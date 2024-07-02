At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions had five conservatorships/liquidations in 2023, and one so far in 2024.

Similarly, there were five Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) bank failures in 2023 and one bank failure so far this year.

Before this, there were no FDIC bank failures from 2021 to the closure of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10, 2023. Notably, there were no credit union failures directly following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

A credit union that resolves its operational problems can return to its status as member ownership, according to the NCUA. Conservatorships can merge with another NCUA credit union or it can be liquidated by the NCUA.

The below list consists of NCUA conservatorships and liquidations. They are conservatorships, mergers with NCUA assistance, voluntary liquidations and involuntary liquidations between 2012 and 2024.

The NCUA both operates and manages the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF), which like the FDIC, is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The standard share insurance coverage amount is $250,000, according to the NCUA. This is per share owner, per NCUA credit union, for each ownership category.

To find more information on checking and savings accounts, research credit unions in your area.

2012-2024 credit union conservatorships and liquidations

Conservatorships

Credit Union Date closed Status 1st Choice Credit Union, Atlanta, GA 06/14/2024 Active Yonkers Postal Employees Credit Union, Yonkers, NY 07/28/2023 Merged Edinburg Teachers Credit Union, Edinburg, TX 01/27/2023 Released Valwood Park Federal Credit Union, Carrollton, TX 01/20/2023 Active Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union, Richmond, IN 12/12/2022 Merged Mingo County Education Federal Credit Union, Williamson, WV 10/07/2022 Closed O. F. Toalston Federal Credit Union, Logan, WV 10/07/2022 Closed Pomona Postal Federal Credit Union, Pomona, CA 11/05/2021 Merged Empire Financial Federal Credit Union, Jackson, NJ 05/24/2021 Closed Edinburg Teachers Credit Union, Edinburg, Texas 03/26/2021 Released C O Federal Credit Union, Charleston, SC 01/05/2021 Closed Southern Pine Credit Union, Valdosta, GA 06/11/2020 Released Municipal Credit Union, New York 05/17/2019 Released Mid East Tennessee Community Credit Union, Decatur, TN 04/23/2019 Merged Beverly Bus Garage Federal Credit Union, Chicago 03/14/2018 Merged Ukrainian Future Credit Union, Warren, MI 02/23/2018 Merged Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union, Louisville, KY 12/15/2017 Closed LOMTO Federal Credit Union, Woodside, NY 06/26/2017 Closed Citizens Community Credit Union, Devils Lake, ND 06/23/2017 Merged Riverdale Credit Union, Selma, AL 06/22/2017 Closed Community United Federal Credit Union, Waycross, GA 04/20/2017 Merged Shreveport Federal Credit Union, Shreveport, LA 04/13/2017 Closed Melrose Credit Union, Briarwood, NY 02/10/2017 Closed Valley State Credit Union, Saginaw, MI 11/09/2016 Closed Cory Methodist Church Credit Union, Cleveland 02/04/2016 Merged Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union, Clarkston, MI 01/13/2016 Merged Helping Other People Excel Federal Credit Union, Jackson, NJ 10/16/2015 Closed Montauk Credit Union, New York 09/18/2015 Merged Bethex Federal Credit Union, Bronx, NY 09/18/2015 Closed New Bethel Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, VA 04/30/2015 Closed Montgomery County Credit Union, Dayton, OH 04/23/2015 Merged Health One Credit Union, Detroit 05/16/2014 Closed Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union, Parsons, KS 01/24/2014 Closed Bagumbayan Credit Union, Chicago 12/12/2013 Closed Mayfair Federal Credit Union, Philadelphia 11/01/2013 Closed PEF Federal Credit Union, Highland Heights, OH 06/21/2013 Closed First Kingdom Community Credit Union, Selma, AL 05/16/2013 Closed NCP Community Development Federal Credit Union, Norfolk, VA 02/08/2013 Closed Trinity Credit Union, Trinidad, CO 07/27/2012 Merged Telesis Community Credit Union, Chatsworth, CA 03/23/2012 Closed A M Community Credit Union, Kenosha, WI 02/17/2012 Closed People for People Development Credit Union, Philadelphia 01/06/2012 Closed

