not a direct lender.
- Good credit required.
- Not guaranteed to find a lender.
-
Avant personal loans
-
Pros
- Accepts bad credit.
- Competitive starting APR.
- Quick approval process.
Cons
- High administrative fee.
- Low maximum loan amount.
- No joint applications.
-
How to choose between Earnest and Avant
Although Earnest is not a direct lender, the lenders in its network may have personal loans similar to those offered by Avant. With entirely online processes, it may make sense to apply with both and see which has the better offer. Yet, in our Avant vs Earnest loan review, there are some key ways to tell which lender you should choose.
Earnest is better for comparing multiple lenders
Earnest is a good option if you are new to borrowing a personal loan or don’t have the best credit. It lets you compare lenders to see what you could qualify for. And with the ability to apply to its lenders with a co-borrower, you may be able to score a lower rate than you could get with Avant. However, it isn’t guaranteed — and some of Earnest’s lenders may charge a higher origination fee, making your loan more expensive.
Avant is better for bad credit
Avant is a good choice if you have bad credit, although it does offer better rates to borrowers with fair or good credit. Avant may have a quicker processing time than Earnest and Avant’s midsize loans are good if you don’t need to borrow much.
Compare lenders before applying
Both Earnest and Avant are good options for midsize loans. It might also be worth it to apply through both to see what rates and terms you can get. But while you may not be able to qualify for the lowest rates if you don’t have good credit, you should still compare more lenders to ensure you are getting the best terms on your personal loan.
