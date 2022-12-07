Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard® review: Generous cash back without worrying fees

Keeps it simple by skipping fees in place of perks and a welcome offer

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  8 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.4

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card earns the same generous 2 percent cash back that leading cards in this category earn and waives common fees, making it a great option if you want to fill gaps in your cash back strategy or or stick with a single card everyday spending.

Image of Ally Unlimited Cash Back

Ally Unlimited Cash Back

*
3.4
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

N/A

Intro offer

Info

2%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard Overview

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard is a no-annual-fee, flat-rate cash back card that earns unlimited 2 percent back on all purchases. Like most 2 percent cards, it’s a great choice for cardholders who spend nearly the same amount annually across several categories or who make a few key, large purchases each year.

The card is currently available by invitation only, so you can’t apply unless you’ve received a prescreened offer. However, for those who have received an offer, it can be a great choice if you’re looking for a low-maintenance cash back card with few fees, no cash back limits, no expiration dates and no penalty APRs.

While these are all great factors to consider, you should also keep in mind that there is no sign-up bonus and you’ll need to have good-to-excellent credit (a FICO score between 670 and 739). Additionally, 2 percent cash back cards can be restrictive for some cardholders. Despite their value for large and uncategorized purchases with unlimited earnings, cardholders who spend reliably in certain categories may earn more with a tiered rewards card.

If you’re in the good-credit range, you qualify for a host of great tiered rewards cards that you can use to develop a more nuanced and rewarding cash back strategy. That is, if you don’t mind having your overall rewards or cash back split between multiple issuers.

  • Credit Card Reviews

    Rewards

    • Unlimited 2 percent cash back on all purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Good
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fee
    • No late fees 
    • No penalty APR
    • 19.99 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Zero fraud liability
    • Card lock feature
    • 24/7 customer service

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Unlimited 2 percent back on all purchase makes it a great choice for general and large purchases

  • Checkmark

    No minimum redemption requirements let you access your cash back when you want it

  • Checkmark

    Ally won’t charge late fees or increase your APR after you make a late payment, giving cardholders peace of mind when they’re in a financial pinch

Cons

  • Like all cash back cards, you might be able to find more value with a tiered rewards card if you can handle the extra maintenance

  • This card is invitation only, so you need to receive an online or mail offer before applying

  • No sign-up bonus for new cardholders makes this a lackluster option in a competitive cards landscape

Why you might want the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard

The Ally Unlimited Mastercard has a lot to offer in terms of a straightforward rewards program and very few fees. It’s one of the most cost-effective rewards cards available, in addition to offering one of the highest flat-rates you can get. 

Rewards: Straightforward and lucrative rewards program

A flat rate of 2 percent is one of the most competitive rewards rates on the market. Since you’ll earn on every purchase you make, it’s also one of the easiest rewards structures to manage. If you spend generously across many categories, the chance to earn a competitive rate of cash back no matter what you’re buying can prove to be quite lucrative over time. 

Rates and fees: An incredibly low-cost card 

This card skips almost all of the most common credit card fees you may come across, including an annual fee, foreign transaction fees and even late payment fees (though late payments will still have a negative impact on your credit score). Pairing this lack of fees with the competitive rewards you can earn means that cardholders won’t have to worry about excess fees hindering their earning potential. 

Why you might want a different cash back

Despite its competitiveness in this landscape, the Ally Unlimited Cash back may not be the best fit for everyone. If your spending is concentrated in one or two specific categories, you may have a more worthwhile time earning with a tiered bonus rewards card. Also, if you’re after some of the most popular perks and benefits or first-year incentives, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Intro offers: No welcome offer or intro APR offers

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back doesn’t have a welcome offer or any intro APR offers available. Welcome offers are often great first-year incentives for using a new card, and this card misses out on that extra value. Since the card skips intro APR offers on purchases and balance transfers, you won’t see any savings on interest charges if you do end up transferring or carrying a balance. That said, you’ll need to prioritize paying your credit card bill in full each billing cycle to avoid interest charges altogether. 

Other cardholder perks: Nothing noteworthy beyond the standard

Highly coveted cardholder perks like premium travel insurances and statement credits are not what you’ll find with the Ally Unlimited Cash Back. Outside of the standard perks you’d find on almost any credit card, such as zero fraud liability, there is next to nothing of note that this card will offer in terms of extras. The card relies heavily on its competitive rewards rate and low fees in exchange for some of these valuable perks. 

How the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard compares to other cash back cards

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard is a good, low-risk alternative to other flat-rate cash back cards but may not be your best option. If you want a flat-rate card with more perks or a chance to earn higher rewards in specific categories, here are two alternatives to consider.

Image of Ally Unlimited Cash Back

Ally Unlimited Cash Back

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

N/A
Info
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Wells Fargo's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$200 cash rewards
Info

Rewards rate

2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Blue Cash Everyday&#174; Card from American Express
Bankrate Score
4.6
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $200
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Who is the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard right for?

If you’re after a cash back card that can pack a powerful punch in terms of unlimited, flat-rate rewards earnings, the Ally Unlimited Cash Back could be worthwhile. Here are a few types of people who would benefit the most from this credit card. 

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard worth it?

Overall, the Ally Unlimited is a solid cash back card and can certainly rub shoulders with the top 2 percent cards despite the lack of additional perks. While welcome offers on other flat-rate cards are solid incentives, there is a place for the Ally Unlimited Card and its waived fees that, on other cards, can amount to massive amounts of debt for some cardholders.

However, if you prefer welcome offers and introductory APRs, then you might want to explore elsewhere. You could also consider a multi-card strategy to maximize your cash back earnings. Pairing the Ally Unlimited card with a tiered rewards card that has many of the perks missing with this Ally card could also provide a rewarding experience.

Dig deeper: Guide to Ally Bank credit cards

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best cash back credit cards
Written by
Ashley Parks
Former Editor, Credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.

Edited by
Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Cash Back

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Citi Custom Cash® Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Cash Back Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Citi Double Cash® Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Prime Visa Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Chrome Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score