Mergers with NCUA assistance

Credit Union Date closed Status Bay Ridge Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn, NY 10/01/2018 Merged Good Street Baptist Church Federal Credit Union, Dallas 11/30/2017 Merged Eaton Employees Credit Union, Spencer, IA 11/30/2017 Merged Tri-Rivers Federal Credit Union, Montgomery, AL 10/31/2017 Merged MADCO Credit Union, Edwardsville, IL 08/31/2017 Merged Love Gospel Assembly Federal Credit Union, Bronx, NY 07/31/2017 Merged Anchor Seven Federal Credit Union, Jacksonville, FL 11/01/2016 Merged Cory Methodist Church Credit Union, Cleveland 09/01/2016 Merged Immanuel Baptist Church Federal Credit Union, New Haven, CT 08/17/2016 Merged Community Trust Federal Credit Union, Apopka, FL 01/01/2016 Merged Northwest Baptist Credit Union, Seattle 10/01/2015 Merged Quemado Federal Credit Union, Quemado, TX 09/30/2015 Merged 65 Family Federal Credit Union, New York 07/01/2015 Merged Kolmar NY Employees Federal Credit Union, Port Jervis, NY 07/01/2015 Merged New Mexico Correctional Employees Federal Credit Union, Santa Fe, NM 02/01/2015 Merged Macon County School Employees Federal Credit Union, Decatur, IL 08/31/2014 Merged Tombstone Federal Credit Union, Tombstone, AZ 05/01/2014 Merged Oldham Family Alliance Federal Credit Union, Baltimore 03/31/2014 Merged Union Settlement Federal Credit Union, New York 03/14/2014 Merged Jayhawk Federal Credit Union, Lawrence, KS 02/28/2014 Merged S J H Employees’ Credit Union, Springfield, IL 12/01/2013 Merged Southside Credit Union, San Antonio 11/30/2013 Merged Greater Oregon Federal Credit Union, Burns, OR 08/05/2013 Merged Zane Trace Federal Credit Union, Zanesville, OH 06/30/2013 Merged El Barrio Federal Credit Union, New York 11/16/2012 Merged CR Community First, Eagle Butte, SD 09/04/2012 Merged Branch 825 NALC Credit Union, Oak Brook, IL 06/30/2012 Merged California Pacific Federal Credit Union, Concord, CA 05/24/2012 Merged C.D. Federal Credit Union, Concord, CA 05/24/2012 Merged H.A.A. Federal Credit Union, Houston 03/31/2012 Merged H.B.E. Credit Union, Seward, NE 02/26/2012 Merged Kunia Federal Credit Union, Waipahu, HI 01/06/2012 Merged

Voluntary liquidations

Credit Union Date closed Status New Bethel Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, VA 08/05/2015 Closed Bagumbayan Credit Union, Chicago 01/21/2014 Closed First Kingdom Community Federal Credit Union, Selma, AL 05/31/2013 Closed

Involuntary liquidations

Credit Union Date closed Status Inter-American Federal Credit Union, Brooklyn, NY 03/08/2023 Closed O. F. Toalston Federal Credit Union, Logan, WV 11/15/2022 Closed Mingo County Education Federal Credit Union, Williamson, WV 11/15/2022 Closed Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union, Paducah, KY 09/30/2022 Closed Empire Financial Federal Credit Union, New York, NY 03/04/2022 Closed Portsmouth Schools Federal Credit Union, Portsmouth, VA 12/30/2021 Closed C O Federal Credit Union, Charleston, SC 09/17/2021 Closed Defense Logistics Federal Credit Union, Dover, NJ 07/01/2021 Closed Indianapolis Newspaper Federal Credit Union, Indianapolis, IN 03/31/2021 Closed IBEW Local Union 712 Federal Credit Union, Beaver, PA 05/29/2020 Closed CBS Employees Federal Credit Union, Studio City, CA 03/29/2019 Closed Radio, Television and Communication Federal Credit Union, Staten Island, NY 10/12/2018 Closed LOMTO Federal Credit Union, Woodside, NY 09/30/2018 Closed Melrose Credit Union, Briarwood, NY 08/31/2018 Closed Greater Christ Baptist Church Credit Union, Detroit 07/31/2018 Closed Louisville Metro Police Officers Credit Union, Louisville, Kentucky 06/29/2018 Closed First Jersey Credit Union, Wayne, NJ 02/28/2018 Closed St. Elizabeth’s Credit Union, Chicago 01/30/2018 Closed Riverdale Credit Union, Selma, AL 12/04/2017 Closed New York State Employees Federal Credit Union, NY 10/27/2017 Closed Shreveport Federal Credit Union, Shreveport, LA 10/02/2017 Closed Valley State Credit Union, Saginaw, MI 03/31/2017 Closed Florida Conference AME Church (FCAMEC) Federal Credit Union, Tallahassee, FL 03/17/2017 Closed First African Baptist Church Federal Credit Union, Sharon Hill, PA 11/29/2016 Closed Servco Federal Credit Union, Bensalem, PA 04/05/2016 Closed Cardozo Lodge Federal Credit Union, Bensalem, PA 04/05/2016 Closed Chester Upland School Employees Federal Credit Union, Chester, PA 04/05/2016 Closed Triangle Interests % Service Center Federal Credit Union, Bensalem, PA 04/05/2016 Closed Electrical Inspectors Federal Credit Union, Bensalem, PA 04/05/2016 Closed O P S EMP Federal Credit Union, Bensalem, PA 04/05/2016 Closed Veterans Health Administration Credit Union, Detroit 03/29/2016 Closed Education Associations Federal Credit Union, Washington, DC 03/04/2016 Closed Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital Federal Credit Union, Huntington, WV 02/24/2016 Closed CTK Credit Union, Milwaukee 02/05/2016 Closed First Hawaiian Homes Federal Credit Union, Hoolehua, HI 12/29/2015 Closed Bethex Federal Credit Union, Bronx, New York 12/18/2015 Closed Greater Abyssinia Federal Credit Union, Cleveland 12/01/2015 Closed Helping Other People Excel Federal Credit Union, Jackson, NJ 11/20/2015 Closed SWC Credit Union, Tampa, FL 09/24/2015 Closed SCICAP Credit Union, Chariton, IA 08/28/2015 Closed Lakeside Federal Credit Union, Hammond, IN 07/16/2015 Closed Trailblazer Federal Credit Union, Washington, PA 07/10/2015 Closed TLC Federal Credit Union, Tillamook, OR 04/30/2015 Closed North Dade Community Development Federal Credit Union, Miami Gardens, FL 03/31/2015 Closed American Bakery Workers Federal Credit Union, Philadelphia 01/30/2015 Closed Health One Credit Union, Detroit 12/12/2014 Closed Metropolitan Church of God Credit Union, Detroit 12/03/2014 Closed County & Municipal Employees Credit Union, Edinburg, TX 10/10/2014 Closed Republic Hose Employees Federal Credit Union, Youngstown, OH 09/30/2014 Closed Louden Depot Community Credit Union, Fairfield, IA 09/05/2014 Closed IBEW Local 816 Federal Credit Union, Paducah, KY 07/10/2014 Closed Life Line Credit Union, Richmond, VA 05/23/2014 Closed Mayfair Federal Credit Union, Philadelphia 03/31/2014 Closed Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union, Parsons, KA 03/21/2014 Closed St. Francis Campus Credit Union, Little Falls, MI 02/14/2014 Closed Polish Combatants Credit Union, Bedford, OH 11/22/2013 Closed Craftsman Credit Union, Detroit 09/06/2013 Closed Taupa Lithuanian Credit Union, Cleveland. OH 07/15/2013 Closed PEF Federal Credit Union, Highland Heights, OH 07/01/2013 Closed Ochsner Clinic Federal Credit Union, New Orleans 06/28/2013 Closed NCP Community Development Federal Credit Union, Norfolk, VA 05/31/2013 Closed Electrical Workers #527 Federal Credit Union, Texas City, TX 05/23/2013 Closed Lynrocten Federal Credit Union, Lynchburg, VA 05/03/2013 Closed Shiloh of Alexandria Federal Credit Union, Alexandria, VA 04/12/2013 Closed I.C.E. Federal Credit Union, Inglewood, CA 03/15/2013 Closed Pepsi Cola Federal Credit Union, Buena Park, CA 03/15/2013 Closed Amez United Credit Union, Detroit 02/19/2013 Closed New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church Credit Union, Milwaukee 01/07/2013 Closed Chetco Federal Credit Union, Harbor, OR 12/31/2012 Closed Olean Federal Credit Union, Olean, NY 12/17/2012 Closed G.I.C. Federal Credit Union, Euclid, OH 12/13/2012 Closed Border Lodge Credit Union, Derby, VT 11/30/2012 Closed Women’s Southwest Federal Credit Union, Dallas 10/31/2012 Closed U.S. Central Bridge Corporate Federal Credit Union, Lenexa, KS 10/29/2012 Closed El Paso’s Federal Credit Union, El Paso, TX 09/28/2012 Closed United Catholic Credit Union, Temperance, MI 08/09/2012 Closed A M Community Credit Union, Kenosha, WI 08/01/2012 Closed Western Bridge Corporate Federal Credit Union, San Dimas, CA 07/06/2012 Closed Telesis Community Credit Union, Chatsworth, CA 06/01/2012 Closed Wausau Postal Employees Credit Union, Wausau, WI 05/18/2012 Closed Shepherd’s Federal Credit Union, Charlotte, NC 03/26/2012 Closed Saguache County Credit Union, Moffat, CO 03/23/2012 Closed People for People Community Development Credit Union (CDCU), Philadelphia 02/19/2012 Closed Eastern New York Federal Credit Union, Napanoch, NY 01/27/2012 Closed

Credit unions vs. banks

Deciding between a credit union and a bank depends on your priorities. While both offer similar financial services, their biggest differences are seen in the ownership structure, how they make money, service focus and regulation.

Banks are for-profit institutions that offer customers a diverse selection of financial products, more physical locations and advanced technology. Credit unions are not-for-profit and often offer higher interest rates on deposits, lower rates on loans and personalized service. Credit union membership often comes with specific eligibility requirements.

Because both banks and credit unions are federally insured, you can have confidence in the safety of your deposits.